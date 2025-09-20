Good day!

As I woke up this morning, I reconsidered whether my critique of Racism as America’s Keystone: Why White Supremacy Blocks Democracy for Everyone by Sharon Kyle was too vigorous. Maybe I was the baddie, to lift from a popular meme. I thought about it in the car and decided silence would not do in the face of dogmas and slogan words. At no point did Kyle suggest she might be wrong in her framing of the human condition. She never acknowledged “hey, I am just one black American out of over 40 million black Americans, so caveats are in order here.” There was one oblique reference to her “own lived experience” but what does that mean? What were the particulars of her human condition? My readers know the rich nuance and complexity of my human life. All individuals have rich and complex lives but this ocean of humanity is absent in Kyle’s prose.

For these reasons, I concluded my critique was on the right course. Why should Kyle’s words be the last word on the human condition? Isn’t it the duty of a writer to live an examined life? I think so.

It is rare for an essay to annoy me from the very first word in the title. Kyle accomplished this notable feat with her use of the word Racism at the get go. Her 6th and 7th words were another slogan — White Supremacy. Such a stew of manipulations! Combining abstractions to make an argument is like building sand castles in the sky. There is no consistency. There is no firmness. Racism could mean over 40 million different things to over 40 million different people. Better yet, racism could mean over 8 billion experiences to over 8 billion different people on the planet. The word Racism is like dust in the wind. There is no there there.

When the august Ibram X. Kendi was asked to define Racism, what did he say? Hear Kendi out, ladies and gentlemen:

Audience Member: How do you define racism?

Kendi: Well so defining racism. I would define it as a collection of racist policies that lead to racial inequity that are substantiated by racist ideas.

*Commentator on You Tube video: “An apple is an apple that grows on an apple tree in an apple orchard.”

I would give Kyle credit. I would like to imagine she could better define Racism in her essay. Kyle uses the metaphor of a keystone which is central to her argument. But racism is not a physical element. So, I am left wondering what is racism in concrete, specific terms? What is racism in clear definition?

Suppose Kyle were to insert the words “dogma” and “slogan words” in her essay title. It would read as follows Dogma as America’s Keystone: Why Slogan Words Block Democracy for Everyone. Did you notice how that different title better reflects the human condition on the ground today? Many of us writers, scholars, intellectuals, faculty and students could easily write an essay to accompany this caption. I hope one of my readers will do so.

In fact, I offer Claude first dibs on the opportunity to write said essay:

Dogma as America's Keystone: Why Slogan Words Block Democracy for Everyone

American democracy thrives on open discourse, yet our political conversations increasingly rely on dogmatic frameworks and undefined slogan words that shut down rather than advance meaningful debate. From "white supremacy" and "systemic racism" to "fascism" and "socialism," these terms function as intellectual stop signs, preventing the nuanced analysis democracy requires.

Dogma operates like a keystone—the central stone that holds an arch together. Remove questioning and definitional precision, and the entire structure of democratic discourse collapses. When writers deploy loaded terms without defining them, they assume readers share identical worldviews, creating echo chambers where ideas remain unchallenged.

Consider how "racism" now encompasses everything from individual prejudice to housing policy to climate change, losing analytical precision in its expansion. Similarly, "white supremacy" describes both historical state-sanctioned segregation and contemporary statistical disparities, conflating distinct phenomena under one emotionally charged umbrella.

This linguistic inflation serves ideological rather than illuminating purposes. It transforms complex social questions into moral absolutes, making compromise and collaboration nearly impossible. Citizens retreat into tribal camps, each armed with their preferred slogans, neither engaging substantively with opposing viewpoints.

Democracy requires citizens capable of examining evidence, questioning assumptions, and changing their minds when presented with compelling arguments. Slogan words short-circuit this process, replacing critical thinking with emotional responses.

The antidote to dogmatic thinking isn't counter-dogma but intellectual humility—the willingness to define terms clearly, acknowledge complexity, and recognize that in a nation of over 300 million people, multiple perspectives and experiences deserve serious consideration. Only then can democratic discourse flourish. —Author Claude

Thank you, Claude.

=========

To repeat myself, I am sure Kyle is a wonderful and splendid woman. She has a pleasant smile in her picture. Her eyes radiant kindness. So, her deployment of a rigid framework in her essay baffled me. Does Kyle ever question her framework? Does she ever muse I could be wrong? Claude raises that possibility. At night while falling asleep, does she wonder whether her words are building sandcastles in the sky with all her might? Socrates urged us to live examined lives. Does it occur to Kyle that an unexamined life speaks dogma and slogan words into the world?

=========

Let’s return to paragraph 6 in Kyle’s essay.

Kyle’s central feeling is failure of Derber in Bonfire: American Sociocide, Broken Relations, and the Quest for Democracy to “fully grapple with how white supremacy has been the keystone of division…” I don’t see it. In my experience, it is dogma and slogan words that have sown the seeds of division. My co-author, Jen, is one of the most open-minded people I know. Even Jen has reached the point where she doubts people are open to other perspectives. Jen’s despair about division is due to dogma and slogan words, not white supremacy.

Kyle presumes racial solidarity as a positive good, a force positive. And yet I cannot really see her perspective. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. Why would we expect 40 million individuals to be in solidarity on anything? It ridiculous. The expectation runs counter to human dignity, creative expression and the individual. Black Americans are nuanced and complex individuals. All Americans regardless of race are nuanced and complex people.

So, I disagree with Kyle that cross-ethnic and cross-racial solidarity is a necessary ingredient in structuring true democracy. All discourse starts from the heart and soul of the individual. And as for racism? I am still waiting for a clear, simple, unchanging meat on the bones definition.

Paragraphs 7 and 8 are more of the same. Kyle double downs on evil racism as the alpha and the omega. “I continue to make the case that racism is not one problem among many; it is the keystone holding together the entire edifice of American authoritarian drift.” No, I respectfully disagree. What authoritarian drift? What are you talking about, Kyle? Racism…dust in the wind.

Out of dust in the wind Kyle creates a keystone. Same old song. Just a drop of water in an endless sea. I invite Kyle to listen to Dust in the Wind by Kansas. Consider how maybe, just maybe, racism today has the consistency of dust, let alone a keystone. I want to be polite with Kyle, so perhaps, go outside and consider how nothing lasts forever, even evil racism. Dust in the wind.

It is a funny thing how writers can have polar opposite perspectives on the human condition. In paragraph 9, Kyle writes “racism has always been the most effective wedge to prevent solidarity.” I am still waiting for a definition of dust in the wind, I mean racism. Solidarity is a pipedream for millions of people with different stories, experiences and perspectives in life. I have written about this before. Living in a World of Ghetto Life

As Kyle deploys the slogan words White Supremacy again and again, she offers support from Bacon’s Rebellion in 1676 as support for her argument. Kyle, just a soft suggestion. Life in Los Angeles in the year 2025 bears no resemblance to life in colonial Virginia in 1676. Why reach back to an unimaginable past to support your thesis about hardening of racial lines? Let’s be honest this lovely Saturday morning, shall we? I have found more division originating from high schoolers who reject mainstream colleges and universities for historically black colleges and universities, from podcasters who treat some races like dirt, from those who mock black Americans who venture out to live in the larger world. The Acting White slur comes from within, not colonial whites in 1676. Acting White: The Ironic Legacy of Desegregation What do you think?

I do not share Kyle’s obsession with White Supremacy. It strikes me as over the top. I invite readers to read my 900 substack essays since March 23, 2023 about the human condition. Am I living in a world of White Supremacy? Am I beaten down by the evil slave owner? Do memories of Jim Crow segregation infect my world? Or, perhaps, am I living my life slightly annoyed that I am not watching Star Trek (The Original Series) late at night? Does my observation of the human condition scream White Supremacy Today, White Supremacy Tomorrow, White Supremacy Forever? I am mocking George Wallace’s segregation speech, if you were curious. I ask you out of respect to read tens and hundreds of my essays.

Am I living in the same human world as Kyle’s world of incessant White Supremacy? You tell me. Please tell me. The Human Condition Where Are the High IQ Black People?

Some might argue Kyle distorts American history. (Pause) Kyle writes “The Constitution enshrined slavery, treating enslaved Africans as three-fifths of a person while securing the political power of slaveholding elites.” Fair enough but where is the rest of the founding era story. Where is Billy Lee who served at the elbow of General George Washington from start to finish? Where is the Black Presence at Yorktown? Where are free blacks who served in the American Revolution like Rev. Lemuel Haynes, Peter Salem, Ichabod Twilight, and the First Rhode Island Regiment? Where is the recognition that blacks were part of We The People as black Americans were citizens of five states represented at the Constitutional Convention and were clearly voters in at least four out of the five states? Kyle leaves out the rest of the story to launch a narrative into space.

It is wrong and disappointing. I should not have to bring these missing parts of the Founding Era story to the attention of readers. Alas, I must since Kyle does not see free blacks, blacks of agency firing upon British redcoats and winning the American Revolution on the battlefield at Yorktown.

Next up is Reconstruction. It is true that “(a)fter the Civil War, multiracial governments briefly took power in the South. These governments built schools. hospitals, and infrastructure, demonstrating the potential of interracial democracy.” How about some names the reader might attach to a human face? U.S. Senator Hiram Revels from Mississippi deserved a mention in this paragraph. U.S. Representative Joseph H. Rainey could have been noted as a classic example of upward mobility and the American Dream. What about U.S. Senator Blanche K. Bruce, a former slave who single-handedly accumulated a fortune in Reconstruction Mississippi? I read despair over racial terror and lynching in Kyle’s words. I do not read enterprise, ambition, drive, accumulation of property or the soul of human dignity in Kyle’s rememberance of Reconstruction.

Kyle writes of the Populist Movement in the late 19th century as a time of racial propaganda and violence. It was also a time of Howard University, Hampton Institute, Tuskegee Institute, Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. DuBois. Kyle remembers “the arms of white supremacy” but not the saving grace of black higher education. Doesn’t Kyle honor her ancestors of striving and education?

It is laughable what Kyle is able to remember about the 20th Century — COINTELPRO, SNCC, the Black Panther Party, the Rainbow Coalition, Puerto Rican Young Lords. Kyle’s writing has been colonized by dogma and slogan words. Let’s Decolonize Black History No mention of the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Church. No nod to public school desegregation. Not a whisper about black flight to the suburbs. Nary a word about affirmative action in the 1970s. Nothing about the election of black mayors in the South in the 1970s.

By this point, I am in a loveless marriage with the words of Kyle. There is no there there for me. Nothing resonates with all I have known and witnessed as a young kid growing up in middle America. Kyle’s words portray a sterile landscape removed from the days of my black American family. If Kyle could read my mind, would she dismiss me as fringe, a ghost from an inconvenient past?

I am just trying to understand, Kyle. That’s all.

When I read the words “This chart is the result of many years of research but is also an expression of my own lived experience,” I am now thinking about the exit doors from this collection of words on paper. The human condition is unique and particular to each individual. Kyle’s lived experience is not my lived experience.

It occurred to me I have more in common at a spiritual level with Jewish women. I can’t describe it. I just know the words of Kyle leave me empty. The words of Carole King do me in. Same goes for my friend Izabella and my Canadian Cousin Arwen Fleming. As I write more in the coming years, I will explore the spiritual and why it knows not lines of race or tribe for me. My Mom and Her Distant Mothers

=========

I will press on in this essay. This essay is good for me. I am forced to dig deeper and deeper into what moves me as a human, why I must not be shy to write what I fear. Why my Mom’s prescription I must marry a black woman may be the keystone in my human life, not racism but something more essential to me. Jacks in Jack and Jill are supposed to stay in one racial place. We are supposed to be rah rah Blackness, at least in public. I do not feel these feelings, and it scares me at times.

Just listening to Carole King brought out that introspection within me. Music is good for me. Jewish women are good for me/just kidding people.

=========

I continue along the path of Kyle.

“Racism as Keystone of Sociocide” Kyle believes sociocide (another slogan word) has always been racialized. Well, before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, yes. Kyle is quite right to point out community mistrust and political polarization and the most segregated hour on Sunday morning as examples of racial division. But there were always exceptions to this norm of racial division. There were always people who lived their lives outside racial norms. I am thinking this morning of Maine General Samuel Fessenden who mentored the first black lawyer in American history. It was said General Fessenden had a black heart as he lived with and respected black people without regard to race. But I will grant Kyle’s proposition for the pre-1964 America.

Her thesis of endless racial division makes no sense today. The examples I could offer of racial oneness and sameness are endless. Once again, review the human condition through my eyes. I have no political agenda. I am not running for office. I disdain partisanship. My color consciousness switch is turned off as a default position. Isn’t this evidence that Kyle has overdone the racial division thing?

=========

Part of Kyle’s reasoning presumes racial solidarity as crucial to solving crises like climate change, pandemics and public health, economic inequality, housing, social media dysfunction, women’s rights and gender equality, and gun violence. Phew! That is a long, long listing of items. I counted nine problems for which racial solidarity is the magic potion. I don’t buy it.

First, racial solidarity is impossible. People live their lives as individuals before racial group. Many may engage in performance art for show. However, there is nothing magically in the water that compels millions in any race to see eye to eye with others in said race or group. A friend the other day shared how she felt cancelled by others in her group. There was no group solidarity. There was felt fidelity to ideology, to dogma and slogan words. Kyle’s reasoning exhibits blindness to individuals and human dignity. If there are over 15 million Jewish people, for example, there are over 15 million individual ways of perceiving the world and the human condition. There is no one way of being Jewish. Similarly, there is no one way of perceiving the world as a black American.

Second, Kyle writes that climate change requires “mass mobilization and sacrifice across communities.” Suppose one doesn’t participate in mass mobilization marches and demonstrations? Suppose one rejects the idea of an enforced community due to shared race or group membership? Human dignity is better than enforced racial solidarity for changing the world.

Third, Kyle asserts racism destroys trust which public health depends upon. To be honest, I felt more trust in the landscape back in the 1990s and 2000s when medical care professionals focused on the individual. Don’t bring hangups about racial inequality into the doctor’s office. Every patient wants to be seen for themselves in a time of crisis. No one is an avatar for a race. I Am Afraid of Young Surgeons

Fourth, Kyle laments economic inequality. Social programs were racialized. Why no mention of Black Enterprise Magazine? I never associated blackness with social giveaway programs. I equated Blackness with enterprise. Kyle seems blind to this way of perceiving blackness.

Finally, Kyle talks about redlining as a part of housing and race. I am reminded of the music for The Way We Were. Kyle remembers one way that we were. Suppose there were forgotten ways of being as well? My family’s grubstake of over 350 acres of land in the 1870s came from former Confederates who sold their holdings to a former slave so that he could found a black family. That is a story of how a black farm arose from the hands of Confederate sellers. Or, suppose I told you that the land I grew up on as a kid which had been in my family since the 1870s was not redlined? That redlining is someone else’s story but not my story? No Redlining for Me Kyle goes on and on about tropes — Redlining, restrictive covenants, predatory lending. There is truth herein. There is also more to the story like free black homes in the South in the 1850s, mansions along the James River in the 1870s, second homes in the 1870s and 1880s, second homes in Sag Harbor in the 1920s, second homes On Martha’s Vineyard in the 1960s, etc.

Kyle doesn’t capture the way we were as Black Americans. She chooses to remember the worst in housing and not the best. She chooses to forget the laughter and comfort of the way we were. Summer days on the beach at Sag Harbor. Summer outings to Mom’s place in Oak Bluffs. The summer place in Windsor, Connecticut. It saddens me. Kyle is so far away from the fullness of the human condition.

In another burst of irony, Kyle writes of “The Blindness to Racism.” It would help if one defined racism in concrete, specific terms that captures the fullness of the human condition. What does it mean to confront race? I suspect Kyle believes she is bravely confronting race. In fact, she avoids the inconvenient nuance and complexity of life. Have I lived a life of race? Of Blackness? Of blackness? How would Kyle answer this question? Do I suffer from false consciousness if my color consciousness switch is turned off as a default position? Kyle doesn’t tell us as I suspect she lacks the courage for introspection. Once again, one reads her essay and there is no inner glimpse into who Kyle is as a person. What has been her human condition? Did she embrace dogmas and slogan words in grade school or was it later in life?

Kyle writes that some economic reformers downplay race. Well, bully for them! We need less race, not more in our lives. As for redistributive policies? That sounds like communism. We don’t do communism in this country. We do Black Enterprise.

Racism is a wonderful abstraction. One can attach any perceived ailment to racism. Take “environmental racism.” I am sympathetic to the location of pollution sites and why they should be banned. I also fear the slogan words “environmental racism” may overexplain reality on the ground. Individuals impacted by pollution care about the pollution as individuals, not as members of a group.

I do agree with Kyle that “(p)ublic health experts stress science but fail to address how racism erodes trust in medical institutions.” I fear erosion in standards of admission to medical schools. Perhaps, Kyle and I agree on this point.

Kyle writes with visionary aim of a Politics of Racial Solidarity. Once again, Kyle and I disagree. Racism, the dust in the wind, is not the keystone of sociocide (a glorious slogan word). There is no path forward since there is only dust in the wind ahead of us. Allow the dust to dissipate and we will all be fine. There is no logical basis for building a politics of racial solidarity. Kyle, how are you going to get over 8 billion people or 350 million people to agree on anything remotely resembling solidarity?

Just a good faith question.

Kyle has ready-made answers for my question. First, we center Anti-Racism in every movement. That would be a non-starter for me. Have we defined racism? Has Kendi defined racism? If Racism has no firm definition, Anti-Racism has no firm definition. Kyle throws out the slogan word intersectionality for good measure. Let us laugh together, Kyle. Let us laugh together.

Next, Kyle argues we must reframe democracy as a relationship. Where does that come from? I take my cues from the U.S. Constitution, thank you very much.

Believe it or not, I agree with Kyle on this important point. We must have more truth-telling and historical reckoning. I have done my part by reaching out to my distant white Twymans. It is a wonderful way to be in the world. And I quote from my self-published book On the Road to Oak Lawn: Truth, Reconciliation and the Twymans (December 1, 2018):

Did you know before today your life would be changed on an old country road? That your sense of self would change? That your place in the universe would change? My heart overflows. It is all, it is all that I have ever wished for myself, for my children: that we live together and embrace one another as Family across the color line. And this change will lead us to the blessed society where divisions melt away. May Oak Lawn no longer be remembered for slavery. From this day henceforth, may Oak Lawn be remembered for First Contact, for when our genetic family became a Family. Never again will the trials and tribulations of earlier times intrude upon our times today. And we all vow never to pass along resentments and guilt to our descendants. The darkness of slavery stops. And it stops today. It stops for all time to come. — p. 60

Conclusion: I could go on and review more of Kyle’s essay. I could but the voice of Carol King reminds me how far away Kyle is from me. On a Free Black Thought podcast with Michael Bowen, I said I would title my memoir So Far Away. Becoming so far away from others is the ache writer Alain de Botton speaks of. It is the realization one can plunge into the heart of oneself and find distance. I wish Kyle well as she grows in dogmas and slogan words. Her aspirations were modest in her essay.

I approach writing from a different angle. The more I write and question dogmas and slogan words, the more I stumble into myself. And in this place haunted by soulful music and loves that never were, I feel so far away from abstract frameworks. I feel the approach of truth, reconciliation and the human condition. Who Are My People

One day in 1970, I heard (They Long to Be) Close to You by the Carpenters. I was a little kid walking on the grass at the Green House on Twyman Road. The tune and lyrics burrowed their way deep into me. I had never felt so alive, so in awe of how music moved me. I was a little kid loved by my known world of family. And from so far away, I felt others I did not know and felt close to them too.

Close to You