Someone captivates me this evening. I stumbled upon this Apollonian specimen of a young man two days ago. Incredibly, he was a stranger to me until Lex Fridman raved, absolutely raved, about the man. The podcast was 4 hours and 34 minutes…No way, no mortal is worthy of a 4 hour and 34 minute podcast. I reread Fridman’s glowing review on LinkedIn. Curiosity got the better part of me. I had a few moments to spare.

Within five minutes, I was hooked.

Pavel Durov is many things. He is the founder and creator of Telegram, an encrypted messaging service. He is the child of a father who was paid sometimes and sometimes not by his Soviet employer. He is the son of a mother who worked two jobs to help support the family. He is a visionary investor who invested in Bitcoin at $750. Bitcoin today trades at $97,000 and change. And I might mention Durov today is worth $17 billion.

But there is more, much more, to this native of the Soviet Union. I have a weakness for natives of the Soviet Union.

Did you know that Durov has over 100 biological children? That he will leave his entire fortune to all 106 of his children in equal shares? What manner of a man does that?

Durov does not smoke. He does not drink alcohol. He does not do drugs. Instead, he wakes up in the morning and does 300 push ups first thing. He doesn’t do social media. He rarely carries around his cell phone. He is a long distance swimmer (up to 5 hours at a time) in frigid cold water.

But above and beyond these Bruce Wayne/Tony Stark comparisons, Durov may be the biggest lover of freedom on the planet earth. He owns 100% of his company, Telegram, with more than 1 billion active monthly users and refused to compromise his free speech principles. He chose time in a French jail, billionaire that he was, over any compromise of freedom. I love this man. He loved in a free society (Italy) and a Soviet society (Russia) as a young kid. He would never forget the abundance of freedom compared to the scarcity and breadlines of a communist regime.

I too cherish freedom. The Manuscript and Freedom Life Could be Different

Consider this essay an unabashed affection for a man who has done it all. His is a philosophy of a life well-lived.

“I get to experience the difference between a society with freedom and a society without freedom pretty early in life. I was four years old when my family moved from the Soviet Union to Northern Italy, and I could see that a society without freedom cannot enjoy the abundance of opinions, of ideas, of goods, and services.” — Pavel Durov, The Lex Fridman Podcast, #482, See 3:07 - 3:46.