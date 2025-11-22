In the darkness of the kitchen, twilight approaches. Candlelight and Sinatra portend a day of days.

There was a day in a southern town when old men gathered together. Brothers since birth, the old men in their seventies were raised apart in their childhood. They called places as diverse as Gordonsville, New Haven and Boston home. And yet they were native to a common place and time, Virginia in the 1930s. They came of age more like cousins than brothers, but they remained joined to one another by a sense of family and name.

“That’s life, that’s what all the people say” — Frank Sinatra

Someone forged the will of their big brother. Their big brother had sacrified creature comforts all of his life for the security of real estate investment. Like a game of monopoly, big brother accumulated property after property for fifty cents on the dollar. Every purchase was in cash. Debt was anathema. And all of the siblings basked in the self-confidence of their big brother’s empire.

When their big brother died without a will, all was right in the world. The lone descendant would inherit everything.

The idea of a forged will did not sit well with the old brothers in their seventies. They were seized with a calling to defend the honor and dignity of their big brother. The old men came together in Midlothian, Virginia and decided they must right this wrong. Together, they journeyed up and down Main Street in downtown Richmond. Their bodies were old but their spirit was touched by fire. They would not stop until they had retained a top southern law firm to contest, and defeat, the forged will. Eventually after many billable hours, the forged will was thrown out.

The old men in their seventies had risen to the family crisis of their lives and contributed to a just outcome. Middle-aged nephews and nieces experienced pietas in real time.

The sun rises and the memory of the gathering of old men never dies.

May we all rise to the occasion in life!