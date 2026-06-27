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Gonzalo Vergara's avatar
Gonzalo Vergara
14h

Interesting 🤔

OTH, don’t you think Ali was just using the epithet ‘Uncle Tom’ as a way to make them so angry as to lose their focus in the ring? I always thought of it as such, a tactical game to get in an opponent’s head.

I could be wrong and don’t support such tactics, but it was also a different time—context matters.

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