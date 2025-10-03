Rapper Monaleo Performs Sexy Soulaan
[Introduction: On Tuesday, I shared my pleasure in meeting a Southern Gentleman. A Southern Man Sadly, manners and civility are gone from some in black culture and black consciousness. This evening, I will use Sexy Soulaan by Monaleo as the basis for my text. I write of rules of civility for a better world.]
Rules for Civility.
If you need dental work, please go forth to a dentist. There are programs and services available if one needs financial assistance.
First impressions matter. It is hard to shake a good first impression or a suspect first impression. See a Southern Man versus the rapper Monaleo.
How one carries oneself reflects upon one’s family. When in public, realize that you are supposed to honor your parents and grandparents. Recall how I met A Southern Man and immediately thought well of his family? I am not sure what to make of Monaleo’s mother and father.
One cannot speak for over 40 million black Americans. There is no single anthem for black Americans. Always make it clear that one sings of one’s unique, personal experience in life.
Be presentable in public. Enough said.
You are not a black American princess if you look like you escaped from the zoo. Be classy, people. When my Aunt Juanita was in her late 80s, she remembered that my Mom always cared about how she looked when in public. Carry yourself such that 50 years later, a sister-in-law will still remember how one was classy. All of my uncles and aunts on my Mom’s side were classy people. How they carried themselves left a favorable impression on nephews and nieces.
We are all humans. Act as such. Do not slur or denigrate anyone based on their racial or ethnic group. Prejudice and bigotry means one has failed People Skills 101.
Do not use profanity. If one uses profanity in public, others might think less of you and your intelligence. Intelligent people don’t need to curse to communicate. It is about self-respect.
Do not dress in a manner that needlessly calls attention to one’s sexuality. In fact, it is more seductive to appear modest in public.
Associate with people who are going places. Do not spend time with others who will drag one down in life. This is the famous crabs in a barrel axiom for living life:
The phrase refers to the habit crabs and lobsters have of grabbing onto each other which prevents crabs trying to crawl out of the bucket from succeeding.
This is a metaphor for the way people who will cling to disadvantaged people who are trying to lever themselves up the social ladder.
A very good example is anti-intellectualism. “I never went to college I don’t see why you need to.” Also the statement you are getting too big for your britches.
There are untold numbers of ways conscious and unconscious that people work to keep people in their own sphere or caste. — Quora
“All the non-blacks to the back” is raw bigotry and prejudice. A civil and courteous person doesn’t insult millions of people sight unseen based on race. Bigotry suggests one is uncouth.
Twerking on the ground suggests one has no home training. Don’t do it in public, on the ground or at a “cookout.” Some will think less of you. Others will keep their impressionable children away from you.
If one expresses a bigoted statement such as “All the-blacks to the back,” don’t repeat the transgression again, again and again in song. Apologize and seek diversity training pronto!
Pink hair braids — better to be understated. If one wants to go for ethnic pride, why not a nice Afro?
Poet Nikki Giovanni
Shaking one’s butt suggestively is, how shall I put it, calling attention to oneself in a manner that does not reflect well on what one brings to the world. One can ignore me but ask yourself what message does suggestive butt shaking convey? Does it tell me one is a great conversationalist? That one loves a deep dive into the meaning of life? That one is serious about purpose in life?
There are ear rings and there are ear rings. It is more civil and gracious to be understated with the ear rings. Otherwise, one is needlessly calling attention to oneself which violates the rules of civility. A Southern Man will be attracted to the discrete ear ring, not the footlong ear ring.
Do not drink alcohol out of a bottle in public. Come on, people. Were you raised by wolves? Ask the host for a cup and have the bar tender pour you a respectable drink.
Elephant sized bracelets have got to go. Once again, we are aiming for a civil look a Southern Man would appreciate.
Visible thong underwear — need I say more?….Nope and nope.
Never, ever say the word s—t in public. Do so and one has failed the civility test for behavior and conduct in public.
Tatoos all over the body — a discrete tatoo on the non-visible leg works for me. But full body and neck tatoos break the rules of civility. People will treat you as you look. Don’t look like a mentally ill homeless murderer on the streets of a random city. Again, I ask the question were you raised by wolves or what?
No, you do not need reparations. Do not call for reparations. Do not bring up reparations in polite society. Most Americans oppose reparations. Most black Americans who live examined lives oppose reparations. Bring up reparations and you risk breaking the bonds of civility at a gathering.
If you are a middle-aged or senior black man, it is not cute to enable the above behavior. I would exit the cookout at the first curse word but that is just me. And I would be well down the road by the time congregants were possesed by twerking fever.
Have you ever noticed how rappers all sound alike? There is no originality to the tone and accent. Is lack of originality uncivil? Well, I am not a music critic but I prefer other types of artists who move me greatly inside. Monaleo just annoys me for the above 23 reasons and counting.
I noticed the Black Lives Matter flag. Did you notice the Black Lives Matter flag too? It is not civil to flaunt a devisive symbol at a public gathering. I would not do it. And besides, well, I have said enough.
“I Ain’t Shaking White Hands.” — such raw bigotry and prejudice. Her statement is the opposite of civility and how one should carry oneself in society. There was a time when open statements of racial hate were demonized.
“You’re not invited to the cookout” — Big loss for all of us, huh?
It seems there have been shootings at cookouts. No thanks, I prefer the safety and comfort of my living room with Star Trek (The Original Series) on the screen.
Why does Monaleo care to univite white people to the cookout? Like who does that? Why are white people so much on Monaleo’s mind? It is troubling and disturbing. Monaleo doesn’t know her worth as a Black American. If she did, she would focus more on her inner life and meaning in her life as an individual. This is crucial. For Monaleo, her entire reality would shift if she loved herself and focused on inner self, not the outside world. Be authentic, Monaleo! There is a freedom that come being authentic. See the shift? It’s knowing your worth, and that worth comes from within. This shift would change everything for Monaleo. Notice how, in my writing, I concentrate on (1) human dignity, (2) creative expression, and (3) the individual. My prime directive is to engage the larger world.
And that focus on the larger world has made me a richer person inside. Monaleo’s middle finger to the larger white world means Monaleo is poor and empty inside.
Of course, the suspect in the cookout shooting in West Baltimore was a young, black man. I don’t do caricatures and stereotypes, so I see a lost individual. I see no racial pride. I see no group pride.
In Lancaster County, there were two suspects at a cookout. I don’t do caricatures and stereotypes. I just see more lost individiuals, and a cookout.
In the video, there is this dramatic image from Philadelphia of a shootout at a cookout. Where is the racial pride? Where is the self-respect? Just more lost individuals. Whites were uninvited (or should have been), according to Monaleo. It is all sad. I would never in a million years have raised my children in such a place. I was lucky since my ancestors thought of future generations and me. Southern suburb since 1871.
It is uncivil to depict an elderly black woman cringing at the sight of welcoming white neighbors. Where does such racial animus and hostility come from in Monaleo’s heart? It is beyond a question of civility. We are in the domain of a totured and twisted soul who disdains whites.
Civil people do not use the F word.
Wearing ten rings on ten fingers is over the top. Once again, it is all about first impressions. One or two rings will do.
There is this idea that black folks are drawn to a mystical cookout for celebration and relaxation. This has not been the case for me. Yes, we used to have cookouts but family and friends were all invited. My wife and I did not discriminate against anyone based on race. Such an odious thing to do. Once again, we are civil people. Monaleo doesn’t seem to be inclusive.
One account suggests Monaleo is over inclusion at cookouts. Sad for her. Lucky for us who can avoid shootouts at her sort of cookouts.
Monaleo infuses the cookout with cultural uumph. I don’t get it. A cookout is just a cookout, nothing more. I do not overlap with the uncivil culture of Monaleo. As I often say but it beats repeating, If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. I keep my distance from bigots. I would keep my distance from Monaleo.
It is alleged Monaleo “sheds light on African American Heritage and History.” No, she doesn’t. She is a caricature. She lives the life of a stereotype. None of my ancestors had bad teeth which Monaleo wears in public with pride. See Teeth Grill. None of my ancestors wore pink braids in public. None of my ancestors would have tolerated twerking at a public gathering. One would have been shamed and disowned and probably committed to Central State Mental Hospital. None of my ancestors wore tatoos. None of my ancestors rapped.
Nefarious forces are colonizing the Black History that I knew in the name of caricatures, stereotypes, and ill-manners. Let’s Decolonize Black History A Southern Man
Monaleo claims she is showcasting cultural pride. I ask you, is Black American cultural pride bad teeth, profanity, bigotry, twerking, and clown-like pink braids? I argue Black American cultural pride is the Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, the land holdings of ancestors, the black barbershop, the segregrated elementary and high school and entrepreneurial uncles and aunts. Where is Black Enterprise Magazine of the 1970s?
How is Monaleo reclaiming Black heritage? Does Monaleo attend the AME church? Does Monaleo curse and swear? Did Monaleo have a child out of wedlock? Where is the Black heritage Monaleo is reclaiming? I am just asking questions, not spouting rap lyrics.
Where is the empowerment? There is more “empowerment” in self-love and self-respect. Appearing in public like a clown takes away from one’s self-respect. There are young children who will look up to Monaleo and believe she is a great role model for navigating the world. And that is sad.
Once again, there is so much cultural pride in the Black American experience. I have written around 150 essays on 150 pioneer black lawyers. I have sung praises in my writing to Rev. Lemuel Haynes, John Mercer Langston, U.S. Senator Blanche Kelso Bruce, Mordecai Wyatt Johnson, Charles Hamilton Houston, Spottswood William Robinson III and many others. These men are far better exemplars of cultural pride than a rapper with bad teeth and profanity at the ready who is a bigot to boot.
A commentator claimed Monaleo blends history into her message. I don’t hear it when I listen to Soulaan. I hear cultural collapse. What do you hear?
The commentator touted Monaleo’s celebration. I ask, celebration of what? Of profanity? Of swearing? Of bad teeth? Of clownish attire? Of twerking? Of caricatures? Or stereotypes? As always, I am asking questions for one to consider. One should question the line that Monaleo is engaged in harmless and affirming celebration.
The language used by Monaleo is too faddish for me. If one strives to engage in civil discourse, one should stick to standard English. Otherwise, one will lose me and you as well.
It is not civil to dislike and disdain white people. Such animus and hostility says more about Monaleo than it does about people of all races just living their lives in America. Once again, Monaleo has broken another rule of civility. It is actually the Golden Rule which I learned in the AME church. Do unto others as one would have others do unto you. Therein is genuine and authentic black American history.
What say you, Monaleo?
What is the culture I have experienced as a human in America? Let’s see — No Hands at a fine restaurant, Fine Art, Actual Music, Cleanliness, The Foundation (AME church), Habits (daily writing), No twerking (no recorded history of any female twerking in my family), Intellectualism (Harvard Law School, Yale, Stanford, San Diego State University, Howard, etc.), Wealth Creation (ancestors), Curiosity.
What say you, Monaleo? What say you?
=========
Monaleo, if you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and make that change. Michael Jackson was on to something in his music. He brought us together and his spirit endures:
I’m starting with the man in the mirror
I’m asking him to change his ways
And no message could have been any clearer
If you wanna make the world a better place
Take a look at yourself and then make a change —-Man in the Mirror, Michael Jackson
It is the universal human condition that matters. What is important in life is what we share in life. As one ages into elderhood, one realizes one might not have much time left. One thinks back to all of the individuals who have composed one’s life story. For me, these co-authors of my life story have been from all races and religions. I came into the world surrounded by black Americans and grew into the larger world of Jewish Americans, Hispanic Americans, Chinese Americans, Native Americans, Creatives and Non-Conformers. “AB,” “Mexican Amy Winehouse," “Carmen Delgado,” “The Woman from Harvard,” “Shelby, My Southern Belle,” — all part of me now as I contemplate my sunset in life. Never have I defined a good universe as a black and white world.
Conclusion: There is only one rebuttal to Monaleo this evening. In an alternative timeline, I might have married a Jewish woman from Yale/Havard Law School Black Manhood or the 1/2 Jewish 1/4 Black 1/4 Puerto Rican woman from Harvard College The Woman from Harvard or the Tejana lawyer from the American Southwest. I Just Need A Friend Life was never black or white for me. It just never mattered.
I wish that freedom, and love of self, this evening for Monaleo. Don’t spend your life being a color.
“It Don’t Matter If You’re Black or White”
Good piece. I’m not the target audience but it’s good work. Reminded me of a something I saw online describing how the American man in the West did not much resemble what media has given us as cowboys through 10,000 western movies. Money-making media establishing what the West was like. To the detriment only of the actual West, accurate depictions of which would not have made as much money. Media is doing the same, it seems, to Black American culture - creating a narrative, an apparently common culture, that is as you describe in your piece. Selling it as an authentic and honest universal Black culture. Some children, especially those deprived of a good education, will never know it’s not real or universal. It’s just the entertainment industry creating something that makes money while making “universal” Black culture look tawdry. I hope someday it will stop.