Rapper Monaleo Performs Sexy Soulaan

[Introduction: On Tuesday, I shared my pleasure in meeting a Southern Gentleman. A Southern Man Sadly, manners and civility are gone from some in black culture and black consciousness. This evening, I will use Sexy Soulaan by Monaleo as the basis for my text. I write of rules of civility for a better world.]

Rules for Civility.

If you need dental work, please go forth to a dentist. There are programs and services available if one needs financial assistance.

First impressions matter. It is hard to shake a good first impression or a suspect first impression. See a Southern Man versus the rapper Monaleo.

How one carries oneself reflects upon one’s family. When in public, realize that you are supposed to honor your parents and grandparents. Recall how I met A Southern Man and immediately thought well of his family? I am not sure what to make of Monaleo’s mother and father.

One cannot speak for over 40 million black Americans. There is no single anthem for black Americans. Always make it clear that one sings of one’s unique, personal experience in life.

Be presentable in public. Enough said.

You are not a black American princess if you look like you escaped from the zoo. Be classy, people. When my Aunt Juanita was in her late 80s, she remembered that my Mom always cared about how she looked when in public. Carry yourself such that 50 years later, a sister-in-law will still remember how one was classy. All of my uncles and aunts on my Mom’s side were classy people. How they carried themselves left a favorable impression on nephews and nieces.

We are all humans. Act as such. Do not slur or denigrate anyone based on their racial or ethnic group. Prejudice and bigotry means one has failed People Skills 101.

Do not use profanity. If one uses profanity in public, others might think less of you and your intelligence. Intelligent people don’t need to curse to communicate. It is about self-respect.

Do not dress in a manner that needlessly calls attention to one’s sexuality. In fact, it is more seductive to appear modest in public.

Associate with people who are going places. Do not spend time with others who will drag one down in life. This is the famous crabs in a barrel axiom for living life: The phrase refers to the habit crabs and lobsters have of grabbing onto each other which prevents crabs trying to crawl out of the bucket from succeeding. This is a metaphor for the way people who will cling to disadvantaged people who are trying to lever themselves up the social ladder. A very good example is anti-intellectualism. “I never went to college I don’t see why you need to.” Also the statement you are getting too big for your britches. There are untold numbers of ways conscious and unconscious that people work to keep people in their own sphere or caste. — Quora

“All the non-blacks to the back” is raw bigotry and prejudice. A civil and courteous person doesn’t insult millions of people sight unseen based on race. Bigotry suggests one is uncouth.

Twerking on the ground suggests one has no home training. Don’t do it in public, on the ground or at a “cookout.” Some will think less of you. Others will keep their impressionable children away from you.

If one expresses a bigoted statement such as “All the-blacks to the back,” don’t repeat the transgression again, again and again in song. Apologize and seek diversity training pronto!

Pink hair braids — better to be understated. If one wants to go for ethnic pride, why not a nice Afro? Poet Nikki Giovanni

Shaking one’s butt suggestively is, how shall I put it, calling attention to oneself in a manner that does not reflect well on what one brings to the world. One can ignore me but ask yourself what message does suggestive butt shaking convey? Does it tell me one is a great conversationalist? That one loves a deep dive into the meaning of life? That one is serious about purpose in life?

There are ear rings and there are ear rings. It is more civil and gracious to be understated with the ear rings. Otherwise, one is needlessly calling attention to oneself which violates the rules of civility. A Southern Man will be attracted to the discrete ear ring, not the footlong ear ring.

Do not drink alcohol out of a bottle in public. Come on, people. Were you raised by wolves? Ask the host for a cup and have the bar tender pour you a respectable drink.

Elephant sized bracelets have got to go. Once again, we are aiming for a civil look a Southern Man would appreciate.

Visible thong underwear — need I say more?….Nope and nope.

Never, ever say the word s—t in public. Do so and one has failed the civility test for behavior and conduct in public.

Tatoos all over the body — a discrete tatoo on the non-visible leg works for me. But full body and neck tatoos break the rules of civility. People will treat you as you look. Don’t look like a mentally ill homeless murderer on the streets of a random city. Again, I ask the question were you raised by wolves or what?

No, you do not need reparations. Do not call for reparations. Do not bring up reparations in polite society. Most Americans oppose reparations. Most black Americans who live examined lives oppose reparations. Bring up reparations and you risk breaking the bonds of civility at a gathering.

If you are a middle-aged or senior black man, it is not cute to enable the above behavior. I would exit the cookout at the first curse word but that is just me. And I would be well down the road by the time congregants were possesed by twerking fever.

Have you ever noticed how rappers all sound alike? There is no originality to the tone and accent. Is lack of originality uncivil? Well, I am not a music critic but I prefer other types of artists who move me greatly inside. Monaleo just annoys me for the above 23 reasons and counting.

I noticed the Black Lives Matter flag. Did you notice the Black Lives Matter flag too? It is not civil to flaunt a devisive symbol at a public gathering. I would not do it. And besides, well, I have said enough.

“I Ain’t Shaking White Hands.” — such raw bigotry and prejudice. Her statement is the opposite of civility and how one should carry oneself in society. There was a time when open statements of racial hate were demonized.

“You’re not invited to the cookout” — Big loss for all of us, huh?

It seems there have been shootings at cookouts. No thanks, I prefer the safety and comfort of my living room with Star Trek (The Original Series) on the screen.