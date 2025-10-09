[Introduction: I am in a mood this morning. Some of you may remember the moment when my wife gifted me Their Accomplices Wore Robes: How the Supreme Court Chained Black America to the Bottom of A Racial Caste System by Brando Simeo Starkey. A Birthday Present I had dropped hints over the past year for a manuscript more aligned with my soul. Perhaps a rich and well-reviewed biography of William F. Buckley, Jr. or Philip Roth that caught my eye and wouldn’t let go at the bookstore in New Haven. Instead, I received upon the insistence of a family member who shall remain unnamed 600 pages of I don’t know what. The best title I can think of for the book is “A Broken Frame of the Human Condition.”

I thanked my wife and assured her I would read the book. They say you cannot tell a book by its cover. In the moment back in August, I took one look and felt resignation. I have now read the first sentence in the first paragraph. These are my thoughts.]

In the law, the term “accomplices” is a term of art in criminal law. Accomplice has a unique and particular meaning. Think of neural networks in the realm of artificial intelligence. The term is specialized and most applicable to computable models used for artificial intelligence. Use of the term outside of artificial intelligence feels contrived and forced. Similarly, we lawyers understand “accomplices” is a term of art unique to criminal law and procedure. “An accomplice is a person who participates in a crime but takes no part in the criminal offense.” — Wikipedia entry In other words, did one aid another person in committing a crime? This is not cosmic stuff. This is concrete and specific aid such as acting as a lookout, providing a getaway vehicle and disabling a security system.

Unless the author is writing about the narrow world of crime and punishment, he has displayed a lazy and imprecise frame of the human condition. I find the term “Their Accomplices Wore Robes” off putting and manipulative. If your second word on the cover of your book is manipulative, this manipulation does not bode well for the next 600 pages of a read. I could be wrong, so let’s continue.

Use of the language “Wore Robes” implies criminal accomplies were on the bench. Really? Really and truly? Well, this is an extraordinary claim. It is like claiming there is life on the planet Mars. Maybe and could be. But the demand for conclusive evidence will be very high. I am doubtful the writer will be able to prove his thesis that wearers of robes (and he means U.S. Supreme Court Justices) will be guilty accomplices in criminal offenses like homicide, rape and murder.

However, let’s see if my initial raised eyebrow will live on as I read the rest of the book cover. Maybe, the writer will reassure me as a reader that I am in confident and trustworthy hands. That the writer is writing the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. I await my Perry Mason moment.

With his wording on the cover of the book, the author offers clarity. He is writing about the Supreme Court. Clarity is great in a book title. I commend the author, although it might help to make it clear he is writing about the U.S. Supreme Court. Small details gather momentum over the course of 600 pages.

Some of my readers know I have a finely tuned annoyance meter. I will tolerate much but racial hyperbole is a road too far me. Black Enterprise Magazine: Cancelled! Here, the author claims the U.S. Supreme Court “Chained Black America…” No, the Court did not and take it back. The Court is not a physical presence. Nor was anyone chained after ratification of the 13th Amendment on December 6, 1865. Criminals were chained and good riddance. I don’t have time for criminals. To assert the US. Supreme Court chained anyone breaks with reality. It is like claiming prisoners are American slaves. Delusion and Reality I am beside myself now with annoyance. My annoyance meter has drifted over into red alert territory.

I have read the first 11 words on the cover and my mood has changed. I am no longer a happy reader. I now read with pressure. I now read every phrase and clause. I no longer trust this author. And 600 pages lie ahead of me. Who edited this book? Lord bless the author. I am sure he is a pleasant person. Writing is not his strong suit. And that is cool. I am lousy at math and physics. Every one has their super power in life. Truth telling is not this author’s strength. That may sound harsh. Flip the script, however. I am about to read 600 pages and already the frame of the human condition seems off.

Let us continue. Perhaps, the author had a bad start.

There is this argument about a racial caste system which makes no sense to me in the year 2025. If anything, blacks are elevated out of all reasonable proportion when one views advertisements and commercials. It is annoying but that is a subject I have already written about. The Examined Life To Be Affirmed at J.C. Penny Do I sound like a grumpy old man this morning? I swear I was in an ok mood until I started to read this book. 600 pages is a BIG ASK if the very cover distorts reality.

Alas, let’s soldier on, shall we?

Although the argument of a racial caste system has been proposed by some, notably Isabel Wilkerson, sometimes I understand the idea. State laws that racialized the Negro in the 1600s, the 1700s and the 1800s reasonably could be understood as a caste analogous to what we see in India. Jim Crow laws would further cement that ill into the early and mid 1900s. However, time has moved on and, ironically, it was the U.S. Supreme Court at the forefront of that change. One might even argue the Court has been the liberator of black Americans for the past eighty years of American life. I certainly felt the effect of liberation at the tender age of eight in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Green v. County School Board of New Kent County, Virginia, 391 U.S. 430 (1968)

The argument of a racial caste sytem is time blind to America since the year 2000. No one believes social stratification is beyond human control. There are so many Americans who were born poor and died middle-class. There are black Americans who were born middle-class and became upper-class. And those aspects of the human condition are due to enterprise, human dignity, agency, high aim and ambition. Race is not now heritable. People choose whether to be black or white or hispanic or some combination of the above. No one is religiously enforcing a one-drop rule as to blackness anymore. Self-identification is the coin of the day in a transracial world. The Declaration of Transracial Independence On Becoming a Transracial Rethinking College Applications American anti-miscengenation rules and laws are no more. Any racial caste argument in today’s world based upon long ago anti-miscegenation laws before Loving v. Virginia, 388 U.S. 1 (1967) is out dated.

The expiration date for a racial caste system has expired.

In light of the above circumstances, I would suggest Wilkerson holds a grudge against America. The author of the book I am reading holds a grudge against America, I believe. Give it a rest, people. Time moves on. The world moves along. It is no longer 1950. Let it be, people, let it be. The Human Condition

When was the last time the author told America I Love You?

=========

I am going to turn off my annoyance meter now. The indicator light is about to burst.

Images speak a thousand words. Even though the author desires to critique the U.S. Supreme Court, he can only muster up seven images of Justices on the front jacket. (Although the image above shows nine Justices, the retail copy purchased by my wife shows only seven blurred faces.) None of these images are identifiable. They are blurred beyond recognition. This seems like passive aggression to me. If you are going to critique seven justices over the course of 600 pages, at least have the courtesy to present their clear and complete faces. That’s what a gentleman would do.

Are these justices all before October 2, 1967? I ask because Justice Thurgood Marshall began his service on the Court on that date. It would be disengenuous to slur the Court post-Thurgood Marshall as chaining Black America to the bottom of a racial caste system. Justice Marshall, married to a Hawaiian American and the father-in-law of a white daughter-in-law, would not be part of any chaining procedure. In fact, doesn’t Justice Marshall’s personal life undercut the force of a racial caste system argument? And that Justice Marshall lived in the alleged sundown town of Falls Church, Virginia? (laughter and more laughter) Blackness is Your Super Power

Maybe, the author will reconcile the personal life of Justice Marshall with a racial caste system over the coming 600 pages. I am already tired, dear readers, and I have only read the cover of this book.

=========

I flip the book to the back. Will I find a reprieve from my sour mood? There is praise offered for the book. Ok.

The first ode of praise says “Starkey writes with clarity and precision, refusing easy conclusions or consolations.” — Donovan X. Ramsey, author of When Crack Was King, finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award Nope, this praise doesn’t sound right. I did not feel the clarity and precision on the cover of the book. I felt imprecision and distortion as symbolized by the blurry faces of nameless justices on the cover. First impressions matter, so Ramsey’s praise strikes me as otherworldly.

I have a special affinity for black alumni of Harvard Law School. Who Are My People? The next praise offered up was from Harvard Law School professor Kenneth W. Mack. Professor Mack is black, so I was primed to be receptive to his words. Professor Mack would reassure me, right? Right?

“Starkey’s book is a passionate, deeply researched, humanistic story of how African Americans have evoked the Thirteenth, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments as a bulwark against a racial caste system from the Jim Crow era to the present, and how their efforts have often been met with faulty reasoning, disavowals of reality, and obfuscation by a Supreme Court that has repeatedly shut its doors to their claims.” — Kenneth W. Mack

After reading Professor Mack’s praise, I felt pulled back from the edge. I respect Professor Mack sight unseen (which may be a bad thing). Words like “deeply researched” and “humanistic story” resonate with me. I want to believe the truth is out there. If I am going to wade through 600 pages (A BIG ASK), I want to know I am swimming in the currents of truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. I remember those words as I would watch Perry Mason at Grandma’s house.

Maybe, there is hope for this book after all. Maybe, the author was having a bad day with the front cover.

My moment of sunlight peeking out from the clouds lasted a minute or two. Then I read the Kirkus Reviews and felt that old familiar dogma and slogan words vibe once again. “A searing indictment of judicially condoned — and even enshrined — racism in American law….A powerfully argued study of a legal system that favors those who ‘persevere in undermining Black freedom.’” I know there was racism in the land before 1968. Do I need to read 600 pages to be reminded of the thing? The phrase “a legal system” summons up my hestitations about collectivism at the expense of human dignity and the individual. And who is undermining Black freedom today?

I am a forward thinking writer. Anxieties about artificial intelligence by the year 2030 worry me more than what an evil justice did in the year 1870 or 1930. Ladies and gentlemen, that is called perspective. The AI of Switzerland

=========

I opened up the inside flap and saw even more disquieting things. The slogan words were pervasive — “racial caste system,” “white supremacy,” “caste hierarchies.” There is 100% focus on external locus of control. One will search long and hard for internal locus of control. Black attorneys like Spottswood William Robinson III, Oliver W. Hill, William T. Coleman, Jr., William B. Hastie, and Charles Hamilton Houston are not seen as befitting their crucial role in the U.S. Supreme Court jurisdiction. Just that there alone renders me unhappy and annoyed all over again.

At least the inside flap warns me of what is up ahead, the thousand and one ways in which white male justices were bad and evil. I could be reading a nice juicy biography about Philip Roth instead.

=========

I turn to the back inside flap and behold the author in the flesh. He is not a William F. Buckley, Jr. character. Instead, the author seems unhappy with the world which I can understand after writing 600 pages of gloom and doom. He is a fellow graduate of Harvard Law School. Things that go bump in the night….A former fellow law professor who lives in Southern California. God bless him.

=========

I turned to the first sentence, first paragraph, page 1.

“As I assembled this book, a complex puzzle depicting the history of a powerful institution conniving with America’s omnipresent house guest, White Supremacy, police officers snatched another Black soul.”

I closed the book because I wanted to maintain my great blood pressure over the past few days.

A book should not be assembled. A book should be reasoned. It is the depth of original critical thought that reflects well upon the author. To assemble a book strikes me as little more than a book report. I despair as a reader. 600 more pages to go.

White Supremacy is a slogan word. You have lost me as a reader. Is White Supremacy A Thing Today?

During my years as a black soul in America, I have never been snatched by a police officer.

Conclusion: Désagrément extrême [Translation: Extreme Annoyance]