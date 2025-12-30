It is unusual for me to post two essays in a day, but the story I’ve just read demands to be shared immediately. I have finished 135 pages of Mordecai: The Man and His Message by Richard I. McKinney. I went into this book thinking it would be a real treat and the book did not disappoint. McKinney used a nice thematic anchor and offered striking examples of race discrimination in Johnson’s life I did not appreciate.

While a college student, Johnson spent time in Memphis, Tennessee. He met “a daughter of striking beauty” from the Woodson family. The Woodsons were believed to be direct descendants of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings. Johnson and Alice Clinton Woodson developed a fondness for one another. Mordecai referred to her as Sweet Alice in later years:

I came to know this girl. She was only 14 and I was 17. She became a beautiful friend and we had a very strong mutual affection for each other. I knew her only for one summer but the memory of the very natural, sweet, clean fellowship held by affection over a period of nearly sixty years when we separated by going to different schools far away from each other. p. 15

After months of correspondences, the two discussed getting married when Alice graduated from Fisk in 1912. Mordecai came to Nashville in May 1912 to propose marriage to Alice. As he climbed the steps to Jubilee Hall, he was greeted by a dormitory matron. Mordecai asked to see Alice. The matron replied, Alice was with her Meharry boyfriend. Stunned and crushed and betrayed, Mordecai decided to leave. He left a single message for the matron: tell Alice I was here.

Alice meanwhile was getting dressed for one of the most important moments in her life. When Mordecai was nowhere to be found, Alice asked if anyone had come looking for her. The deceptive matron said, “No, no one has come to see you tonight.” Alice was furious and heartbroken. “She ran back to her room, sobbing.” p. 23

Mordecai wrote Alice asking why did she betray Mordecai. Alice wrote a long letter asking why did Mordecai not show up and pretend he had come to see her. p. 24

The relationship was over.

=========

But before we return to Alice and Mordecai’s story, there was discrimination afoot and all around in the larger world.

We know of race discrimination against black Americans in the 1920s in Washington, D.C. But we don’t always appreciate the unforeseen consequences, the ways in which it manifested. Because hotels in downtown Washington, D.C. did not welcome black guests, Howard University President Johnson had to assume the burden of entertaining black dignitaries in his home. This cost imposed financial hardship on the black college president. As a result, the Johnson family faced serious financial strain. Efforts were undertaken by friends to increase his salary. p. 84

Incredibly, there was support to increase Johnson’s salary to $10,000 to $12,000 a year from $7,000 a year. This level of increase was rejected out of hand. Why? “If he is put on a level far above the other members of his race in similar employment, he is going to create a jealousy and an envy among his own people which will eventually destroy much of his usefulness and power if he goes on the payroll at a salary of $10,000 a year, which I entirely agree with you is not as much as he is worth.” p. 85

In other words, racial jealousy and envy capped how much Howard University would pay President Johnson. Would a white president of Howard have been so salary capped? Think about that.

=========

There was the appearance of racial balance at Howard Medical School. Due to the low test scores of black applicants on medical aptitude tests and the many white applicants who sought admission to the Medical School, the Medical School might easily have been majority white. What did President Johnson do? He instituted “a quota system at the Howard University Medical School…” How do you feel about that? Were there compelling policy reasons for a race quota at Howard Medical School? Did a compelling need for black doctors force President Johnson’s hand? Why or why not? p. 93

McKinney doesn’t fully explain Johnson’s reasoning leaving us to wonder whether the unique mission of a black university mandated x number of black medical students compared to y number of white students at the Medical School.

=========

For a black man of white physical appearance, how would Johnson respond to intermarriage. What might be his position on intermarriage? What do you think? Well, guess no longer. Johnson in his own words on intermarriage:

Oh, yes. I believe the human race is one race. I believe in it. But now, personally, if you’re asking what my program is, I want to say to you that I did not marry the little brown skin woman that I married because she is colored. I married her after meeting two or three million women in the world, and because I think she is the most beautiful, sweetest, and most gracious creature the Lord ever made. If she should ever throw me over, I know 10 other colored women by name in the United States I’d like to speak to privately. And, since I have been to India, I raise that up to 100. p. 109

Johnson acknowledges human unity and personal perference.

=========

One day in the 1950s, an army officer, John Q. Taylor King, happened to be in Washington. D.C. He thought he might pay a visit with President Johnson. We can all relate. When my daughter and I were in Richmond in the early part of this year, we paid an impromptu visit on a close cousin at the University of Richmond. She was on vacation but we left a message that we had come a calling from San Diego.

Army officer John King asked if Dr. Johnson was in. The secretary said, no, but the she expected him shortly. Would the young army officer care to take a seat and wait? King said, sure.

After a few moments, Dr. Johnson could be heard speaking with his secretary. He had entered through a side entrance into his office. Johnson had an appointment at that hour. As Johnson prepared to leave, King reminded the secretary he was waiting. Johnson observed the young man and asked, “Sir, are you waiting for me?”

“Yes, I am,” King replied.

“Do you have an appointment?”

“No, I don’t. I just happened to be in the area. I came by to see you and bring greetings from one of your childhood friends.”

“Yes, who is that?”

“Sweet Alice Woodson. Sweet Alice Woodson is my mother.”

Johnson pushed off his pressing appointment. He invited King into his office. They talked for 45 minutes. Johnson learned that Alice had married a doctor and then an undertaker. Her second husband had passed away. She lived in Austin, Texas where she operated the family’s undertaking business.

Dr. Johnson was quite interested. He “lost little time before telephoning Alice in Austin.” It was not the last phone call. Dr. Johnson and Alice began to talk more and more. After one lengthy call, Alice told her son, “That was Monty” (her nickname for Johnson). It was their first real conversation in fifty-eight years.” p. 127

The two began to talk every night and exchange letters. They both realized they had been deceived by the dorm matron back at Fisk when they were teenagers. Johnson’s first wife had passed away. Alice’s second husband had passed away. Did life offer second chances?

After fifty-eight years, the two sought the consent of Alice’s children to get married. “Well, Dr. Johnson,” King said. “I think you realize that you and mother are over twenty-one, and you really don’t need the consent of anyone beside the two of you to get married.”

On April 12, 1970, Mordecai married Alice. Mordecai was eighty years old. Alice was seventy-eight. Alice had been an independent widow for twenty-nine years. They honeymooned in Memphis, the site of their first love.

Mordecai Johnson would pass away in 1976.

Conclusion: I was expecting a rousing tribute to a warrior of black higher education. I was not expecting love long deferred. The ending to this book was poignant and touching. Maybe, the Man and the Message is more about second chances in life than transforming a university.

Perhaps, the mission of Wyatt’s and Carolyn’s son was a story of calling in one’s life. Despite the wicked dorm matron at Fisk, two people destined for each other found each other in old age. Such a nice holiday message for the season.

Good evening!