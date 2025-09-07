[Introduction: Good morning from San Diego! I had a splendid book club meeting last evening. George Washington was my hero. I was primed to talk about the man. In fact, I asked Dave, our moderator, if I could start the session with a few words. My heart was in it, you see. Dave said, yes. I paused for effect. Always pause for effect. My intuition led me to these simple words: Simple truth is his best, his greatest eulogy—ABIGAIL ADAMS, speaking of George Washington after his death

I then launched into an inspired remembrance of a life, an American life — the close calls, the stunning brave acts, the stoic resolutions, the betrayals, the soul of a man. When I finished, my book club members gave me an ovation. That had never happened before since our club began in 2023. My heart was in it.

When one’s heart is in it, one will feel the muse worthy of Carmen Delgado/smile. Allow me to move to another topic close to my heart. I speak of being Black American and Upper Class. I speak not from lived experience as I am No Money. I speak of what I have observed in the human condition.]

It is the framed black and white picture on the wall at home that speaks Being Black and Upper Class in America to me. Ancestors are revered. They are remembered from the time one can see over the mantle at Grandma’s house. They give one a sense of roots, that one belongs, that one came of a family. So often, I hear about crazy out of wedlock child births among some Black Americans and I am beside myself in disapointment. Don’t you know a child needs a family, roots, a sense of self in an unending cycle of life?

Last night, my wife took her time before connecting the dots. She was talking about a young woman and a young man. The conversation turned to the great medical benefits of companies. And someone said, it is important for when we have children. This was the first acknowledgement that their future contemplated marriage and children. And it warmed my heart. Marriage before children. Then, children are named after ancestors.

This is the way it should be. This is the way I was raised.

I am just inseparable from these values and attitudes. It never occurred to me that such a mindset might be seen as a white thing. Reason 1,001 why I have retired from Blackness in America. One day, I will write my feelings out about retirement from Blackness, how dogma and slogan words made me a refugee from myself and my home and my family. Maybe, I will caption that essay A Farewell Address to Mom and Dad. Maybe…

I am truly happy this morning. My love for Washington came through loud and clear last night. It felt real, not conjured and make-believe and fake. I had a heart-warming conversation with my daughter in a foreign land. Maybe, she can work it out with Old Money. We will see. And if not, my daughter knows she is loved and honored as family always. As she picked up the phone, my first words were Mom and I love you. You are our heart. You are our soul as we grow old. I could sense her warmth in her words from thousands of miles away. Dad, you’re so poetic, a way with words.

The following is my resistance to dispiriting news about some black Americans. There is no Sexyy Red. There is no senseless murder of an intern in D.C. I do not share the inexplicable killing of an Ukrainian immigrant by a black homeless man in Charlotte, North Carolina. I choose not to see these things about blackness this lovely morning. I am like my Mom in this regard. Instead, I share with you a transcript from an Upper Class Black Family.

I share more in common with the Miles family in D.C. than criminals on the street or the world of ghetto life.

This is my area. I’ve been around the Gold Coast for most of my life. Regardless of the negativity, I grew up in a place where blacks excelled at all costs . My family members were and are black: lawyers, doctors, politicians, teachers, astronauts, scientists, graduates, athletes, business owners, musicians, etc not because they believe themselves to be better but because they believe in bettering their communities. I am proud that I grew up in a place with a culture of black excellence and because of that I KNOW we gon be alright. — Commentator @mickeydemas

Transcript of Grayson Perry’s Big American Road Trip| Being Black and Upper Class in America, You Tube Video (See above)

Dr. C. Miles: These are my great grandparents, Henry and Henrietta. And his wife was the first licensed black teacher in the state of Florida. This is my grandfather and he was a barrister. And that’s my father who is their son. He was President of the Medical Dental Pharmaceutical Association.

Grayson Perry: So, I have come here in search of an older idea of African American success. In the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods, I visited the home of Dr. Calota (sic) Miles.

Wendell: Hello, come on in, Dude. (laughter)

Grayson Perry: Hello, you must be Wendell.

Wendell: I am.

Grayson Perry: Hello, Calota. Such a pleasure.

Dr. C. Miles: I’m Calota and this is my husband Tony.

Grayson Perry: Hello, Tony. Good to meet you.

Tony: Good to meet you too.

Grayson Perry: And you are?

Temple: Temple

Juliana: I’m Juliana.

(Unknown): Shall we retire to the sun room?

Grayson Perry: Yes, that would be delightful.

[Grayson Perry: The Miles family are pillars of the capital’s historic Black Elite. Generations of achievement have given them a very different perspective on the debates around race and identity than experienced in Atlanta.]

[Background: Calota plays the piano like I played the piano for Mr. Levy during my Harvard Alumni Admissions Committee interview in 1979]

Grayson Perry: You think that psychologically having a gallery like this is almost like, it’s a metaphor in your head for I belong here and I am substantial.

Dr. C. Miles: Exactly, it is the evidence that no matter what anybody says, that you can’t do, especially because you’re an African-American, here’s the evidence that, yes, you can.

[Background: Calota continues playing the piano.]

Dr. C. Miles: Black people know how to do race talk because its a necessity in all the parts of our culture. At the upper end of the culture, you are not allowed to use race as an excuse, ever.

Grayson Perry: Who’s policing that?

Dr. C. Miles: It’s just how you’re raised.

Grayson Perry: Hmmn. Do you think it is because you encounter less racism? Or is it because you have better tools to deal with it? Or is it….”

Dr. C.: And the upper end lives on the fence.

Grayson Perry: How easy is it to go…you talk about the people who live on the fence down the rungs

Wendell: See, that’s the, that’s more socioeconomic distinctions than a racial distinction.

Grayson Perry: Are you happy going to houses like this?

Wendell: We know other black people like us is what I am trying to say. We have a social life that is filled with people like us.

Grayson Perry: Yeah, yeah.

Black people are diverse just like every other race, you have rich and poor, successful and unsuccessful etc. — Commentator @mack-uv6gn

Tony: People at our level are either more or less comfortable with either group. So, there are some black people that are very uncomfortable among black people. (Amen/knowing laughter) Yes.

Grayson Perry: Really?

Wendell: Yes.

Grayson Perry: Do you think there could possibly be a point where class trumps race?

Dr. C.: It always does.

Grayson Perry: Everyone else I have talked to says, it is always race. It is always race. But you would say it is possible to get to a point where class is more emotionally embodied by you. That is the thing that….

Wendell: Certainly, internally, yes. Within my own mind, yeah.

Tony: It may be expressed in terms of who people marry. Would your chances of having, ah, a good long happy marriage be better if you marry a black woman from the projects or a white woman who had gone to Exeter and Harvard and so on?

Dr. C.: It is the culture that you grow up in. It is not something that you attach yourself to after you are grown.

Wendell: I think it is also presented as a monolith and there is only one way to be black. And, is there only one way to be white?

Grayson Perry: There is. I guess I never told you. (laughter)

Wendell: You know, I like to think of myself as a citizen of the world.

Something about black people succeeding against all odds is so inspiring — Commentator @plutobaby9996

Conclusion: If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. From the projects to the southern suburbs to the Gold Coast in D.C. to the exalted heights of Old Money on Oak Bluffs and beyond.

See 0:55 - 1:30 a proxy for my Grandmother-in-law See 3:00 - 3:15 a proxy for my Mom

Good Day!