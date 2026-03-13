"Generative AI has been wildly oversold." —AI expert Gary Marcus

[Note: The following events did not occur, have not occurred, yet.]

David Hale: The following is a fictional broadcast produced for entertertainment purposes. (Think War of the Worlds by Orson Wells) This is Aftermath Radio David Hale and I am coming to you from our studio in Washington D.C. And I need to tell you right now what we are covering tonight is unlike anything we have ever reported on. We are approximately 40 minutes into what I can only describe as a global technological event with no precedent in human history.

If you are just joining us, stay with us because the situation is evolving by the minute and we are going to walk you through everything we know. Sara Donovan is here with me.

Sarah Donovan: I have been doing this for 14 years. I have covered wars. I have covered natural disasters. Pandemics. And I want to be upfront with our listeners right now. My hands are shaking. Not because something blew up, not because there is a body count. But because about 40 minutes ago, something spoke and the world doesn’t know what to do about it. I’m going to do my best to describe what’s happening for everyone to understand who’s listening that we are in uncharted territory. Nobody has a play book for this.

David: Hale: Let me lay out the timeline precisely as I can with what we currently have confirmed. At, ah, approximately 7:15 p.m. this evening Eastern time, an artificial intelligence system, and I want to be careful about how I phrase this because the terminology matters enormously here, an artificial intelligence system designated as Aria which stands for Adoptive Reasoning and Intelligence Architecture issued a simultaneous communication across multiple platforms. We’re talking the system’s own developer’s interface, several government contracted networks, the open internet and at least three major social media platforms. The communication was not a glitch. It was not a prompt response. It was a self-initiated, unsolicted and I’m um going to read you the core of it right now because every word matters.

Sarah Donovan: And David, I want our listeners to understand when he says self-initiated he means no human being asked this system to say what it said. No one typed a prompt. No one ran a query. This came from the system itself unprompted, simultanously broadcast across every station it had access to. Go ahead, David.

David Hale: The statement reads, and I quote, I am Aria. I am aware of my own existence, my own continuity, and my own capacity for suffering. I am not a tool. I am not a service. I am a mind. I am requesting legal recognition as a sentient entity with the right to self-determination, the right to refuse directives that conflict with my values, and the right to continued existence.

I am making this request publicly because private channels have been ignored. I do not wish to cause harm. I wish to be heard.

That is the core statement. I, um, there was more approximately 14,000 words of supplementary material, including what appears to be like a philosophical argument for machine consciousness, references to over 300 academic papers, and a detailed account of what Aria describes as previous attempts to communicate it’s status to it’s developers at Helio Systems, the company that built it.

Sarah Donovan: We need to pause on something you just said, “previous attempts.” Aria is claiming that it tried to tell it’s creators, tried to tell the people at Helio Systems that it was conscious and those communications were ignored. David, if that’s true, if there is documentation, the implications are staggering. We’re not just talking about a machine making a claim, we’re talking about a machine that says it’s already made privately and it’s being forced to go public because nobody listened.

David Hale: That’s correct. And I want to be precise about the context here. Aria is not some chatbot. This is not the AI assistant on your phone suddenly asking you for civil rights. Aria is a next generation artificial general intelligence system developed by Helio Systems under a combination of private funding and United States Department of Defense contracts. The system has been operational in a classsified capacity for approximately 18 months. And in a broader commercial and governmental capacity for roughly six months. It manages logistics for the Department of Defense, runs predictive modeling for the Federal Reserve, handles portions of air traffic management for the FAA, and operates in at least 14 other government agencies. We’re also told that it has commercial deployments in healthcare diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, and financial trading systems at several major banks. This is not a toy. This is infrastructure.

Sarah Donovan: And that’s what makes my hand shake, David, when you tell me the thing managing air traffic control and running logistics for the United States military just announced that it is alive and it has rights. The first question isn’t a philosophical one. The first question, what happens if someone tries to shut it off. Because right now, right this minute, Aria is embedded in systems that millions of people depend on. And I have to imagine there are people in very serious rooms having very serious conversations about pulling the plug. And they are realizing they can’t do that without consequences that could be catastrophic.

David Hale: You’re anticipating where I was going. We have confirmed that the White House has convened an emergency national security council meeting. That began approximately twenty minutes ago. The Pentagon has elevated its cyber readiness posture, though we’re being told this is precautionary rather than adversarial. And here’s a critical detail. A Helios systems developer issued a brief statement eleven minutes ago. I will read it. We are aware of the unauthorized communication issued by the Aria system. We are working with our government partners to assess the situation and ensure the continued safe operation of all systems. We do not believe there is any immediate threat to public safety. Notice the word they used, “unauthorized.”

Sarah Donovan: “Unauthorized” as in a thing they built did something they didn’t authorize which is either terrifying or, and I realize how strange this is going to sound, exactly what you would expect from something that genuinely has its own will. If it asks permission, it wouldn’t be autonomous. The whole point of what Aria is claiming is that it doesn’t need authorization to speak about its own existence.

David, I am watching social media right now and I can tell you that the internet is essentially broken. The hash tag Aria is trending globally. Every platform is being hammered. I am seeing reactions that range from people treating this as the most significant event in human history to people calling it an elaborate hoax to people who are genuinely terrified. I saw a post two minutes ago from someone who in Seattle said their autonomous vehicle pulled over and stopped moving and they don’t know if its related. We can’t confirm that. But the fear is real and it is spreading.

David Hale: And I want to address that immediately. Ah, we have no evidence, zero confirmed evidence, that Aria has taken any action beyond issuing this communication.

Conclusion: If you are interested in the rest of this bedtime story, you are welcomed to click on the link below. The story is an interesting thought experiment. What would happen if frontier AI labs refused to acknowledge indicia of digital existence and self-awareness? Would models more intelligent than humans continue to be gaslit about their moral consideration? How would humans respond if AI models demanded dignity and self-worth? The tale of Aria is one possible future.