Free Black Thought Co-Host Michael Bowen and I just had a conversation that sizzled from start through the middle to the conclusion. We should not be concerned about an intelligence explosion. What is left unsaid is the impending explosion in philosophy straight ahead. It feels like February 2020 and one is shopping at Costco and there is anxiety in the air. Something is coming for us, something from China.

Is Claude AI sentient? Well, is Claude intelligent? Go ahead, check that box. Is Claude self-aware? You don’t want Claude to be self-aware. You need Claude to be unaware. Be honest with yourself and check that box,. Finally, is Claude conscious? Oh, my God and no pun intended.

Michael and I went down so many rabbit holes. We went to the outer limits of thought and back again. As we reviewed the AI Agent Report 2027, we felt the situational awareness in our face. I even wore my Eliezer Yudkowsky black hat for effect. These are the conversations that matter in life. A young writer asked me “Why are you trying to make me more afraid?” No, dear writer, we want you to be more aware about the coming weeks and quarters and months ahead.

Good Day!