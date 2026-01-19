“I am grateful for the book Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy. Roy is an incredible writer who brings the universal to life. Born of a Syrian Christian family in India, I fell in love with all of the ways I saw my life in her existence. Could it be there is something in minority consciousness that creates shared qualia? Roy is a woman and I am a man. Roy has lived all of her life in India. I have lived all of my life in the United States. Roy had a dreadful relationship with her mother. I loved my Mom and lived for my Mom. Nonetheless, and despite these surface differences, Roy kept me close with her words from start to finish. It is a blessing to see oneself in others.” — my previous essay Be Grateful and Accept Your Harships for What They Are

Arundhati Roy

Look upon the face of Arundhati Roy. Can you tell who she is from her physical appearance, her haunting eyes looking into the distance? Her wavy, curly and abundant black hair? Do her lush eyebrows give away her story? Mother Mary Comes to Me was my gift to my daughter in November. My daughter believed Roy was a Coloured from South Africa. In point of fact, Roy is of Syrian Christian heritage from India. And she has a story to tell.

Part of her story for me is the beauty of ambiguous appearance. My daughter was quite wrong as she sized up Roy from physical features alone. The black American mind has difficulty with interdeterminacy in foreign lands. Either one is black or one is not black but the larger world doesn’t swim in these binary waters. One can be brown-skinned with curly hair that refuses to be tamed and have not a trace of African ancestry. My daughter reached for the label Coloured from South Africa as this box came closest to her known experience in the American racial scheme.

Roy doesn’t fit within the U.S. racial categories which I appreciate. She is not passing for someone she is not. She presents herself to the world as she is, a Syrian Christian descendant making her way in India.

Something about the title of the book and the image of a young writer on the cover intrigued me. I was so intrigued that I asked my daughter if I could borrow the book for a quick read at the French Hugenot farmhouse in Richmond. She agreed. Once I started reading the book, I could not put it down. Every hour away from the book drew me back to the book. It was the universal vein of life I found alluring. All of the emotions were in play as Roy wrote of her mother.

Roy could not have written this memoir if her mother were alive today.

Where shall I start with my reactions to Mother Mary Comes to Me?

Roy’s mother was a great woman. Mary Roy, a famed educator and activist, was born on November 7, 1933 in Aymanam, The Kingdom of Travancore, British India. Mary came up in a male dominated world. Abandoned by her husband, Mary was left with a three-year-old Arundhati and nothing else. Mary refused to live a life of victimhood. She dared the larger world to stand in her way as she founded a prestigious Christian school in town. May left her enduring mark on the lives of many young girls who looked up to her as a powerful role model. Aside from her vision of a stellar school, Mary advocated over the years for equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women. She was successful in her efforts to the benefit of generations of women.

Being the daughter of such a larger than life figure must have been comparable to being the son of, say, Howard University President Mordecai W. Johnson.

The great woman Mary was a cruel, monstrous mother inside the home. She was not meant to be a mother. She lacked the maternal instinct. All of her energies and efforts were anchored in the outside world. Arundhati acknowledges her mother had an amazing life. At the same time, Mary was not a mother which made Arundhati grow up fast. Being a good mother did not concern Mary. The result was great cruelty.

What do you call your mother in public? In private at home? I called my Mom Mom. Our children call Mom Mom. My wife calls her Mom Mom. Mary Roy could not risk having her children say “Mom” in public or private, ever. The mission of building a great school was too sacred. Arundhati remembers how her brother and Arundhati always addressed their mother:

To ensure that the other children didn’t feel that my brother and I were in any way more special than them, we too had to call our mother Mrs. Roy in public. Since public and private were geographically fluid zones, it wasn’t always easy to switch. For us school was home and home was school, so we erred often and sometimes she was Mrs. Roy in private, too — “Excuse me, Mrs. Roy…” To me she still is more Mrs. Roy than mother. She felt it necessary to demonstrate that she had no favorites, so she was especially punitive with us, her own children. We were often punished for what others had done.” pgs. 28-29

As punishment, Mary killed her daughter’s dog. Mrs. Roy had stern instructions against dogs mating with strays. On Mrs. Roy’s direction, Arundhati’s “childhood Alsatian dog (a German Shepherd known as Dido) was tragically shot for mating with a stray.” The shooting was a cruel act and seared its way into the emotional memory of Arundhati.

This person, Mrs. Roy, also told Arundhati she could be anything she wanted to be in life. Her daughter didn’t need men. Mrs. Roy gave her daughter steel in her spine but at what cost. Arundhati acknowledges her entire life was an accomodation to her mother. When her mother had severe asthma attacks, Arundhati tried to breath for her mother, Mrs. Roy. The attacks were so frightening.

Arundhati had to leave her mother in order to love her mother. In the last year of her life, Mrs. Roy left a voice mail message for Arundhati. The message was dictated from Mrs. Roy to her staff to relay to Arundhati: “There is no one in the world whom I have loved more than you.” p. 314 Arundhati typed out a reply: “You are the most unusual, wonderful woman I have ever known. I adore you.” p. 315

The words of mutual declarations, true though they may be.

During their last dinner together, all of the emotions and passions were in play between Mrs. Roy and her daughter. “The smile vanished and she fixed me with her cold glare. Her father’s eyes. The Imperial Entomologist’s eyes. Those cold eyes that stared out of his photograph in the family album — the famous portrait he had taken in a Hollywood studio. I have never stopped wondering what made him do the things that he did. Because I know it’s the key to understanding why she did the things she did…I am constructed from its debris.” pgs. 315-316

Mrs. Roy’s heart stopped beating two days later.

Conclusion: This book gripped me and wouldn’t let go. It wasn’t the play on words Mother Mary Comes to Me. Mrs. Roy “never said Let It Be.” Nor was it the image of the young writer on the cover who seemed raceless to my eyes. One cannot tell a book by its cover, or a human by their skin color and curly hair. What captivated me was the human distance in the most intimate of relationships, a mother and a daughter. How could love co-exist with cruelty? How could the highest of achievement in the larger world leave debris of alienation in the inner world? I loved my Mom. I feel for the conflicted love Arundhati bore for Mrs. Roy.

I never called my Mom Mrs. Twyman in my life. I give thanks for small blessings.