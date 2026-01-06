I am out of the habit of making New Year’s Resolutions. Perhaps because there are more and more things on my plate as the calendar turns. Memories compete with the future as I grow older. The escalator of life moves on. One loses a parent. The children are gone. Even the tree behind our house is no more. I look outside and I see a hilly ridge of developments, not the infinity of green life anymore. Our beloved tree became a victim of the recent rains.

However, there is no point in woeful remembrance. With loss comes into view a new horizon and stunning sunset. In this vein, I resolve this year to write a book about the pioneer black lawyers. It won’t be easy as I have many deadlines and commitments this year. However, curiosity pulls me back to creative expression. My daughter reminds me not to get on the computer as we are about to go. And yet I am drawn to this topic few others write about.

I am tired of those who colonize Black American history. See Let’s Decolonize Black History. Writing a book about pioneer black lawyers is my small way to preserve a forgotten history:

February 28, 2021

The Pioneer 28 Black Lawyers

A Closing Argument

“In our history class that we have now, there isn’t a lot taught about African-American history,” Cherry Hill High School East senior Machayla Randall told KYW Newsradio. “It’s kind of just limited to the civil rights movement and slavery – and that’s usually only during Black History Month,” she said.” See Let’s Decolonize Black History

“Who are you who do not know your history?” – the character Ulysses from the 2010 video game Fallout: New Vegas

Slogans are a brilliant way to manipulate people. I was stirred to write each day this month about the pioneer 28 Black lawyers because a writer in USA Today desired to frame Black History Month through slogan words of gloom and doom. This framing on the eve of Black History Month troubled me. Because I love authentic black history, I knew many would be steered in the direction of Blackness Is Oppression. Nothing Else Matters. How wrong a sentiment for opinion makers to market to young impressionable minds, minds in the process of making sense of the world. I know a young graduate of an elite private school. She told me her school only taught her about blacks as slaves, a view corroborated by the mother of another black classmate.

What are we doing people? Black History should inspire the leaders of tomorrow. At its best, Black History should show the relentless survival of a people. Cast aside the slogans. If I can predict what you are going to say because you have been trained to think of black people as oppressed, where does that leave us? How do we understand the institutional memory of Howard University, the sweeping vision of Howard President Mordecai Johnson, the dogged perseverance of Howard Law School Dean Charles Hamilton Houston, the strategic genius of Acting Governor P.B.S. Pinchback, the charming nature of Governor L. Douglas Wilder, the litigation acumen of law partner Henry L. Marsh III, the spirit and soul of the pioneer 28 black lawyers? Some people can only think of black people as criminals and convicted felons. I only think of blackness as epic enterprise and stirring overachievement.

Our children are telling us to listen. Black History Month is more than slavery and the civil rights movement. The young want to hear stories around the campfire that will inspire. I found my inspiration in the library but some may need to hear stories of uplift cleansed of slogans from their teachers. I suggest creative readers sample from the lives of these pioneer black lawyers. Write novels and screenplays. These pioneer stories are so rich in meaning and purpose. Write about the lost fathers, the lost mothers. Write about the nameless abandoned infant left on the doorstep of the Yardley family. Write about the manner of a man who embraced black education after every black school was burned to the ground in Memphis. Write about the teenaged waiter who turned a dinner party into the opportunity of a lifetime. Write about the son of a Baltimore free family who desired to become a lawyer and passed away far from home in Liberia. Or, bring the reader into the mind of a poor black lawyer who walks 50 miles to take the Massachusetts bar examination with no prospects of success in 1845. Leave us in awe as a pastor prayed before the Mississippi State Senate in January 1870.

Inspire us, don’t depress us with slogans.

This pioneer 28 black lawyer project has forced me to be more introspective and to reflect upon the centrality of an all-black universe as foundational for me. Nearly all pioneer black lawyers knew all-black schools like I did. We share this experience in common. Could it be that an all-black universe up to the age of eight gave me the ambition and self-confidence to dismiss prejudice head on in the 3rd grade as I made sense of the world? Could it be that the transition to being the only black kid in my 3rd grade class, while abrupt and jarring at the time in 1969, developed resilience, furthered my curiosity about the larger world, and made me more at home in the larger world, an asset since planet earth is only half of 1% Black American?

Might it be the case that the light switched on for me at the age of eight and two strands merged together to create (for lack of a better word) a Jamaican persona as perceived by the outside world at times? In other words and I am just thinking through the idea in real time here, strong roots in a 100% black universe (ages 0 – 8) coupled with ambition and self-confidence in a 100% white classroom (ages 8 – 17) equals a blend of culture and consciousness by happenstance well-suited for Coming of Age in the New South (1970 – 1979) and high aim in the larger world. The unsophisticated perceive this curious blend and coin it “Jamaican” for lack of a more narrowly tailored word.

Those unfamiliar with the diversity of Black American experiences might ask if I have internalized self-hate. “Sometimes I think you don’t like the black label. Is it internalized self-hate?” — question from a reader I have cultural rootedness without insularity. This explains the “Jamaican” perspective.

What support do I have for this unconventional premise? Well, consider these three occurrences in my life. They all happened to me. And they were all memorable at the time and remain with me to this evening day in San Diego: (1) On the ski slopes of Maine in the winter of 1986, I was on a tour bus with my girlfriend. The tour guide asked me if I was Jamaican. This question bemused me. I was in my home country and someone suspected I was from a different country. How strange. (2) In the 1990s, I was attending an Association of American Law Schools’ lunch. I sat at a black table and, yes, I am going to name drop. Professor Anita Hill sat across from me. I played it off like it was nothing. A black law professor leaned into me and asked me, What island are you from? He presumed I must be West Indian. The real question was which island. I informed the black law professor I was from Richmond, Virginia and not the islands. (3) One day, I shared these experiences with a friend of Haitian immigrant ancestry. She said I came across as Jamaican but Old School Jamaican, she quickly added (smile).

Just as people misread me by assuming I must be Jamaican, we misread the pioneer Black lawyers by reducing them to victims of oppression rather than recognizing their agency, ambition and enterprise. Like me, the pioneer Black lawyers were often misread by their contemporaries. They were too educated, too accomplished, too refined to fit stereotypes. They confused white observers who expected degradation and Black observers who expected racial solidarity. Their very excellence made them anomalies. This is why their stories have been forgotten — they don’t fit the neat narrative of either Black suffering or racial uplift through collective action. They were individuals of exceptional achievement, and their individuality makes them harder to canonize. See generally Spottswood William Robinson III, William Thaddeus Coleman Jr., Charles Hamilton Houston, William Henry Hastie Jr., John Mercer Langston, etc.

If there are over 40 million Black Americans, there are over 40 million Black American life stories, perspectives and lived experiences. We’re not the Borg from Star Trek or a collective as a woman pushed for on MSNBC the other day.

Similarly, the beauty of the Pioneer 28 Black Lawyers is that readers get to feel the richness, the nuance and complexity of black lives against the backdrop of American slavery. The landscape of black humanity is vast and sweeping. And we get to feel the best of enterprise in Blackness, not just Oppression. We lived each day this month with a different story of triumph over adversity, of high aim, of steadfastness, of incredible sacrifice, of true grit. Aren’t these stories closer to the mark of black American life than a monolith of oppression? This project has been a real source of pleasure for me to recreate as best as I can a panorama of real people living real lives in Hard Times. I have offered up a delicious buffet of 28 lives, all different lives and all authentic lives.

Purists will charge I diverged from my original listing of pioneers. This is true. Along my journey this month, I kept uncovering more and more pioneer lawyers I had not been aware of before. I discovered Edward Garrison Walker, son of David Walker. I found G. F. Bowles. And who would leave out Edward Shaw and William Francis Yardley from a proper accounting of the pioneer 28 black lawyers. So, I made adjustments in my listing.

When I was growing up on Jean Drive in Chester, Virginia, my mom would often say, “You have a duty to achieve. You have more opportunity than I did in life.” A sense of duty is missing too often in today’s world. We honor the pioneer 28 black lawyers not by hawking appeals to the collective. We do right by the pioneer 28 when we are the first in the morning at the library and the last to leave the library at night. We remember the pioneer 28 when we read second grade books as a first grader and third grade books as a second grader. We ensure the spirit of the pioneer 28 never dies as we strive to read one book a day in junior and senior high school not because we have to but because we are driven to learn. Do these things, and many more, and you will show pietas for our ancestors in the law – Macon B. Allen, Robert Morris Sr., George B. Vashon, John M. Langston, Aaron A. Bradley, John S. Rock and all the rest.

The scope of my book would be all pioneer black American lawyers between 1844 and 1879. A pioneer black lawyer is someone who became a lawyer before the end of Reconstruction. One doesn’t qualify if one was a lawyer in the 1900s. One may well have been an early lawyer but the concept of a black lawyer was no longer novel or shocking to the average American as the century turned. Although my daughter as a teenager said only old black lawyers would read my book, I have faith in a larger audience. If you are a young Black student, an historian or a general reader, my book will be framed for you. We all have faced stereotypes in life. My book will explore stereotypes faced by pioneer black lawyers and review how they navigated being seen as exceptions or anomalies.

It is not what is done to us so much that matters in life. It is what we choose to create out of life that people will remember. Strive for goals you divine, not the designs of others. This is the meaning and purpose of the Pioneer 28 Black Lawyers.

This is the aim of Black History Month.

Attorney John Mercer Langston (1829 - 1897)