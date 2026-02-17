Mifflin Wistar Gibbs (1823 - 1915)

Welcome to the life of Mifflin Wistar Gibbs.

The son of a preacher man, Mifflin W. Gibbs was born on April 17, 1823 in Philadelphia. Gibbs came into the world enveloped in the comfort “of the city’s elite black society.” The larger white world was plagued with prejudice and anti-abolitionist sentiment but this was not the world Gibbs would have known as a very young child. It is said the most important year for how one understands the world is the age of eight. Within days of his birthday in 1831, Gibbs and his three siblings lost their father to a sudden death.

Gibbs had to grieve his father and learn how to navigate a new world without a prominent father at home. Although the family valued education, “Gibbs and his brother (Jonathan Gibbs II) left the Free School to aid their ailing mother and earn a living.” The young Mifflin Gibbs faced destitution unless he found a way to “earn a living.” This self-reliance born out of necessity reminds one of the resilience a guardian taught the young John Mercer Langston. One must learn to do, otherwise, one will not make it. The Gibbs brothers “apprenticed to a carpenter,” thus learning a trade for survival.

Mifflin Gibbs was making sense of the world at the age of eight.

As he made sense of the world, Gibbs discerned that he might rise in the world by being around those who had risen in the world. The logic is so simple and eludes so many in the modern era who choose isolation and safety of the known over the unknown. There was a pioneer spirit in the young boy’s character. During a time of race riots and violence, Gibbs felt called to explore the larger world. His soul did not cry out for safe spaces. His spirit yearned for opportunities unknown.

At the age of twelve, Gibbs “worked in the home of Sidney George Fisher, one of the city’s most prominent attorneys.” Notice echoes of the teenager Robert Morris Sr. who worked a dinner party as a teenaged waiter and found opportunity working for a prominent Boston lawyer Elias Gray Loring. These steps are manifestations of character. They say you will know the adult in the choices of the child. Thus was the case with Robert Morris Sr. and Mifflin Gibbs. It can be presumed the young Gibbs went beyond the call of duty while working for attorney Fisher. Gibbs learned more about how the world worked and, particularly, how successful men made their way in the world.

The time was not right in 1835 in Philadelphia for a black man to become a lawyer.

Gibbs found employment “as a journeymen carpenter and then became a building contractor.” Aside from wages to sustain life, Gibbs was learning invaluable knowledge about the construction business. How are buildings put together from start to finish? How are materials priced? How does one man a construction project? How does one ensure a profit? For most worker bees, the paycheck earned and money spent at the saloon on lovely ladies might be sufficient. Mifflin Gibbs was aiming higher in life. One could sense it.

There was more to a complete life, however, than turning a dime into a dollar. One of my Twyman uncles was beloved and respected for turning a dime into a dollar many times over. However, unlike my uncle, Gibbs also brought into his life a component of civic service. Civic service would serve Gibbs well in the coming years. “In the 1840s, Gibbs became active in Philadelphia abolitionist circles and made the acquaintance of Frederick Douglas.” I would wager the majority of the pioneer 28 black lawyers met Frederick Douglas at some point. The universe of pioneer black lawyers could fit comfortably into a law school classroom. This tight-knit world of educated Black leaders may have heightened Gibbs’ awareness that he lacked formal education - a gap made more acute by his brother’s Ivy League credentials.

Gibbs complemented his extracurricular activities with membership in the Philadelphia Library Company, a black literary society. I find this membership interesting from a psychological perspective. Did Gibbs feel an unspoken inadequacy compared to his brother, Jonathan Gibbs II? Why does my mind drift in this direction? Well, we know both brothers lost their father suddenly and at a tender age. Mifflin did not carry his father’s name, Jonathan Gibbs I. Brother Jonathan Gibbs II carried father’s name. Did educational attainment drive the young adult brothers apart? Or, did education foster a sense of competitiveness in the heart of Mifflin? We know the Gibbs family valued education and free blacks highly valued education. As you remember, Mifflin dropped out of school at the age of eight to support himself and his ailing mother. Both Mifflin and Jonathan II “eventually converted to Presbyterianism. Gibbs impressed the Presbyterian assembly such that the Assembly provided financial backing for (Jonathan II) to attend Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire” from which he graduated in 1848. Jonathan II later graduated from Dartmouth in 1852. Could it be that Mifflin felt a hole in his soul in the 1840s as he watched his blood brother ascend to the Ivy League? Was membership in the Philadelphia Library Company a way to telegraph to Jonathan that Mifflin was an intellectual as well?

These are my speculations. However, it stands to reason that siblings can have nuanced and complex relationships. Blood doesn’t prevent brothers from being rivals for a lost father’s love.

On the other side of the continent, an occurrence on the American River would change the course of Mifflin Gibbs’ life.

“On January 24, 1848, James W. Marshall, a foreman working for Sacramento pioneer John Sutter, found shiny metal in the tailrace of a lumber mill Marshall was building for Sutter on the American River. Marshall brought what he found to John Sutter, and the two privately tested the metal. After the tests showed that it was gold, Sutter expressed his dismay: he wanted to keep the news quiet because he feared what would happen to his plans for an agricultural empire if there were a mass search for gold.”

Well, the news got out into the local papers and the eastern press and even the floor of the U.S. Congress. There was gold in California!

Speculators and prospectors hungry for a quick fortune made their way over hill and dale to California for gold. And Mifflin Gibbs was no exception. Who needed Dartmouth College when there was gold in California!

“In 1850, Gibbs traveled to California as part of the gold rush.” Gibbs didn’t find gold but he did find work “as a carpenter until white workers went on strike to protest his presence at construction sites.” Now freeze frame this moment. An ambitious Black man from an elite family has lost his employment due to raw prejudice. Some might see this as confirmation that racism makes Black success impossible. But observe Gibbs’s response.

Now, we unfreeze the frame and observe a real, authentic black pioneer in action.

Where there is adversity, opportunity follows. Mifflin Gibbs found business partners. If he couldn’t make money finding gold or working as a carpenter, why not make money selling to speculators and prospectors? The logic is classic Black Enterprise Magazine stuff. Gibbs “partnered with Nathan Pointer to sell clothes and then with Peter Lester to import boots and shoes.” Professor Eric Foner remarks Gibbs “prospered by importing boots and shoes into the state.” In simpler terms, Gibbs grew rich.

Had Gibbs continued working as a carpenter on construction job sites, Gibbs would never have become wealthy. Gibbs turned prejudice into wealth.

Mindful that wealth carried with it civic responsibility and in 1851, Gibbs “and Jonas H. Townsend, W.H. Newby, and William H. Hall, published the Alta California, ‘the state’s only African-American newspaper.’ He was later a proprietor, publisher, and contributor to another paper, The Mirror of the Times. He was active in statewide conventions of black people in 1854, 1855, and 1857…He also stood against poll taxes in San Francisco.”

The tide was turning against the rights of black people in California, however, as the 1850s wore on. The advocacy of Gibbs didn’t dent the regressive trend in state law. “In 1858, he and other American blacks were angered when the California State Legislature passed discriminatory laws intended to discourage blacks from entering or staying in the state: they were deprived of the right to own property and were disqualified from giving evidence against a white person in court.”

None of these developments sat well for the self-respecting Gibbs and many other black Californians. Gibbs recruited two other black men and, together, they traveled to British Columbia for a meeting with Sir James Douglas, Governor of the Province. Gibbs was blunt in his inquiries: Would blacks “be treated like other residents in this frontier area?” The Governor said, yes, and this assurance was enough for the pioneer spirit inside Gibbs.

Gibbs led a group of at least six hundred Black Americans from California to a better life in British Columbia. Some settled on Vancouver Island. The new residents settled in to their new surroundings and became an integral part of their new settings.

Ever the entrepreneur, Gibbs prospected “for gold in British Columbia.” He invested in mining ventures and railroad enterprises. And he worked as a merchant. As a young child, he had observed how successful men conducted their activities and he was now doing the same as an adult albeit in a foreign country.

Gibbs continued to pair enterprise with civic involvement. He “ran in 1862 in the first race for a Victoria City Council seat; he placed seventh in this race, having missed winning a council seat by four votes. He was elected to Victoria City Council in (1866) and served in that body until (1868).” In 1869, Gibbs read law in Victoria under Mr. Ring, an English barrister. His family had already relocated to Oberlin, Ohio four years earlier. Gibbs had amassed a fortune in the Harbor Bay Company territory during his decade in British Columbia. Gibbs settled his business affairs and moved to Oberlin where he entered the law department at Oberlin’s business college.

I believe several factors drew Mifflin Gibbs back to the United States. First, the rise of state constitutional conventions throughout the South convinced Gibbs that unimaginable opportunity was opening up for black men. Second, the election of hundreds of black men in elective offices in the former Confederacy suggested the coming of a better time had arrived. Third, Jonathan was a graduate of Dartmouth College and had attended Princeton. What did Mifflin have to show for all of his enterprise and investments? He remained an unlettered man to the outside world and a poor comparison inside the Gibbs family to his brother. Fourth, there was money to be made in the Reconstruction South. Mifflin Gibbs personified Black Enterprise and the market opportunities were probably tapped out in Victoria, British Columbia. Fifth, the enactment of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution made the same promise to Black Americans that the British Columbian Governor had made to Gibbs in 1858. The promise was equal treatment.

And so Gibbs returned to the United States in search of greater opportunity.

First item on the list was education. Gibbs graduated from Oberlin’s law department around 1870 while his older brother, Jonathan, served as Secretary of State of Florida. Gibbs surveyed the South for business potential. By chance, Gibbs attended “a national black convention where William H. Grey told (Gibbs) of the state’s ‘golden prospects, and fraternal amenities.” I suspect the word “gold” sold Gibbs on Arkansas - he’d made his first fortune in the California gold fields, after all.

Shortly after this fortuitous conversation with pioneer black lawyer William H. Grey, Gibbs “settled in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he studied for the bar examination in the law offices of Benjamin and Barnes, a white firm. He passed the bar in (1872).” It bears repeating: these white attorneys, particularly southern white attorneys, should be remembered for their roles in fearlessly mentoring and sponsoring black lawyers. Their courage is unsung nowadays but, in 1870, one proved one’s mettle by doing the right thing by black talent. Consider that four years earlier in 1866 across the Mississippi River in Memphis, a white man had been shot dead in a bar following the Memphis Massacre. The white man was shot dead because he was seen in a bar having a drink with a black friend. These were the conditions white attorneys faced as they trained black apprentices in the study, and practice, of law in the South.

Within a short time of his bar admission, Gibbs “was appointed County Attorney of Pulaski County, the capital county of the State.”

Gibbs continued his advocacy for the civil rights of blacks as he had done throughout his earlier career in California and British Columbia. “In 1872 he forwarded to Senator Charles Sumner a petition from Arkansas blacks urging passage of a national civil rights law ‘to abolish…the cruel distinctions that consign us and our families to the decks of steamboats and the smoking cars of railroads;…that refuse us accommodations in the hotels of the country; that shut the school house door in the face of our children.’”

In 1873, Gibbs formed a law firm partnership with another pioneer black lawyer, Lloyd G. Wheeler. The firm famously “won a case filed by several black leaders against a saloon that refused to serve black patrons.” The victory was important as a civic matter. The award of $48 in the judgment, however, may not have impressed the partner of some means, Mifflin W. Gibbs.

By this time, Gibbs had become “the chief black political lieutenant of Governor Powell Clayton.” Gibbs was an old political hand and knew his way around political circles. In due course, Gibbs was elected to the Office of the City Judge, being one of the first black men elected to such a position. Gibbs broke the racial barrier on the bench in Little Rock, Arkansas. In the same year, Gibbs served “as a delegate to the National Convention of Colored Men at New Orleans.” Gibbs served as a judge from November 18, 1874 to April 18, 1875.

Gibbs was defeated for reelection in 1875 and “never sought elective office again.”

The end was approaching for Reconstruction. National public leaders could see the turn up ahead for black civic life. Just in time before federal troops were withdrawn from the South, President Rutherford B. Hayes appointed Gibbs “register of the United States Land Office at Little Rock, a position he held for thirteen years.” Needless to say, the entrepreneurial Gibbs would have been aware of any investment opportunities said position presented.

It is instructive that Gibbs continued his civic and entrepreneurial involvement even after Reconstruction was over in 1877. He served “as a delegate to every (Republican) national convention but one from 1876 to 1904.” “He supported the Kansas Exodus movement of 1879 and visited Kansas with James T. Rapier to investigate conditions there.”

Gibbs continued his efforts throughout the 1880s and the 1890s. “In 1885 Gibbs and three other black supporters of Booker T. Washington – J.C. Napier, of Nashville, Ferdinand Lee Barnett, of Chicago (both of whom were lawyers), and P.B.S. Pinchback (who was about to be admitted to the bar in New Orleans) – were among those calling for a conference on industrial schools for black children.” “He took a prominent part in the resistance to the state’s streetcar segregation act of 1891.” The influence of Gibbs remained so great that President William McKinley appointed Gibbs “to the United States consulate to Tamatave, Madagascar, in 1897.”

Always mindful of the importance of net worth, Gibbs meanwhile “maintained good relations with the local white business community and held shares in the Little Rock Electric Light Company and other local enterprises.”

What did the new century hold for Mifflin Gibbs? The simple answer is plenty. At the age of 78, Gibbs returned from his post in Madagascar. Home was once again Little Rock, Arkansas. Gibbs was riding high on a lifetime of accomplishment and success. The Democratic Arkansas wrote “Judge Gibbs is one of the best educated colored men in the South and a man of advanced and progressive ideas. He… commands the respect of all who know him.” Professor Eric Foner has written “for four decades, he was involved in virtually every black political, social, and economic endeavor in Little Rock….” Mifflin Wistar Gibbs was Little Rock’s Tony Stark - their Iron Man.

If we could stop the motion picture of his life in 1901, we would have an unblemished memory of an avenger, a fired carpenter who conquered the world.

But real life doesn’t stop in mid-stream. Real life moves on and so we must be faithful to the full life of Mifflin W. Gibbs.

When Gibbs returned home to life in Little Rock, brother Jonathan had been dead for twenty-seven years. It was rumored Jonathan had been poisoned. The official explanation was that Jonathan had suffered a stroke after a heavy meal. See https://web.archive.org/web/20041112184227/http://www.dartmouth.edu/~speccoll/studentforum/blackgreens/j_gibbs.html,https://www.1838blackmetropolis.com/post/the-gibbs-brothers-run-the-world, and https://www.encyclopedia.com/african-american-focus/news-wires-white-papers-and-books/gibbs-jonathan-clarkson. The truth may never be known. Any sense of inadequacy or competitiveness with Jonathan had dissipated long ago. Gibbs took to reflecting upon his long and instructive life. He wrote an autobiography, Shadow and Light (1902). None other than Booker T. Washington wrote the introduction for the book.

One more opportunity presented itself to the eighty-year-old Gibbs.

In 1903, he “founded the second black-owned bank in Arkansas.” “Gibbs became president of the Capital City Savings Bank, but his administration of the bank appears to have been very lax.” The bank fell into bankruptcy “due to poor management” in 1908. Many lawsuits were filed naming Gibbs as a defendant. The situation was horrible for Judge Gibbs, a man of means and reputation. The courts seized more than $100,000 of Gibbs’ personal estate. A grand jury indicted Gibbs and his associates. The local police arrested the 85-year-old patriarch. In the end, the distasteful matter was settled out of court and Gibbs had to pay out $28,000 to various creditors and aggrieved litigants. “Gibbs narrowly escaped jail” as he accepted full responsibility and negotiated a grand financial settlement. One imagines Judge Gibbs drew upon much social capital acquired over a lifetime.

What exactly went wrong? I suspect a combination of factors came together. Gibbs may have presumed a former contractor, merchant, elected official, lawyer, judge and diplomat like himself could succeed at any task he put his mind to. It may be the case that banking demanded a unique skill set more so than past successses in unrelated arenas. I do not want to use the word “incompetent” as such a descriptor runs counter to the life of the man. Gibbs may have been over confident after the publication of his 1902 autobiography with a foreword by the most influential black American, Booker T. Washington, in the land. Gibbs thought well of himself and donated an autographed copy of his autobiography to Stanford University in 1903.

There is no evidence of fraud which is an important truth for the lasting reputation of an incredible life. Instead, the specter of neglient incomptence pervades this dramatic low point after a lifetime of success. From the start, the bank was “ineptly managed.” Gibbs’ son, Horace, served as an earnest but lackluster director. The Directors hired inexperienced employees who were not skilled in instilling customer confidence. When the Panic of 1907 happened, rumors began to circulate in Little Rock that there were insufficient reserves at the bank. Depositors stormed the bank demanding their money. But the rumors were true. The funds were insufficient at the bank.

The problem was not fraud. Instead, economic conditions remained unsettled a year after the Panic. The bank had begun operations in an underfinanced condition. The records were ill-kept. Employees winked at overdrafts. I imagine employees looking the other way as customers presented overdrafts. This was not embezzlement. This was lackluster oversight combined with underfunding plus a poor economy.

In a normal world, Judge Gibbs would have reached out to his friend Booker T. Washington for a helping hand. Washington and Gibbs, however, were on the outs with one another by June 1908. No help would be forthcoming from Washington, founder of the National Negro Business League. It’s unclear whether Washington could have saved the bank even if he’d wanted to, but his silence meant Gibbs faced the crisis alone. No black businessmen rallied to support the Judge as conformity was well enforced by Washington. White bankers in Little Rock declined to help.

In the end, Judge Gibbs sought out one too many opportunities. In the end, he was not Iron Man after all. But “he remained a wealthy man until his death” in 1915 at the age of ninety-two. And that is not a bad ending for the life of a fired carpenter.

Rounding out this portrait of the Judge, he wrote “(a)n important step in a man’s life is his marriage. It being the merging of dual lives, it is only by mutual self-abnegation that it can be made a source of contentment and happiness.” Gibbs chose his partner for life well. In 1859, he married Miss Maria A. Alexander of Kentucky who was educated at Oberlin College. There were roughly 28 black college graduates in the country by 1860, so Gibbs was linking his family life and unborn children to the upper ranks of educated black women. The two moved to British Columbia where all five of their children were born: (1) Donald Francis Gibbs, a machinist (1860-1906), (2) Ida Alexander Gibbs, Oberlin graduate and high school teacher in Washington, D.C. (1862-1957), (3) Horace E. Gibbs, a printer (1863-1956), (4) Wendall D. Gibbs (1865-1885), (5) Harriet Gibbs Marshall, Oberlin graduate, music professor and musical director of the Washington, D.C. public schools (1868-1941). Reflecting upon his family at nearly the age of 80, Gibbs concluded he had had a model wife and the blessing of five children.

“Saving my earnings, I joined a firm already established in the clothing business. After a year or more so engaged, I became a partner in the firm of Lester & Gibbs, importers of fine boots and shoes. Just here a thought occurs which may be of advantage to ambitious but impecunious young men. Do not hesitate when you are without choice to accept the most humble and menial employment. It will be a source of pleasure, if by self-denial, saving your earnings, you keep a fixed intent to make it the stepping stone to some-thing higher. . . .” -- Quote from Judge Mifflin Wistar Gibbs, Shadow and Light: An Autobiography (1902)