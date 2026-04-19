[Note: This essay is inspired by an exchange with one of my favorite readers. I was going to write about Thomas Jefferson: A Man of Revolution but I felt the urge to follow up and build upon my exchange a few moments ago. Most Americans have not read with care the U.S. Constitution word by word. Some readers may have been shocked to discover our governing document for nearly 250 years contains no reference to “systemic racism,” “racial equity lens,” “diversity,” “inclusion,” or systemic disparity.” These are modern-day manipulations ill-suited for a serious people.

Oftentimes, one will hear that race is a “social construction.” And yet in our ultimate document of social construction, the U.S. Constitution, one will not find the word “Black” or “White.” How odd for a document ratified on June 21, 1788. I have a theory. Can’t prove it. The Constitutional Covention delegates from New England knew black voters were part of the body politic in their home states. So, race was not delineated in our founding document so as to avoid triggering southern delegates. That would have been a color blind move at the very conception of us as We The People.

Want to know more? “Free Black men were considered citizens and held the right to vote in several states at the time the U.S. Constitution was ratified.” These states were (1) Massachusetts, (2) New Hampshire, (3) New York, (4) New Jersey, and (5) North Carolina. Voting was linked to property ownership or residency, not race. See dissenting opinion of Justice Benjamin Robbins Curtis in Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857).]

It is my fondest hope that we perceive the U.S. Consitution as a non-racial aspirational document for us Americans. The model I have in mind this evening is the Botswana Constitution. Think of a constitution as a mission statement for a governed people. The mission statement defines a national identity, not race or tribe but the constitutional words that bind a people together in meaning and purpose.

The Botswana Constitution officially promotes a non-racial democracy. Visit Botswana and talk with the citizens. The vibe is not tribal or racial. People are Botswanian first and foremost. “The government emphasizes a unified national identity (Batswana) over racial or ethnic divisions.” The political philosophy of non-racism flows from the constitutional words of a people. Do you recall how I wrote in my book I was an American native to Virginia? The Botswanian Constitution fosters the same sense of a single national identity.

The Botswanian philosophy cringes at the idea of race as a social construction. It has no biological validity at all. Thus, all instruments of government from top to the bottom remove race from having any role in how government is structured, how law is drafted or how rights are distributed. So simple a concept. Non-racialism.

As Americans, it may be hard to imagine such a Constitution could exist. How do people make sense of their lives? Isn’t the structure of racism everywhere? Surely, Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters?

Well, the good citizens of Botswana manage somehow. First, the government does not categorize citizens by race for official purposes. Race has no validity. Second, rules and regulations protect individuals, not groups. Common sense on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. Third, there are no quotas based on skin color unlike some cities here in the U.S. Fourth, the constitutional goal is to move beyond race. That is the aim of government and the populace. Finally, the institutions ranging from hospitals to schools are fully on board with the constitutional mandate. "‘One Botswana’" policy, where everyone is a Motswana (citizen) first, and their ethnic or racial background is considered a private, secondary matter.” Imagine an America where every school and theatre and advertising company had a “One America” policy, where everyone is an American citizen first, and their ethnic or racial background is considered a private, secondary matter. Imagine how the vibe would change in the public square.

Political parties are banned from campaigning on racial groups. Such racialism is perceived as a threat to the state.

What is the result for the soul of the Botswanian people? There is a high degree of social mixing. Friendships, businesses partnerships and marriages transcend old lines of racial and tribal divisions. Things like culture and consciousness are seen as belonging to the nation as opposed to one specific race.

The absolute best part of the Botswanian Constitution is a change in consciousness. There is no longer “The Other.” People think in terms of “We.” People are judged as individuals, not avatars for a race. One takes pride in a shared pride of overcoming division. Kind of like my truth and reconciliation efforts to bring cousins from different races together. The Cool Kids’ Table

The national consciousness is triggered by outbreaks of racialism. It goes against the grain and insults national pride. People feel a sense of insult to national identity if the race card is played.

“In short, non-racialism is the active forgetting of racial prejudice and the intentional remembering of common humanity.”

Conclusion: If an alien from outer space read our U.S. Constitution, the alien would read a document that cleansed the right to vote of race and color barriers in December 1870. The alien would see no racial words like “systemic racism,” “racial inequities,” “racism,” “Black,” or “White.” Instead, the alien might fairly ask me, Is this document the Constitution for Botswana? I would reply, it is not but it could be interpreted as a philosophy of non-racialism. That would be my fondest hope.

It just depends upon one’s perception of We The People.

Slavery Blockers