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James M.'s avatar
James M.
14h

I agree. We have gone from a country which celebrates the high ideals of our founding to one which (in the mainstream and in education) has largely repudiated those ideals in favor of more fashionable, feminine, identity-based ones.

But if we had been pursuing those subversive ideals from the start, we never would've become a successful country. We'd all be mired in poverty and oppression right now (or whoever was here in our place would be) and no one would be talking about liberty or equity or equality or human rights. How can you disdain the civilization that created those ideas while holding up the ideas themselves as beacons?

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/class-lessons

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V. Sidney's avatar
V. Sidney
1h

I think you’d really enjoy Sean Wilentz’s “No Property in Man: Slavery and Antislavery at the Nation’s Founding.” Goes right to the heart of this.

Roger Sherman and Madison deserve the credit for keeping the false concept of “property in man” out of the Constitution. They knew it was essential to keep from enshrining it in positive law in federal law.

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