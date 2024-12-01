From the first moment I heard the concept Racelessness, I was on board. My prime directive is engaging the larger world. As I think more and write more, I am developing a nascent vision that our best life is anchored in (1) human dignity, (2) creative expression, and (3) the individual. The details are not in place just yet. But I can tell you there is no place for oppression or power relations in my conception of the Good Life. Dogma and slogan words matter not to a life well-lived. A family member who owns my heart once said Blackness is Culture. I remember the date well, April 21, 2018. Seems like an eternity ago. I would not meet Jennifer (Jen) Richmond via e-mail until April 25, 2019. The New Alliances Retreat was four years into the future. My book, Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America, was not even a thought.

My point is Blackness is Culture tells us nothing about individual families. Every family in Black America is unique and particular. My Twyman family members were quirky suburban types. My wife’s family were Our Kind of People types. There is nominal cultural overlap between Twyman Road in Chesterfield County, Virginia and Maple Street in Brooklyn. What is the word I am looking for? Ah, yes. The word is reality. There are millions upon millions of sub and micro cultures in black families. One can grow up in San Diego by the beautiful Pacific Ocean, attend a top 50 private school, and be a cultural stranger to black relations who have known only Chesterfield as the hub of the universe.

Blackness does not equal culture. Blackness can and might be culture (however defined) but it is equally true that mindsets and routines can vary widely. Last night at Thanksgiving dinner, everyone save one person could be perceived as a black American to the outside world. Everyone, save one person, was related. The ethos was heavy on the intellect, the philosophical. Everyone was of Stanford, Yale and Harvard. There was intense focus on final assignments with medical school in the future one day. Does this culture equal blackness? I would suggest these six unique individuals together created a temporal culture indistinguishable from any other family of continuous striving, talent and high aim. As one family member put it, Mom Doesn’t Know What Down Time Is! That mindset is not racial. That is Type A behavior which I find to be an inherited family trait. Grandparents, Great grandparents and Great Great grandparents were constituted the same way.

More research should be conducted into generational distinction and accomplishment in Black American families. Some black families have preserved the holy grail of high aim since 1790. Is the answer genetic, culture or some combination of the two factors? Why do men chose smart and intelligent wives over up to nine generations? Why do women choose solid providers and husbands of character over the centuries? Don’t we want to know the answers if we are serious about understanding black family success in this great land?

Not to beat a dead horse but being a descendant of American slavery has zero nexus to one’s drive in life. Judge individuals by their character, not their skin color. Common sense for a common humanity.

=========

So, I turn my attention to racelessness and The Raceless Antiracist: Why Ending Race is the Future of Antiracism by Professor Sheena Michele Mason. The idea of racelessness appeals to me for several reasons. First, race operates as a label, a box, on the human soul. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million life stories, experiences and perspectives. Labeling over 40 million individuals with a “race” strikes me as incoherent and limiting. For example, how is your understanding of last night’s Thanksgiving dinner sharpened by affixing a race label to six humans gathered around a dinner table? What really matters is the interplay between generations, the diligent focus of a pre-med student, the subtle flirtation between friends (yeah, we noticed/smile), the call out to absent family members in New York State and North Carolina, the prepared feast, the shared stories of near death experiences, a grand daughter’s review of a young grandmother, the fateful decision to pledge Alpha Kappa Alpha over Delta Sigma Theta, etc. Slapping a race on these human experiences is narrative building, not consciousness raising.

Second, there is no sharp demarcation between races. We are already mixed as a people at the level of our DNA. Every person at dinner, save one, was nuanced and complex in their genetic building material. One individual was around 50% Nigerian and 10% European. She was the darkest person present with delicate European features and textured hair found among those of mixed heritage. How does that happen? It happens because the genetic wheel of fortune is random. Another individual was 39% European and 61% Sub-Saharan African in genetic ancestry. She is mistaken for Latina on the streets of San Diego at times. Another individual was 52% European and 48% Sub-Saharan African. Bullies used to tease her because she could not easily grow an Afro during the 1960s Black Power Movement. Two other individuals appear black to the visible eye while holding within their DNA the ancestry of Founding Fathers and a Distant Distant Jewish Mother from Judea. We slap the race label on these people of diverse genetic makeup but the label flattens and obscures.

Third, race gets culture wrong. Let’s return to the Thanksgiving dinner for source material. One individual grew up in an affluent black upper-middle class suburb. She was eligible for Jack and Jill membership but did not join since Dad felt Jack and Jill was too bourgeoise. She attended a top 50 private school. She has traveled the globe many times. She is hell-bent on her track career and medical school. Her voice is indistinguishable from the young voices out of New England boarding schools. In fact, she has about four to six cousins who are of the boarding school culture. Is this individual’s culture defined by race alone? Why or why not? This person would be far more comfortable at St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire than the inner-city of Baltimore, Maryland. Just like her cousins.

Does Blackness equal one monoculture?

Here’s another exhibit in support of my critique. A native of Southern California, this individual’s family for years was the only Black American family in the neighborhood. This person scored at the 99th percentile in mathematical ability in elementary school. From the age of three until high school graduation, he only attended private schools. He was active in Jack and Jill and pledged Alpha Phi Alpha in college. Known for his code-switching abilities, he has traveled around the world (but not Australia and Antarctica). Is this individual’s culture defined by race alone? Why or why not? This person is comfortable at a Jamaican restaurant in Palo Alto and a high-end black winery in the Bay Area and the golf course in Silicon Valley.

Does Blackness equal one monoculture?

Another attendee at dinner attended only predominately white private schools before 1956. Born into Jack and Jill, this individual married one of the oldest names in Black American history. A good life was a club life, whether it be Alpha Kappa Alpha, the Links or the Comus Club of which her father was the President. More Irish than anything else in her DNA, she lives in activism and Black Nationalism.

Does Blackness equal one culture?

For these reasons, race gets it wrong. It gets it wrong about the people I know. There is nuance and complexity to every individual, regardless of blanket racial labels. And so when I first encountered Mason’s theory of racelessness two years ago, I raved and raved in anticipation of the coming of a better time. A future free of race.

Now, that Mason’s book is out, I offer my thoughts and suggestions. Racelessness as an idea is so important to a better way forward based in reality. Reviewers have not offered comprehensive treatments of the book. In fact, I found only one extended book review. On August 17, 2024, Kirkus Review online concluded the idea of racelessness "was ultimately unpersuasive.” I take exception to the Kirkus Review, while acknowledging ways in which Mason fell short.

=========

A Sense of Linked Fate

“This is time for letting go. Hanging onto the past only stands in our way.” — Tina Turner

It is always a delicate manner to critique a book when one has met the author and offered public acclaim for the author’s idea which I did two years ago at the New Alliances Retreat in Chinatown, New York City. What is the idea of racelessness? Why does racelessness appeal to us so? What did Mason get right in her manuscript? And how might her manuscript have been improved upon?

For me and my human soul, racelessness is an aspiration. We all live color indifferent lives. I am reminded of my Dad, Mom, and Sister growing up. We were all of different skin colors and indifference to color reigned supreme. Like who cared really? No consequences of meaning flowed from color. We all lived in love for one another, even as my Dad and I grew distant and Sister and I grew apart. In my mind’s eye, race in the larger world becomes my close family writ large. All we do is think about ourselves in others and that we are all cousins.

I once dreamed of truth and reconciliation across the color line:

Such peace today.

Did you know before today your life would be changed on an old country road? That your sense of self would change? That your place in the universe would change? My heart overflows. It is all, it is all that I have every wished for myself, for my children: that we live together and embrace one another as Family across the color line. And this change will lead us to the blessed society where divisions melt away. May Oak Lawn no longer be remembered for slavery. From this day henceforth, may Oak Lawn be remembered for First Contact, for when our genetic family became a Family. Never again will the trials and tribulations of earlier times intrude upon our times today. And we all vow never to pass along resentment and guilt to our descendants. The darkness of slavery stops. And it stops today. It stops for all time to come.

Professor Mason took a different approach in her book. Mason defines Raceless (racelessness) as “Humans, as seen outside of the paradigm of race/ism and without upholding and perpetuating the causes and effects of race/ism (i.e., synthetic abolitionism or imaginary abolitionism.”) p. 218 Too many words, too many big words to convey a simple idea of humanity free of race. In fact, the definition I just wrote is more reader friendly. Readers will not wade through insider prose. Make the read easy for the reader. The idea of racelessness is pregnant with great potential. Don’t bury the lead.

Before I continue with my critique, rest assured I write out of investment in the idea, the aspiration of racelessness. There should be tens, if not hundreds, of book reviews of The Raceless Antiracist. Mason gains as an author from more reviews. Plentiful and engaging reviews will help her compete, sharpen her arguments. Improvement requires tough love and constructive criticism. Think of a close review as care, respect, an act of love.

To be honest, I fell in love with the theory of racelessness. Racelessness is a clean, unburdened concept. Clarity commands authority. It wasn’t clear why the theory of racelessness morphed into a new brand of raceless antiracism and a cumbersome togetherness wayfinder. In writing, less is more. What motivated Mason to bring along antiracism into her work? I’m sure she knows the answer. I don’t.

I do not like the word “racism” so much. I like the slogan word antiracism less so. As a former elementary school student at Hickory Hill Elementary School from the fall of 1967 to the spring of 1969, I know racism as state action. The Chesterfield County School Board maintained and operated a de facto segregated school system under freedom of choice. That state action ended in the fall of 1969 and, by my high school graduation ten years later, there was no racism in state action. Racism was gone, although prejudice and bigotry continued.

So, every time Mason uses the word “Racism” and “Antiracism,” I cringe and bite my tongue. It is inappropriate to use these slogan words in the modern era. If there are disparities in the land today, I chalk it up to multiple factors — family culture, individual compulsive striving and drive, talent to prosper, genetics, etc. Racism is not the causative factor anymore. The Strange Death of Systemic Racism

Same goes for the slogan words “systems of oppression.” In over 600 Substack essays, I have written about the human condition. Not once have I complained of systems of oppression in the year 2024 in San Diego. Why? Because there is no such thing. When one writes “systems of oppression,” one is manipulating discourse. One is asserting a conclusory statement without concrete, specific evidence. As you read about my family’s Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, could you identity any “systems of oppression?” No, you could not. Once again, we live in reality, not theory. Mason’s use of slogan words weakens her argument for me.

As I began to read the book, I mentioned to my wife it would be tough going. My foes in the public square are (1) dogma and (2) slogan words. Mason was off to a shaky start from the third page of her Preface.

I am going to surmise that Mason picked up slogan words in her undergraduate and graduate studies. She was handed manipulative tools for understanding reality. I understand the training, Blackness is Oppression, Nothing Else Matters, but illusion is not reality. What systems of oppression might Mason observe around my Thanksgiving dinner table? Just something to think about.

I was determined to read The Raceless Antiracist to the end because I love the theory of racelessness. The more I read, the more I felt like I was on a date with a woman whose enhanced Facebook face did not reveal the plain Jane woman sitting before me. I hungered for racelessness and I got something else, a mixture of dogma, slogan words and a hint of racelessness. My heart beat quickened as Mason mentioned transracialism on p. 107. I wanted more, an entire chapter no less. All I got was a sentence. My flatlined heart revived as I read about George Schuyler on p. 116. Schuyler was a brilliant writer who needs to be rediscovered. I was hopeful again.

Mason flipped me at page 140.

Now, I was in annoyance territory. Who the heck is Pee-A-Nah? And why should I care? How does any of this discussion of Chinese and Mexicans as the Other advance the argument in a clear, concrete fashion? I was lost, and bothered. Bothered and lost. The concept of “Rememory” made no sense to me. As a reader, one could delete pages 140 to 174 and the argument would be crisper. Less is more, as my old colleague once counseled me. And so I counsel Professor Mason.

The book picked up on page 175. Indeed, the strongest words in the book could be found in Chapter 11 as Mason urges us to practice Radical Love. Mason breaks through as a writer as she shares intimate, and personal, stories of abuse at the hands of her adoptive mother. Now, Mason has my attention. If only the entire book contained the same level of emotional vulnerability as Chapter 11. Maybe in your next book.

As an annoyed reader, however, I am primed to read prose phrase by phrase and clause and clause. Writers must prove up logic, show their evidence. After building up to an emotional crescendo about maternal harm, Mason leaps in logic connecting her healing from a mother’s beating to harm from Antiblack race/ism. p. 190 Huh? Double huh? Like does how your Mom beating you with a broom implicate state action and conduct which is how I define racism? Where is the specific, concrete connection between the broom handle bruise and evil state racism?

Leaps in logic sully one’s argument. My trust as a reader dissipates.

I think Mason was blown off course over the past two years. A simple idea of racelessness for this century was watered down with allusions to racism, antiracism, systems of oppression and hierarchies. I wanted to love this book. The idea of racelessness may be one of the most visionary concepts for the 2030s, 2040s and beyond the year 2050. Beyond the Year 2050 Just Thoughts Tonight

I still haven’t found what I’m looking for.

Conclusion: I am only one reader invested in racelessness. Professor Mason deserves the benefit of tens, if not hundreds, of book reviews. She needs to know what she got right and how she can improve. As for me, I reluctantly conclude Mason and I do not share the same linked fate. Mason has veered off into the land of antiracism. My heart is moved by human dignity, creative expression and the individual. The yellow brick road leads me to racelessness.