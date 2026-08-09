Good morning Dear Readers,

I write you from the wilds of downtown San Diego. Last night, I was at a house party in suburban San Diego. The landscape is brown and desert in nature. But for mankind, there would be nothing here. The homes are comfortable, filled with denizens who honeymooned in Mexico, who played the haughty American tourist in Italy, who bonded with Uber drivers named Omar, who dreamed biotech startups into existence, who now teach at La Jolla Country Day in La Jolla. My wife is in her element as small talk energizes her. I am in writer mode.

A pleasant house guest in our generation passed by to say his good-byes. As he was talking, he dropped information I am still processing. “So, my neighbor four doors over caught an image of a mountain lion on his ring door bell camera.” The group of us were stunned. It is one thing to encounter mountain lions in the back country like Julian. Julian is a rural/mountain town. Julian is their home space. I always show much respect towards the unseen lions in the wilds. But, no, I do not want to know a mountain lion has been spotted in a downtown San Diego neighborhood. Mission Hills! Mission Hills is like an upper-middle class, pleasant neighborhood in the city. My oldest child attended school in Mission Hills. My children grew up just a few miles from Mission Hills.

My mind started to obsess. Suppose I had encountered a mountain lion on my bike while in Mission Hills? Suppose my kids playing around back when they were young, wee babes, had faced a mountain lion? That mountain lion filled my mind with possibilities. What are the odds a mountain lion would be the end of me? The odds are 1 in 750 million to 1 in a billion that a human will be killed by a mountain lion in California. And yet it was all I could think about for several minutes. Isn’t it funny how I never give a second thought to police brutality but one confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in a neighboring neighborhood and my mind goes wild!

Let us put the mountain lion behind us and proceed to the issue of the morning, President James Madison and his legacy.

*

As my Book Club members well know, I am partial to the University of Virginia (UVA). Wahoo Wa! I was inclined to like Thomas Jefferson before I opened up his biography and the same applies to James Madison: America’s First Politician by Jay Cost. Following the passing of rector Thomas Jefferson on July 4, 1826, Madison served as the second rector of UVA until he too died at Montpelier on June 28, 1836. For his service alone as rector of Mr. Jefferson’s University, Madison earned my pietas.

Madison as a Founding Father lived long enough to foresee “the serpent creeping” into the public discourse. Slavery was isolating the South from the rest of the nation. The nullification crisis of the early 1830s came out of South Carolina. The Tariff of 1824 enriched northern merchants and left southerners with no clear benefit. “With little industry, the South had nothing to gain and a lot to lose from higher tariffs.” (p. 381) The federal government was enriching its own northern constituents. What was next? Abolition of slavery?

In December 1828, Vice-President John C. Calhoun authored the “Southern Exposition and Protest.” Calhoun argued the Tariff was unconstitutional and that South Carolina had the right to nullify the law within the state. Madison foresaw the danger of the creeping serpent. If South Carolina or any state could veto the federal government, that would be the end of the republican union for which Madison had devoted the best years of his life. Madison came out of a well-earned retirement to advocate for “the regular constitutional means of political action.” Nullification would destroy the Union. And Madison put pen to paper to make the case.

Madison was 79 years old, the man in the arena once again.

Because of Madison’s eloquent arguments, the cause of nullification was weakened. Sometimes old warriors carry the greatest moral conviction. As Cost writes, “Madison’s efforts against nullification make his one of the most consequential post-presidencies in the history of the United States.” (p. 393)

Do the last words of a man offer insight into the lasting character of the man? It is an interesting question. We have reviewed the last words of Washington, Adams, and Jefferson thus far in this lonely Substack series. Now, it was Madison’s turn to leave these earthly cares for the next realm. Madison was eighty-five years old and dying. He was the last surviving Founding Father. His niece asked Madison if anything was the matter. Madison replied, “Nothing more than a change of mind, my dear.” (p. 397) Madison was now gone.

Cost poses a striking question. Did Madison live too long? He lived long enough to mourn the passing of Washington, Adams and his good friend Jefferson. In his twilight years, he experienced the chill of the nullification crisis which threatened the Union. Perhaps, the country needed the wise words of an elder to defeat nullification in the early 1830s.

Was Madison America’s First Politician? I am not sure I would agree. Jefferson was quite capable of political maneuvers. And Washington displayed supreme political acumen in Philadelphia on many occasions. I think it is better to view Madison as the sage of a republican form of government with lasting principles that endured. But for Madison, our system of checks and balances might not be. Save for Madison, would we have the well-grounded arguments for the Constitution? And who else but Madison should be credited with the Bill of Rights? It was Madison’s misfortune to have been born into a world of Virginia slavery. He was a man of his time and should be understood as such. Cost strikes the right balance, unlike those who remember Madison as an enslaver at his own home. It is a matter of framing. I liked this book, even if I push back on the framing “America’s First Politician” somewhat.

Cost remembers Madison as the visionary of a country which cannot be improved upon as Madison’s own words are quoted:

The advice nearest to my heart and deepest in my convictions is that the Union of the States be cherished and perpetuated. Let the open enemy to it be regarded as a Pandora with her box opened; and the disguised one, as the Serpent creeping with his deadly wills into Paradise. (p. 395)

Conclusion: I began this essay with my human outrage about a mountain lion strolling through the neighborhood in Mission Hills. It occurred to me I should place the sighting in context. Did James Madison encounter mountain lions during his lifetime in Orange County, Virginia? History reveals mountain lions were a thing in Orange County and throughout Virginia. Mountain lions were native to all of North America. Specifically, there were mountain lions in the Piedmont region surrounding Madison’s Montpelier home.

However, and unlike our good neighbors in Mission Hills today, there are no known primary historical documents, notes, or records indicating Madison ever encountered a mountain lion. Mr. Mountain Lion, return thee to the back country post-haste!

