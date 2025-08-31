I received a book for my birthday this morning. As I reached into the gift bag, I was hoping, hoping, hoping. A little background is in order.

Books are my favorite presents for special occasions. This has been true since my closet filled to the brim as a young parent with unworn ties, socks and unworn ties. I began to request books from Barnes and Noble and found I was a happier recipient around the Christmas tree and on my birthday. So, I am always alert to a book that snares my interest, captures my attention.

Back in November, my wife and I were strolling through the bookstore in New Haven. I love to linger over promising tomes. One book caught my attention. I flipped through the pages and immediately decided this would be a great read. I excitedly told my wife and took a picture of the book. Like a kid writing up a list for Santa, I secretly hoped I would find the book one day under the Christmas tree. Alas, it was not to be.

Different people are impassioned by different books which is how it should be.

In late June, I received a text message from a family member. My veteran readers know how these text messages tend to go more often than not. The family member invited me to read Their Accomplices Wore Robes: How the Supreme Court Chained Black America to the Bottom of a Racial Caste System by Brando Simeo Starkey. The title was a humdinger. “I’m about to dive into this. Join me.” I appreciated the invitation, however, I was on page 785 of a 987-page novel Infinite Jest. Other books on my queue were Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, a biography of Bill Clinton for my book club, and Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari.

Last month, I came across a book that really intrigued me as a biography. Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus. The title intrigued me. I had read a great review of the book I believe on National Review. Maybe the review was on another platform. I love biographies of larger than life figures. Buckley interests me as a grand intellectual from a certain stratum in society. He was prolific which I admire as a late night writer. I wanted to learn more about this Connecticut man of letters. I took a picture of the book cover and told my wife, I would love this book for my birthday.

=========

I was smiling inside as I reached into the gift bag from Lou Lou Boutiques this morning. Yes, I felt a book. I was salivating at the prospect of digging into a majestic biography of a great intellectual. I pulled out the book and what did I see, ladies and gentlemen?

“Oh, thanks.” This is what one says as one’s wife beams with pleasure across the table.

“Yeah, [insert family member] really, really wanted you to read this book. He is eager for you two to discuss the book.”

Sigh. Welcome to the human condition.

“You will read the book?”

“Yes, I will read the book. I always read books.”

=========

Brando Simeo Starkey is a black male graduate of Harvard Law School. He does not trend Brooks Brothers in his attire but that is neither here nor there. It is a free country. His other notable book is In Defense of Uncle Tom: Why Blacks Must Police Racial Loyalty. I love writers who see the world as I do.

Unlike the Buckley book which excited me at Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla last month, Their Accomplices Wore Robes doesn’t grab me upon first impression. The title comes off on the wrong foot. The U.S. Supreme Court was not chaining anyone anywhere. The Supreme Court is not capable of wielding physical chains, so the writer raises my eyebrows from the get go. Appearance matters, so I don’t get the edgy appearance on the book jacket.

They say one should not judge a book by its cover. True to my word, I will read this book but after I complete Nexus and George Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow for my book club. Maybe, I will be floored by the insights in my birthday present. Maybe, I will grow as a writer and see below the surface of dogma and slogan words. Maybe, I will benefit from challenging my stereotypes and caricatures about the author and the argument of the book.

Maybe, just maybe. I do note that the honorable Spottswood William Robinson III, a Richmond lawyer instrumental in the Brown litigation, merits only two isolated references in a 600-page book.

I hope my birthday present is a great book.

Good afternoon!