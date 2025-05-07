I was deciding what to buy for lunch, a healthy lunch. I looked up and caught a young woman diverting her glance. She had been looking at me unbeknownst to me. If I were marinated in dogma and slogan words, I might feel racially profiled, raise my voice, take out my camera on my cell phone, provoke a confrontation, and post on X for the world to see.

That’s not what was going on. My intuition told me something else. I walked out to the check out counter. She greeted me behind the counter and averted her eyes in a shy way. Nervously returned my change. Fumbled as she dropped coins into my brown hands.

I smiled as I always do. She has noticed me. Nothing nefarious, nothing viral, nothing racial. She noticed me. — “Your boy just walked in…He did?…Baby, Baby, Baby, Baby, From the day I saw you, I really, really wanna catch your eye.” —You Don’t Know My Name by Alicia Keys