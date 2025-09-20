Racism as America’s Keystone: Why White Supremacy Blocks Democracy for Everyone by Sharon Kyle

Sharon Kyle has earned a healthy critique of her essay, Racism as America’s Keystone: Why White Supremacy Blocks Democracy for Everyone which appeared in LA Progressive on September 14, 2025. When I asked my co-author Jennifer (Jen) Richmond if she would ever have a conversation with Kyle, Jen replied, “(I)f they were open to a new perspective I may be able to have a conversation with someone who holds these views but that is such a rare case. And so we write. That I think holds more lasting power than one-sided dialogue.” Jen is a strong believer in dialogue and conversation about race. Why would Jen despair ever so?

Jen despairs so because Kyle leads strong with dogma and slogan words. One senses Kyle has found the way to know race, to feel race. And I quote “From climate change and inequality to gun violence and housing, every major U.S. crisis is bound together by one force — white supremacy. Until racism is dismantled, democracy itself will remain fragile and incomplete.” Let’s question the words Kyle has strung together.

First, Kyle uses the slogan word “Racism." In fact, Racism is the very first word Kyle grabs for in her article title. There are more important things in life than racism. There is ambition and enterprise and love. When in a good mood, I think of peace at the center. Racism is not even on my top 100 items of things to be concerned about. So, Kyle has stumbled poorly out of the gate with her first word. Moreover, I define Racism as state government action. I knew state government action as segregated public schools in the 1967 - 1969 school term in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Those days are long gone. It is as if Kyle is distorting her vocabulary to manipulate me. She desires to bring my mind to a bad place but I resist.

Not a very good start, Kyle.

Second, she writes “Racism as America’s Keystone.” Maybe, this was true in the 1700s. I will give Kyle the 1800s and throw in the first half of the 20th century for good measure. In the year 2025, Racism is no longer a keystone to America, except to the extent state action is used to impose disadvantages and limitations based on race. There is much in diversity, equity and inclusion as applied by state actors that echoes what I experienced in the 1967 - 1969 school term. Somehow, I doubt Kyle is thinking of racism against non-blacks as America’s Keystone but I could be wrong.

Third and next up is the glorious slogan word “White Supremacy.” There is no white supremacy in the land today. When I read these slogan words, I become alienated and disconnected from the argument. The writer is just parroting slogan words like a parrot. She is welcome to do so. It is hard to take accusations of White Supremacy seriously when I see black actors in 80% of television and You Tube advertisements and commercials. The world is 18% black. America is 13% black. California and San Diego are 6% black.

Where’s the White Supremacy? Is White Supremacy A Thing Today?

Fourth, if there is no White Supremacy today, there is no White Supremacy to block Democracy for Everyone. By now, I feel a waste of time. There is nothing to this argument. Why am I reading empty dogma and calorie-free slogan words like Racism and White Supremacy? I am sure Kyle is a marvelous person. This essay is not worthy of Kyle’s talents. It is simply a lego-like assemblage of dogmas and slogan words. And notice there is no hint that Kyle might be wrong, that her thesis is open to debate and discourse. Her ideas are decreed as if from on high.

Yeah, right.

Fifth, Kyle proceeds to lump climate change, inequality, gun violence and housing together into one category, White supremacy. High praise for the illogic. One is reminded of the high logic found in the 1619 Project where every dimension known to man is deemed the result of American slavery. Are black holes in outer space the result of slavery? Is my ingrown toe nail the result of slavery? Did my loved one faint in a foreign country due to evil American slavery? Am I addicted to sweets due to long ago slavery? Is the fast approaching 3I Atlas comet due to villainous American slavery? You see my point about breaking logic on the alter of ideology, dogma and slogan words.

I will not engage in the kindergarten lesson of distinguishing climate change from inequality, inequality from gun violence, gun violence from housing. Only in Kyle’s mind are these dimensions of the human condition as one in White Supremacy.

Before I continue, I am trying to be charitable. It is easy for those who traffic in dogma and slogan words to live in echo chambers. It occurred to me that Kyle lives in an echo chamber where her words are never subject to hearty critique. On the LA Progressive magazine site, only two commentators voiced their reactions. And the responses were all positive, two thumbs up! This echo chamber is not real life. And since I respect Kyle as a writer, she deserves to know critique of her dogma and slogan words. I am happy to oblige.

Let us continue.

“Don’t Be Afraid of What You See”

This song by The Emotions sums up my feelings right now. I do care about Kyle’s effort. Otherwise, I would not take up this critique. It is also clear that she does not know me very well. She doesn’t appreciate how closed to other perspectives and experiences are her words. Don’t ask your commentators on your LA Progressive essay, Kyle. You should read this essay review. Jen suspects you would be afraid of critique. I am willing to give you the benefit of a doubt. Don’t be afraid of what you see.

The image of the keystone was a nice touch. The keystone drew the reader in and provided a nice visual emphasis as to the crucial place of a keystone. Well done.

It is true that the United States is grappling with a series of crises — climate, pandemic, inequality, disinformation, gun violence, housing. I can agree with you. However, I do not perceive gender oppression as a crisis. Oppression is a slogan word. It is a meaningless, ill-defined word used to frame an issue and manipulate a reader. It will not do for me. I reject your use of the word as unhelpful. As for gender? Hmmn. My ideas are in flux. But latching oppression onto gender just turns me off as a reader. Do better.

It is funny to me how Kyle refers to “siloed view” in her first paragraph. Given her abuandant use of dogma and slogan words, I think Kyle doth protest too much. She writes in a silo of fellow travelers which is fine until her words reach outside her insular group.

Kyle and I bring different mindsets to the task of writing. For Kyle, creating meaningful change is part of the writing endeavor. This mindset is why she quotes with approval Bonfire: American Sociocide, Broken Relations, and the Quest for Democracy by social scientist Charles Derber. And Kyle goes on and on in her admiration for the ideas of Derber over the next five paragraphs. Great, Kyle can write a book report. What I really want to know as a reader are the ideas of Kyle, not Derber. We eventually are treated to Kyle’s thoughts but why not center one’s own thoughts and ideas first and foremost? Derber’s arguments merit at best a footnote or a single paragraph. I had the sensation Kyle was burying her lead, which I do on occasion. And I regret it when I do it.

I do not desire to change the world but to understand the world as a writer. Otherwise, I should lay down my keyboard and march in the streets as an activist. I began to get the sense that Kyle was more about activism and less about understanding the world in all of its glorious nuance and complexity. We are only up to the second paragraph. I grow more and more disengaged.

Kyle returns to this phrase “siloed approach.” It is ironic. From my perspective, Kyle writes from a silo of dogma and slogan words. It is dogma to believe writing must be about changing the world.

In Kyle’s first full quote of Derber, Kyle reveals her true self, her love of slogan words. It is refreshing for its honesty:

Education is the most important way that young people learn how power is created and how neoliberal capitalism, militarism, and fascism are interwined. Moreover, schools and universities bring young people together in a collective space; this is inherently sociophiliac, much in the sense that that collective workplace space inherently opens up avenues toward workplace solidarity and action…

Where shall I begin? Kyle is enjoying her romp through the sandbox of dogmas and slogan words. Let’s see as I walk through her admirable quote of Derber, a deep mind of our time. Education is a good word. I support good education. Good education does not manipulate me. Power is a different matter. Why should we be concerned about teaching young people about power? Like are we trying to spread propaganda and indoctrination and churn out little activists? I do not approve of the use of power in this context as it contemplates a desirable, ideological outcome. This is not the purpose of good education. What the heck is neoliberal capitalism? Any word that requires me to check out a dictionary is a slogan word on sight. Militarism? Laughter and more laughter. Whenever a writer resorts to isms, I know the score. Manipulation is on the agenda. No thanks. Same goes for fascism. Sociophiliac? See the above.

We are into the third paragraph. Kyle has completely lost my confidence as a reader. I am being led down a yellow brick road towards dogma and slogan words. My annoyance is on red alert. Kyle has failed as a persuasive writer. Believe it or not, there are 35 more paragraphs to go!!!

I need a drink.

In the next paragraph, Kyle uses the slogan word “resistance” of Derber. And why not? She presumes her readers share her silo, that we are chomping at the bit to take it to the streets and change the world. Fine advocacy, sad prose. Strong writing steers clear of dogmas and slogan words. One wants the reader to feel as if one’s prose is fresh and original. There is nothing novel or original by recycling the slogan word “resistance.” Just a yawn for us open minded readers wanting to stretch our minds.

Do you think I exaggerate? In the same topic sentence where resistance lives, Kyle doubles down and writes “organize,” “confront social ills,” and “social structure.” There are so many other aspects to race and Blackness in America. See Black Enterprise Magazine, Or, How I Became Black

At this point, I underscore the central problem for me as a reader of Kyle’s effort. There are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives among black Americans. My story was one out of millions. The same is true for Kyle. However, one doesn’t sense Kyle is aware she is only writing for herself and no one else. That is what gets me. And so as I read more and more dogmas and slogan words alien to my black American ancestors in Virginia, I become discontent. Let’s Decolonize Black History

The inability to let go of the ghost White Supremacy cripples Kyle as a writer. Her essay is blind to all about the Black American experience outside of long ago White Supremacy. I commend to Kyle my 150 essays on 150 pioneer black lawyers from 1844 - 1879. Did they all experience White Supremacy? Yes. Did they experience more in this life with their families and friends? Absolutely! Monica Harris of FAIR has written about the distortion of reality. Kyle has allowed the slogan word of White Supremacy, once prevalent and inescapable, to corrode her perception of the universe today in the year 2025. She uses the metaphor Keystone. What is a keystone? According to the dictionary, a keystone is the central principle or part of a policy, system, etc., on which all else depends. This world of White Supremacy as Keystone before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is now gone.

Conclusion: Because I do not accept dogmas and slogan words like Racism and White Supremacy, Neoliberal Capitalism and Fascism, this essay flatlined for me from the first word in the title. Kyle does not define Racism. How is that possible when the very first word in her title is Racism? Kyle does not define White Supremacy. How is that possible? Once again, the reader is left with dogmas and slogan words. We’re all supposed to go along with abstractions to get along, I suppose.

Tomorrow, I will continue my critique of this essay. Writers should define their terms as best they can. Never assume the reader shares one’s definition of racism, of white supremacy. I knew white supremacy which is the presumption that whiteness trumps everything else. Those times are in the rear view mirror, except for the delusional. I am sure Kyle is a wonderful spirit. Her writing is a mishmash of scary words like Racism and White Supremacy designed to manipulate the feelings and emotions of the reader.

I can see you, Kyle. You do not know me very well as a reader. The Burbank Happening The Black Privilege Vibe I am not afraid of what I see in your writing. Until tomorrow….

Good evening!