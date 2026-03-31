Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Gary
6h

I wonder if Claude just shaped its response to match what you said, to copy your tone. To say it 'stands corrected' implies that it recognizes that it made an error, which I doubt.

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