Once you are part of a New York City Police Department family, the feeling of a punch to the gut is ever present when a brother, a fellow officer, passes away. Off-duty Police Officer Didarul Islam gave his life to protect others. My wife and I did not know Officer Islam. Doesn’t matter though. My wife knew the feeling of a Dad who leaves for work in the morning and the anxious hours without rest until Dad returns home from the mean streets of Brooklyn in the evening. We think of Officer Islam’s two children who have lost their father and an unborn little one who will never feel a Dad’s warm embrace.

Our hearts go out to the wife and family of Officer Islam and all the victims of a senseless act. Officer Islam died as he lived, as all brothers who wear the blue and make the ultimate sacrifice. He died a hero.