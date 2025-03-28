You look as good as the day I met you

I forget just why I left you, I was insane

Stay and play that Blink-182 song

That we beat to death in Tucson, okay — Serenade This Morning by My Dentist and Dental Assistant

Me: “So, what do you think I do? I will give you three guesses.”

Dental Assistant: “You’re a software engineer.”

Dentist: (laughter) Software engineer? He’s too nice and pleasant. Let’s see….Hmmn. You’re in sales and marketing.

Me: Nope. You have one more guess.

Dentist: You have a welcoming and inviting personality. Let’s see. I know, you are a party coordinator!

Me: Wrong. (pause for effect) I am a lawyer!

Dentist and Dental Assistant: (dumbfounded looks)

Dentist: You’re the nicest lawyer I have never met. You are too nice to be a lawyer.

=========

Some people lose their minds when it comes to identity. Like identity is how one must be understood from start to finish. As a black trans female. As a gay disabled Latina. As a Foundational Black American man. The universe of understanding must flow from identity or there will be hell to pay. You know the type. I am not that type of person. I enjoyed the guessing game while in the dental chair. I am always curious to know how others perceive me. I don’t take offense if your perception is misaligned with my identity. In fact, perhaps you are picking up on signals I am sending out into the ether.

I rather like the idea that the real me shows up before a professional persona.

My intellectual crush of the week is Anne-Laure Le Cunff. Anne-Laure believes curiosity is central to living with an experimental mindset. One of her ideas is that we should engage in self-anthropology. Observe one’s life as if you are a stranger to one’s culture. Analyze what is going on with oneself and the people around oneself. Why are people doing the things they do? How does the human condition manifest in one’s life? What are questions of meaning in one’s reality?

And as I was serenaded in my dental chair by my young dentist and her even younger dental assistant, it occurred to me that I was experiencing a human moment. And I should write about it. Two young women were singing their hearts out to me during a dental procedure. Yeah, this bespoke life.

So, baby, pull me closer

In the back seat of your Rover

That I know you can't afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of that mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain't ever getting older — Serenade of Dentist and Dental Assistant

=========

What has been my life in the dental chair through the lens of race?

My first dentist whose name has been lost to time was a black man who practiced in Jackson Ward, Richmond, Virginia. Go Jackson Ward! I remember walking up an imposing flight of stairs to the second floor and turning left. His office was on the right. The dental chair was a place of dread for me. I did not like needles or the burning smell of dental equipment. I don’t think I attributed any meaning to his race. I was pre-conscious of race. I do remember he would give away lollipops which is comparable to an undertaker supporting the war effort.

The next dentist I remember was another black man. He had a dental office in his home on the South Side of Richmond. I saw him on an emergency basis. All I remember about this guy is he forecast I would lose a tooth injured in a basketball game. He was wrong.

Did you know I had an oral surgeon? Not a regular dentist but a specialized oral surgeon. I remember feeling cool about that. Apparently, I had inherited more teeth than the average human, a sign I am not of this world/smile. He was black and had an up scale practice in West End Richmond. The world of black professionals is not large today and it was way smaller in the 1970s in Richmond. I always worry that readers will recognize themselves or family members, so I try to change names and other details when I can. Little did I know that my oral surgeon had a daughter who graduated from Harvard College and Howard Medical School.

Today, my oral surgeon’s daughter is my Aunt. It is a small world amongst southern black professionals of the second and third generation.

The World of White Dentists

As I left the world of Richmond and entered the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, I entered the world of white dentists. I found a dentist who practiced near Twyman Road. This Twyman Road was named after a former Mayor of Charlottesville. I don’t recall the dentist’s name but he was a good dentist and provided a good service. I had zero consciousness of his race. Did not matter which is notable since my experience before had been with only black dentists. I have always gone with the flow and taken people as individuals.

At Harvard Law School, I had the toothache of a lifetime. I took aspirin. I drank beer to be get drunk. Nothing took the pain away. Those were the longest hours of my life since the pain started late on Friday and the Medical Center did not open until Monday morning. The dentist assessed it was time for a root canal. I have never been so happy to be in the hands of a competent dentist. No serenade and melodic harmony. Just a long needle to numb my jaw. The dentist was white but he could have been a Martian that Monday morning. I needed relief!

When we moved to San Diego, I reached out to a gay male colleague for dental recommendations. He suggested Dr. J.K. That was in the year 1992 and that was the absolute best medical recommendation ever. Dr. K. maintained a dental practice in a gay part of town. From the first visit, I loved his empathy, his personality and professional skill. He would remain my dentist until a few years ago when he retired. A great dentist. I would often joke with my wife that Dr. K. was one of the best reasons to live in San Diego.

For those readers who are race conscious, Dr. K. was white. I cannot tell you how much I did not care about Dr. K.’s race. And as for sexual orientation, Dr. K. was a gay man. Soooo what of it?

=========

Return to Blackness

Dr. K. brought on board a young black male dentist from the Pacific Northwest. The new dentist has been my dentist for a few years now. Does race matter? This is an interesting question. He gets cultural references to Alpha Phi Alpha. He understands Meharry Dental School. When I mentioned I had a young writer friend whose dad was a black dentist, he was overcome with curiosity. Where does he live? Where does he practice? I must know him since there are not many black dentists in the Pacific Northwest. It was a little much but he was bonding which I appreciate. He asked about my book on race. What I did not like were his assumptions about my young writer friend and I will leave it at that. The downside of having a black dentist would be shared assumptions about life. I may not share these assumptions. We are all individuals.

However, my family members are overjoyed! Overjoyed I tell you to have a black dentist. I guess they feel affirmed and that a black dentist supports the community and all that. That’s not me.

=========

A New Frontier

Today, I was treated with a new dentist who has come on board. For the first time in my life, I am decidedly older than my dentist. That goes double for the new dental assistant, a Latina with long flowing hair to her waist and tattoos on her arm. It is a new day and age in the dental chair.

I learned to relax in the dental chair under Dr. K. He was that good! How would this young dentist care for me? Dental work by definition is anxiety factor ten. There was music overhead which Dr. K. had implemented years ago. Then, I thought I heard something. I thought I heard someone singing. Was it my imagination? No, it was not.

My young dentist started singing the lyrics to Closer by the Chain Smokers and featuring Halsey. She had a good singing voice and I forgot about the needle drilling into my jaw. Maybe, that was the point. Then, the even younger dental assistant joined in with her harmony. I must say I was distracted, and their harmony was impressive!

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older —Serenade of Dentist and Dental Assistant

As the song wrapped up, my dentist said, We Offer a Crown and A Concert. Must you know her race? I decline to tell you. Let your imagination run wild!

Good Afternoon!

Closer, The Dentist and the Dental Assistant