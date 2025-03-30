Due to a medical condition, last week was a non-productive week for me. The medical condition and me are old friends. Those with chronic ailments like one of my favorite readers and writers will appreciate lost time in bed. Minutes felt like hours. Hours felt days, days turning into nights and nights turning into days with no change, no change. If I were suitably inspired, I would challenge David Foster Wallace to a 37-line sentence duel in this paragraph. I could do it too but it is 6:00 a.m. and I have (hopefully) a scheduled podcast taping in 3 hours. Best to leave the ego unpacked and conserve my energy. It is a wonderful blessing to sleep through the night. I will say that. Old subscribers may recall two years ago how sleepless nights gave birth to this Lonely Substack. The First 100 Subscribers Best of the Year 2023

A few words about the blessings of AI for those of us in medical need:

Host Robert Breedlove: So you have a friend whose life was saved by Artificial Intelligence. Let’s just start there.

Guest Matt McDonagh: Saved twice in a way. First, they received a diagnosis that they received from a doctor that they had machine learning to do wide dimensional analysis. Think of it like a spread column with thousands upon thousands of columns. And traditional computing can’t show through that and find correlations but the machine learning which we will get to later can do that much more easily much more efficiently. So they were diagnosed with a condition as a result of this analysis, so AI basically got them their answer which was focused on what was wrong with them and the medicine that they took was immune-derived, came from their own body and machine learning played a role in actually baking the cake. That was it. Ultimately fed to them and that relieved lung condition and heart disease.

They are essentially cured now. So, AI found it and then AI cured it…I obviously key scientists, the ones who invented AI, so I give lots of credit to them, not the machines, but its’ an incredible example what is coming down the pike.

Host Robert Breedlove: What was it?

Guest Matt McDonagh: The diagnostic was about 3 years ago and the immuno derived medicine she was fed was about a year ago, so like I said, she’s in remission, so not looking bad in diagnostics right now, so it was 1-2 punch all delivered by AI.

Host Robert Breedlove: Amazing.

It is not hype to sense the AI trends are in one direction. The trend is your friend, until the trend ends. We are at the beginning of the beginning, not the end of the end of the AI trend. There is a temptation for apprehension over the next five years. Will some become obsolete like the horse harness maker of yesterday?

Consider this business advertisement for the family horse harness business. The decade was the 1900s. The trend was the horseless carriage or automobile. The vision was backwards looking, not forwards seeking:

HARNESS REPAIR SHOP 39 Beaufain Street Charleston, S.C. Five Generations of Artisans Located at the Same Place for over a Century “Let your moderation be known to all men” in charges. Faithful Work Guaranteed, Your Patronage Solicited, “Know Old Charleston? I Hope you do! Born there? Don’t say so, I was, too. Born in a house with a shingle roof: Standing still, if you must have proof, And has stood for a Century.” On the back of the business card, the investment in the horse harness business as a source of pride and identity is apparent: “ Fourth Generation—James H. Holloway, son of Charles, learned the trade of Harness Maker and continued at same place from 1885 to the present. Fifth Generation—Harry H. Holloway, son of James, is associate with his father in the Harness Business. If you value Reliability, give us your Patronage.” Source: Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America, pgs. 170 and 171n.

The trend disrupted the family business, my wife’s family business. However, the family transitioned to other economic interests aligned with the new trend. All family descendants benefited from the abundance and convenience of the automobile.

History will repeat itself with AI in the field of health care. The saving grace for McDonagh’s friend is inspiring on a Sunday morning. What I wouldn’t have given for an AI cure for my ailment this past week. I would have been a happier and more productive person. Instead, I was unhappy and anxious and out of the flow of life. And then there is my Dad. Wouldn’t it be nice if AI could hurry up and develop a cure for dementia within the next five years?

Wouldn’t it be nice?

See 1:25 to 2:53 for medical blessing of AI