One can be the greatest of writers and have a mess of a family life. Writing is a solitary endeavor, requiring hyperobservation all the time. Most great writers write every day. The discipline fosters productivity and, at the same time, absence in the lives of children. I am reminded of the prolific novelist Georges Simenon who would lock himself in a room for days on end. A poignant image is of Simenon’s little girl about to enter the writing room. A DO NOT DISTURB sign hangs on the door handle. See The 1,000-Novel Man, Life Magazine, November 3, 1958, Volume 45, No. 18, p. 95. He wrote nearly 400 novels in his lifetime. In May 1978 Simenon's daughter, Marie-Jo, killed herself in Paris at the age of 25. She locked herself in her apartment and shot herself in the heart with a .22. “Simenon felt not just sorrow and guilt but relief. He loved her, but she had tormented him with her problems all her life. He had foreseen her suicide. In his final volume of memoirs, Mémoires intimes (Intimate memoirs) (1981), he wrote, One never recovers from the loss of a daughter one has cherished. It leaves a void that nothing can fill." See https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2011/10/10/crime-pays-joan-acocella See also Wikipedia entry for Georges Simenon

Simenon’s story haunted me as I read Joan Didion‘s recently published private notes about her own daughter’s struggles.

As I read Notes to John (2025) by Joan Didion, I felt the same vibes. Joan Didion is without question one of the seminal voices in American literature. I first came across Didion as a writer when I read The Courage to Write: How Writers Transcend Fear by Ralph Keyes. Keyes introduced me to a writer who suffered from anxiety and turned her anxiety into an art form. Shy like me, Didion hated crowds. She was afraid of ski lifts. She was afraid of snakes. She was afraid of stories in comic books. So, she turned to writing as a way to identify her fears and reach peace at the center. Didion’s anxiety made her hyperaware of life which comes across in her descriptions of the human condition, places as diverse and different as moral decay in San Francisco to a single hour spent in a Panama airport. She writes about her hour and hot air comes to life. One can through her anxiety feel Didion’s damp skirt, the skirt wrinkles on her leg, the sound of a slot machine in a waiting room.

That is the aim of great writing, to bring alive the human condition.

The more I learned about Didion, the more impressed I was. The honesty of her voice.

She wrote five novels, twelve non-fiction books, and screenplays and plays. She won the National Book Award for The Year of Magical Thinking, a National Humanities Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the PEN Center USA. I grew more and more impressed. My initial impressions from Keyes were confirmed by others in the literary marketplace.

Then, I read Notes to John which is a series of therapist notes for her husband, author John Gregory Dunne.

To be fair to Didion, she did intend for this book to be published posthumously. She passed away on December 23, 2021. Admirers of her work decided the power of her private therapy sessions should not be denied to the reading public. Some commentators have criticized the decision to publish Notes to John. Count me among their number.

The book read like a disjointed series of diary entries. Basically, (agent Lynn Nesbit and editors Shelley Wanger and Sharon DeLano) discovered a “journal in a filing cabinet next to her desk in her Manhattan apartment.”

Didion was a great creative artist. She would never in her lifetime have consented to publication of her private journal. If she had wanted to publish her journal entries, she was quite capable of doing so in a proper curated fashion. I have about twenty-five to fifty draft essays that should never see the light of day. My thoughts are impulses, poorly-formed and needlessly provocative. I am thinking in particular of one essay that linked cognitive ability to support for reparations for American slavery. That essay will never see the light of the day and why should it? My deceased self would feel violated if my publisher and co-author rummaged around on my Subtack and pulled the most inflammatory inchoate thoughts of me. I would haunt my publisher and co-author from the grave. I suspect Didion feels the same way from heaven.

The book summaries private exchanges with a therapist about the family problem, adopted daughter Quintana Roo Dunne. Quintana is a problem child. She refuses to launch into adulthood while in her twenties and thirties. She drinks too much. She attended Alcoholic Anonymous Meetings in a magical desire to rid herself of demons. And all throughout her therapy sessions is an unspoken judgment of Didion as a poor mother, an absent mother.

Didion is so concerned about supporting her thirtyish daughter. She is a natural observer of the human condition, not a great mother. Quintana manipulates her mother over and over again. If you love me, why won’t you give me money? It is the classic trap set by an entitled adult child. It was difficult to read at times. I wanted to tell Didion to let Quintana stumble and fall. Part of being an adult is learning how to survive in the adult world. Sadly, I think Didion had too much empathy to be firm with her daughter. And her daughter suffered from an overdose of motherly empathy.

Some may argue Quintana’s requests for money had the quality of depression, not entitlement. She was drowning and asking her mother to throw her a rope. Money can’t cure alcoholism or depression. It is also true that appeasement never works. It is one thing to ask Mom for $1,000 or even $10,000 as a teenager. It is quite another thing to expect $100,000 for doing nothing in one’s thirties. When would the expectations of unearned money end?

One does not launch one’s daughter into the unforgiving world by giving one’s daughter a gift of $100,000. Money will not buy happiness. Didion and her husband engage in some magical thinking. We can give Quintana this gift as an “investment.” She can use it to “advance her career.” No, and I don’t mean to be harsh. If your adult daughter is in her thirties and she is spending half of her days in therapy and the other half drinking (maybe, maybe not?), $100,000 is not an investment. $100,000 just pushes off the inevitable. As I suggested before, Didion devoted herself in her young days to writing masterful books, novels, and screenplays. Quintana was an afterthought which wasn’t fair to Quintana.

The gift of $100,000 conversation occurred between Didion and her therapist on December 20, 2000. Quintana was thirty-four years old. The therapist suggested Didion give her daughter the money with no strings attached. “Don’t tell her what to do with it. Knowing your family dynamic, she’ll probably think you expect her to turn it over to some family adviser to invest. So let her know she can do that if she wants to, or she can do whatever else she wants. It’s hers. End of conversation.” Advice of therapist to Didion, Id. at p. 175.

Finally, the vagaries of life were not kind to this daughter of a great writer. Quintana struggled wtih alcohol throughout her twenties and thirties. She found love and marriage to a bartender on July 26, 2003. Two years later, the drinking life caught up with Didion’s daughter. Surgery on August 3, 2005 “revealed a necrotic colon and peritonitis. She died on August 26 at the age thirty-nine. Didion wrote a letter to a treating physician:

“I still have trouble sorting out how much of what happened to her was alcoholism and how much depression and how much an only marginally connected cascade of disastrous medical events…I recognize the connection of pancreatitis to alcoholism but I am not sure she would have had pancreatitis had there not been 18 prior months of illness, from the original septic shock to the pulmonary emboli that followed to the bleed into the brain that ensued from the coumadin for the emboli.” In other words, Didion wondered whether the alcoholism alone would have killed Quintana, or whether a series of medical complications — starting with septic shock — created a cascade that alcohol alone might not have.

I recognize I’m reviewing Didion’s posthumous work based on private journals she never meant to share. But that’s precisely why these shouldn’t have been published — they reveal her at her most vulnerable, working through guilt that may or may not have been warranted. If you read Blue Nights (2011) by Didion, you will read how the greatest of writers questions her choices as a mother. She was too preoccupied with her career to be there for Quintana. Her hyper observation rendered Didion a remote observer in her own daughter’s life. She perceived her young daughter as a perfect little doll rather than a flesh-and-blood child with human emotions.

Conclusion: No daughter asks to be the child of a great writer. That one comes second to a parent’s creative output is an odd sensation as a young girl. While the larger world applauds Mom and Dad in glowing profiles, the inner world starves from lack of attention and affection. Would Marie-Jo and Quantana have chosen a normal life with an attentive parent in the growing up years?

Does the benefit of 400 novels and scores of screenplays balance out the writer-parent who is not present? Do the needs of many readers outweigh the need of the one daughter? I believe there is no good answer to this human dilemma. I want to live in a world of prolific writers who bring more creative insight into the world. At the same time, the daughter has a moral claim to the attention of Mom and Dad. The uncomfortable truth may be great writers are lousy parents.

Something to consider this evening.