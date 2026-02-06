The other day, I was walking along the street. I saw a black woman and observed her shirt. Her shirt said Black History Month. The customary red, black and green colors were prominent as well as the image of a silhouette of a black woman who struck me as more African than American. I was not surprised as love of all things African permeates our American celebration of Black History Month.

It occurred to me that, in an alternative universe, the woman might have worn a different shirt in honor of Black History Month. For example, she could have worn a t-shirt proudly proclaiming The AME Church and its founder Bishop Richard Allen. A nice touch since the AME church is often overlooked this month. Or, the woman could have worn a t-shirt that said Howard University Black History Since 1867. A celebration of the black intellectual tradition would have made me smile. I continued to day dream about my alternative world where black women wore shirts depicting black American history in celebration of Black History Month. For example, why not a Black History Month t-shirt in red, white and blue with an image of Rev. Lemuel Haynes — the Revolutionary War veteran who became the first black ordained minister in America and the first black holder of an honorary master’s degree? I imagined the woman wearing a Black History Month t-shirt with a wonderful color image of Judge William H. Hastie, the first black appellate Chief Judge of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. I also saw the woman wearing an inspired image of Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson behind the pulpit at First Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia circa 1924. These were the pioneers — not symbols of oppression, but builders of institutions, breakers of barriers, individuals of achievement who happened to be black Americans.

The woman passed me by. And I continued along my way in this timeline.

Bishop Richard Allen, Founder of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church