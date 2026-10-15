When John Howard Griffin wrote of New Orleans in 1959, what did Griffin describe? Griffin rightly wrote of “the heavy, sub-surface emotional weight of the Jim Crow South. He describes sensing the immediate shift in what I call the ‘feeling tone’ of a place—moving from the relative safety of an isolated space into the ambient dread, suspicion, hostility, or deep exhaustion that characterized racial interactions at the time.” I was born in 1961 the year Black Like Me was published, not in New Orleans but in the capital of the Confederacy, Richmond, Virginia.

Two generations later, the South is not the South Griffin found. I have traveled to New Orleans on three occasions. Each time, the feeling tone was of severe humidity, good food in the French Quarter, my personal hunt for the world of Acting Governor P.B.S. Pinchback, and a fine hotel. It struck me how different my perception of New Orleans was compared to Griffin’s in Black Like Me.

I was in a lighthearted mood when I wrote that essay, 48 Ways Racial Life Is Better (Compared to 1959). My text was my five senses and the streets I traversed in The Big Easy. My feeling tone was upbeat, as you will read.