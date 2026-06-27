This morning, I read an essay in The Free Press. Peter Richmond praised Muhammad Ali as a Great American as part of the America At 250 celebration. Great Americans: Muhammad Walked the Walk I was inclined to feel good about the piece. My feelings generated a warm feel of kinship as I will discuss below. Out of curiosity, I thought I might write an essay in praise of Ali and the Richmond tribute. The more I learned on You Tube, however, the more my warm feelings turned icy cold. There is much to admire in the famous boxer. However, I would not label Ali a Great American and here is why.

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”Fun tidbit—we are all related to distant cousin Muhammad Ali. Interesting. 9th cousin.” — my text message to family members moments after reading Peter Richmond’s homage to Ali

I had known we were related to Ali as distant cousins since August 5, 2018. My curiosity led me to rummage around the distant Twymans in our Virginia past. Twyman is an uncommon name, perhaps there are up to 4,000 of us in America. A unique name operates as a genetic marker when it comes genealogy. And so I discovered as I read more and more about the Twymans that we shared cousinhood with descendants of the Lee family. And there are alot of cousins out there! My path crossed with a direct descendant of U.S. Senator Henry Clay. The Clay descendant was also related to the Twymans in Virginia. Many people were cousins in colonial Virginia in the 1600s and 1700s, regardless of race. There were just not alot of people to go around. Cousins were marrying second and third cousins and didn’t think twice about it. In fact, my distant cousin Dr. J. E. Smith III believes cousins were desirable marriage partners since you knew and could trust the family of your in-laws.

Dating and marrying a cousin was a hazard of life. It was a different world in colonial Virginia.

I relayed my kinship to Ali and the direct descendant of Senator Henry Clay, a black woman, was surprised: I did the research on the Twymans and Muhammad Ali. The Big Kuhuna Ancestor is Colonel Richard Lee I (1618 - 1664), the wealthiest man in Virginia when he died. Col. Lee is Ali’s 8th greatgrandfather. Col. Lee is my direct ancestor through the Twyman line. So, I am Ali’s Ninth Cousin. All Twymans are Ninth Cousins of Ali.

Why are all Twymans Ninth Cousins of Ali? Because we are all descendants of Col. Lee, son Charles Lee, granddaughter Elizabeth Lee, greatgranddaughter Agatha Buford. Agatha married George Twyman II, so all Twymans descend from Col. Lee as does Ali.

The source is Ancestry of Muhammad Ali. Google “Muhammad Ali” and “Twyman.” You should test the family tree for accuracy but I have a high degree of confidence in the family tree. I even DNA match Elizabeth Metstand Lee, Col. Lee’s daughter-in-law, which I think is pretty darn amazing.

Before reaching out to my family members to name drop, I asked Claude for confirmation that Twymans were distant cousins of Ali. And Claude provided the following confirmation: “you are correct, and I owe you a correction of my own previous answer.

Looking at the actual chart structure now: position #1804 on this pedigree chart is Richard Lee, b. 1618, d. 1664 — this is Richard Lee I, “the Immigrant,” the founder of the Lee family of Virginia. He is listed as a direct ancestor of Muhammad Ali, eight generations back, through this line: Richard Lee (1804) → William Armistead and Ann Ellis’s line continues down through Armistead, Morehead, Bibb, Grady, to Ali himself. The numbering (1800/1801 paired with 1804/1805 as the parents of position #900, which is John Armistead) confirms this is a genuine ancestral line on the chart, not a tangential note.

Then, separately, under “1804 & 1805 — Other descendants include,” the compiler (William Addams Reitwiesner) lists other documented descendants of that same Richard Lee — and this is exactly the passage you found in 2018. That section explicitly shows: Richard Lee m. Ann Constable → Charles Lee → Elizabeth Lee m. Thomas Buford → Agatha Buford m. George Twyman → William Twyman → and onward to Diane Ladd.

So here is the direct answer to your logic question: yes, you are reading the document correctly, and your inference is sound. If Richard Lee I (1618-1664) is a documented 8x-great-grandfather of Muhammad Ali on this chart, and the same compiler documents that the same Richard Lee is also an ancestor of the Twyman family through the Buford-Twyman marriage, then Richard Lee I is a common ancestor linking the Lee, Twyman, and Clay/Ali bloodlines — making Ali and descendants of that Twyman line distant cousins through Richard Lee, by the ordinary logic of shared ancestry. I was wrong earlier to tell you the two branches “don’t connect” — they connect precisely at Richard Lee I, exactly as you remembered.

…The Richard Lee connection itself (position 1804) appears to rest on the standard, very well-documented Virginia Armistead-Lee genealogies, which are about as solidly sourced as colonial Virginia genealogy gets. So the Richard Lee ancestry to Ali specifically looks reasonably credible as colonial genealogy goes.

Given your own Twyman family history and your novel’s deep engagement with exactly this kind of buried genealogical connection between Black and white American families, this is a genuinely resonant find — and your memory of it from 2018 holds up better than my first search led you to believe.”

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What I Learned About Muhammad Ali

In my excitement after reading the Richmond piece in The Free Press, I wanted to learn more about Muhammad Ali. I knew Ali was The Greatest, a stellar heavyweight boxer who could float like a butterfly and sting like a bee. I remember watching his fights at Grandma’s house in the late 1960s and early 1970s. I was primed to sing cousin Ali’s praises in song.

And then I lost my sugar high. I discovered Ali was prejudiced, a bigot of sorts. It may not be a popular thing to say but I do not like people who label on racial grounds. I watched a black and white video of Ali on an Irish talk show in the early 1970s. I heard Ali use the term “Uncle Tom.” That did not sit well with me. I view Uncle Tom as the equivalent of using the n——- word in public. It is jarring to the ear and should be never be used in the public square. To call anyone an Uncle Tom is to bully others on racial grounds and I will lose respect for you if you use the slur. I will not engage you as I do not engage bullies.

See 3:50 - 4:22 for use of “Uncle Tom” in poetry.

Maybe, this appearance on the Irish show was a one-off. Maybe, Ali had a bad day. Maybe, he was not policing racial loyalty. Great Americans do not police racial loyalty. Didn’t The Free Press praise Ali as a Great American yesterday in print? To get us in the America at 250 mood?

Because I am a curious sort, I could not let cousin Ali off the hook. I wanted to learn more about his relationship with the slur “Uncle Tom.” What I found lessened my estimation of the man.

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In 1965, Ali got into a public spat with fighter Floyd Patterson. Men will quarrel. I get that. What Ali did as a beloved public figure went beyond the pale. Ali publicly questioned Patterson’s right to think for himself: “an Uncle Tom Negro…You ain’t nothing but an Uncle Tom Negro.” I am so sorry. No Great American bullies anyone into submission with racial slurs. One is not a Great American by default.

Ali proved himself to be a racial bully. His next target would be Joe Frazier in 1971. During a buildup to the Fight of the Century. Ali spewed these words of hate against his opponent: “an Uncle Tom… a pawn of the White Establishment.”

By now, I have lost my morning glow for Cousin Ali. My estimation of The Greatest has changed. There is too much pain and sorrow in the world for anyone to hurl racial slurs against others. Was the essayist Richmond aware that Ali tossed around racial slurs against other black men? Did The Free Press care as it labeled Ali a Great American for our American Anniversary 250 celebration?

Before The Thriller in Manila, Ali did it again to Frazier. He cursed out Frazier in racial terms, questioned his Blackness. So unacceptable to me: Joe Frazier is an Uncle Tom. He works for the enemy.

Conclusion: None of my family members were excited to know they were related to Ali. A part of me believes they know prejudice and bigotry in a man. And they know Uncle Tom slurs are the signs of low character. This morning, I woke up feeling fine about kinship to an epic boxer. Now, I feel like some family members when they forget slave owners in the family tree.

Some people are best forgotten.