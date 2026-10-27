Image of Henry Clay Frick and His Daughter Helen, by Edward C. Tarbell, 1910

On Saturday, October 24, I was scrolling through my e-mails and I came across this oil portrait of steel titan Henry Clay Frick and his daughter Helen Frick. I was struck by the moment in time captured by fine artist Edward C. Tarbell. There is the gray-bearded gaze of a protective father into the distance, a distance composed of thousands of moments with his daughter, now a grown young woman in her own right. The tie, white shirt and black suit jacket complement the silver hair and facial bearing of a wise elder beside his Bright and Morning Star. To his right stands his daughter who bears and carries on the family name “Frick.” Her gaze into the distance is lighter than her father’s, which stands to reason. She has seen less of the world than her father. And yet she appears secure and self-assured. The most important man in her life stands to her left. Her outsized hat is her counter to her father’s acclaim in the larger world. Father and daughter appear comfortable together, drawn together by memories of a lifetime.

In Henry’s eyes, do you sense the depth of a man who survived a shooting and stabbing assassination attempt eighteen years earlier? A father who favored Helen over his son, Childs? A man who would die nine years after this famous portrait was painted?

I had an idea right then and there. Why not take a similar posed picture this December with my daughter when she arrives back in town? One never knows how much remaining time one has. Nice family portraits are forever, even in the digital age. I reached out to my far away daughter:

You and I should take a picture together posed like this on your birthday. I like the sentiment and look. I could grow a gray beard and you could wear a fancy white hat. What do you think? The father is Henry Clay Frick and the daughter is Helen Frick.

Her response? I’m down!!

So, I have something new to look forward to. Over the next six weeks, I will grow out my white beard. Maybe grow out my silver hair. Lose some weight. And prepare for a nice Daddy Daughter moment captured on film. (If you’re curious, an oil portrait of the two of us would cost between $15,000 and $30,000 or more. A film shot will have to do.)