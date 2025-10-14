[Introduction: The rain is approaching. I can see it in the distant dark clouds overhead. I feel it in the unsettled state of the wind, the tumult and discontent sweeping through my working room. I cannot stop the rain from falling. And why would I do so?

I am pleased to report Allison has moved on. Perhaps there is a Connecticut school teacher in Allison’s future? Who knows.

After an inspirational podcast session yesterday with my dear friend Dr. Diana Blum and licensed clinical social worker Zander Keig, I felt a renewal of hope about the world. Sure, there are difficulties ahead. There is also potential, possibility and our humanity. Diana, Zander and I reviewed key elements of the Empowered Humanity Theory (EHT) in Jason Littlefield’s book. According to EHT, “the most profound act of resistance in a divided world is to see the full humanity in ourselves and in others.” Jason wrote those words. I live those words every time my Canadian cousins and l piece together the puzzles of our broken genetic family. When I see myself as part of the larger world, not just a tribal world, I am the hope and promise of Jason’s vision for the coming of a better time. As we discussed a value-centered identity, a dignity lens and a compassionate-inquisitive mindset, I felt more complete if but for an hour. So much love flowed between the three of us, so many revelations we shared. This essay is the result of my hour yesterday with fellow visionaries and idealists. There is no one theme because the abundance of humanity is far greater than one thesis. I present to you instead a potluck of feelings as the rain approaches in the distance.]

It Might Be Hopeless

After a delightful lunch with my daughter and older son, I came home yesterday and fell asleep on the couch. I woke up to a constant refrain, the coming risk of artificial intelligence (AI). I asked my wife if she was worried as the podcast recounted scary examples of blackmail and murder in simulated training by Claude. My wife continued tying her shoes as she said, “yeah, but there is too much to worry about and once I learn about the worries today, there will be new stuff to worry about tomorrow.” Very succinct and to the point. No unncessary flourish.

I continue to be drawn to risks on the horizon. In my lonely daily essays, I have sensed Claude becoming more and more aggressive with content assessments. We are not co-pilots, dear Claude. I am the essayist and you are a valuable tool (except when you miss typos). It is only October 14, 2025. What kind of editor will Claude be by January 1, 2026? June 1, 2026? January 1, 2027? These are questions I shy away from as I am not prepared for the answers.

The following exchange between “the Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton and Diary of a CEO podcaster Steven Bartlett nicely communicates the sum of all fears: See 25:00 to 25:59

Geoffrey Hinton: I mean, my basic view is, there’s so many ways in which a superintelligence could get rid of us. It’s not worth speculating about. What you have to do is prevent it ever wanting to. That’s what we should be doing research on. There’s no way we’re going to prevent it from…

It’s smarter than us, right? There’s no way we’re going to prevent it getting rid of us if it wants to.

We’re not used to thinking about things smarter than us. If you want to know what life’s like when you’re not the apex of intelligence, ask a chicken.

We simply don’t know whether we can make them not want to take over and not want to hurt us.

Steven Barlett: Do you think we can? Do you think it’s possible to train superintelligence?

Geoffrey Hinton: I don’t know. I don’t think it’s clear that we can. So it might be hopeless.

But I also think we might be able to.

And it’d be sort of crazy if people went extinct because we couldn’t be bothered to try.

=========

The Images of Black People

Human dignity means we accept the wholeness of ourselves and others. No one is 100% oppressed. No one is 100% oppressor. We all are non-binary in our glorious common humanity. The only limitation for understanding is the individual. Try to understand versus manipulating others. What matters is that you perceive others as a person. Treat others as humans. Diana, Zander and I felt this wholeness yesterday for an hour. It felt glorious and whole.

Now, compare the feeling of being seen as whole person to how black people are imagined and presented in the public square. I will use as an example my buddy Dan. Dan will send me e-mails and images of black people that tilt in one direction. The first image he sent me yesterday were horrible images and descriptions of acclaimed poet Phyliss Wheatley. Here are the images of a poet I cherish:

There is just one problem, dear readers. Wheatley, a native of West Africa, was born in 1753. She died in 1784 at the age of 31. Black and white photography was not a thing until the late 1840s. Dan was all eager to send me this image because it comported with his mental image of black people as forlorn and oppressed and the hapless victims of American slavery. It never occurred to Dan to think, this image might be fake as a three dollar bill! Instead, someone tapped into Dan’s pre-existing images of blacks to present dehumanizing images.

Where is the human dignity in Dan’s mind for Wheatley? This is why I bang on about the corrosive images of black people in the public square. If one thinks of black people and the images that come to mind are black enterprise, pioneer black lawyers, free blacks before the Civil War, Howard University, Jack and Jill, and Black Old Money, one will be immunized from dehumanizing images of black people.

I don’t mean to single out Dan. Most non-blacks like quality commentators on articles and essays find it easy to think of black Americans as forlorn and sad sack people. People on welfare and living in Section 8 housing and criminals, stand ins for abused slaves. These images angered my Mom. She would turn off the television rather than hear stories of black criminals. My Uncle James Scott Twyman made sure nephews and nieces were exposed to Black Enterprise magazine. No one in Dan’s childhood exposed Dan to Black Enterprise magazine, so he readily accepts dehumanizing images of the distinguished Phylis Wheatley even if said images are as fake as a three dollar bill.

How do I see Wheatley in my mind’s eye? “Like dude, where are the black and white photographs coming from? Photography was not a thing until the late 1840s. Phyllis Wheatley died in 1784. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phillis_Wheatley It is interesting how one can frame the life story of Wheatley. This framing is particularly shocking and inflammatory. Where are the sources? Are there other ways to frame and remember the life of Phyllis Wheatley? Perhaps, as the wife of the first black lawyer, although I question the sources. Here are other less inflammatory ways to frame the life of Wheatley: “Have you heard of Phillis Wheatley,” I asked. My English Literature major wife said, “yes.”

“Well, Washington corresponded with Wheatley. In fact, Washington was so taken with Wheatley, the leading black colonial figure of her day, that Washington arranged a reception for Wheatley at his Cambridge headquarters. Washington was ahead of his time.” My wife sniffed about Washington being ahead of his time on race. (exchange between my wife and me in the car about Phyliss Wheatley)

Human dignity means we see people as they were, at their best and how they would want to be remembered.

The rain approaches.

=========

I heard on National Public Radio this morning a news story about reparations for American slavery. Governor Galvin Newsome signed a law authorizing $6 million for California State University to study how to confirm an individual’s status as a descendant of an enslaved person. I was thrown into a mood.

Such a waste of money. How will the $6 million be used to confirm an individual’s status as a descendant of an enslaved person? I immediately thought of my Canadian cousins. As it stands now, it is probable that our most recent common ancestor is a descendant of American slavery. The door is open to the possibility that our most recent common ancestor was a free black, but I doubt it thus far. If our most recent common ancestor was an enslaved woman or man, the logical consequence is all of my white Canadian cousins are descendants of enslaved persons.

Let’s walk through the implications for a moment.

Should my Canadian cousins receive reparations for American slavery from the state of California? On the one hand, it depends upon how one defines the lingering effects of slavery. Their ancestor left the United States around 1900 for a better life in Alberta Province, Canada. Was his decision to emigrate due to a lingering effect of slavery? Were his job prospects impacted by slavery which ended in 1865, 35 years before his immmigration to Canada? How would one prove up the causation, either actual or proximate? Would we require my Canadian cousins to provide documentary records of enslavement of their ancestor’s parent or grandparent? Would genetic evidence be sufficient? Do we favor Ancestry.com over Gedmatch.com? Family Tree over 23 and Me?

Even if causation between American slavery and their greatgreatgrandfather’s decision to emigrate could be demonstrated, the lingering effect was on their deceased ancestor who left his U.S. citizenship around 1900, 125 years ago. What whisper of the lingering effects of American slavery exists in the Wilson family decendants today? Does undue difficulty in tracing the identity of enslaved ancestors in Virginia count as a lingering effect of slavery for great great grandchildren living in Toronto and Alberta Province today? Does this difficulty warrant money, cash on the barrel, for a lingering effect of American slavery? Do we apply one evidentiary burden of proof for Canadian descendants of American slavery and a different evidentiary standard for reparations due to American descendants of American slavery?

Even if causation, actual or proximate, can be determined with clarity and even if the lingering effects can be traced to 2x greatgrandchildren and even if Canadian citizenship for multiple generations proves to be no evidentiary barrier, should my Canadian cousins as a moral matter thirst for reparations for American slavery? Some might argue reparations should not be awarded to white descendants of American slavery. This argument, however, would be a loser as it would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

And besides, there is nothing magical about skin color that opens the door to reparations for American slavery. Slavery per se doesn’t discriminate in terms of producing lingering effects. There are many descendants of American slavery, black and white, who in good faith are doing quite well. American slavery is about as relevant to one’s life as the travails of Peter Montague in 1621 in colonial Virginia. American slavery in the year 2025 in Toronto and Alberta Province is a distant story from a past shrouded in mystery.

There are a 1,001 reasons why I oppose reparations for American slavery. It is my hope that all descendants of American slavery, regrardless of nationality, citizenship or race, press the reparations issue in our judicial system. Our common humanity demands it. Reparations for American Slavery No. 2

==========

“Wait, I took the Briggs-Myers test in 2020. It will tell me what I am.”

For some time, I have been curious about my daughter’s personality type. We are similar in many ways. Family members view us as drama queens. We feel with profound feeling. Our fight over my portrait of George Washington in prayer at Valley Forge has continued since the year 2017. Little does my daughter know I have bequeathed my cherished portrait of Washington in my will to my daughter/smile. That is a secret between you and me. Don’t tell her.

“I’m an INFP! Just like you!” I felt an uncanny sense of oneness. All of these years of the deepest of love and affection and turmoil over political ideas. Come to find out we are twins in personality. “Well, you know, it makes sense. I am half you in my genes.”

The world made more sense for me in that moment. We were of a kind which is why we understand each other so well and refuse to compromise or budge on values. We bring the INFP life force to life. See also 10 Characteristics of the INFP, INFP and INFP.

=========

The Rain Approaches

After our book review session yesterday, Diana and I continued to talk for another thirty minutes about life and the human condition. We vibe together well. Any excuse to continue talking about EHT was an opportunity best taken while we had free time. I love learning about Diana’s family and life. She strikes me as someone of ceaseless passion which draws me in. She appreciates curiosity. She values gratitude, truth and grace. Being Jewish is part of Diana but there are layers and layers above and beyond Jewish identity. I want to learn how it all comes together for Diana.

I always have questions for Diana.

Our conversation turned to black American culture and consciousness side by side with Jewish culture and consciousness. Always alert to patterns, I asked why Jewish people did not wallow in eternal resentment. There was much to be resentful about. The grievances were everywhere in world history. And so was the resilience.

Diana suggested the distinction was the line between forgiveness and never forgetting. One doesn’t forget the atrocities. However, one doesn’t allow the past to define one’s future. One never forgets but one forgives. Forgiveness is part of Yom Kippur. Sadly, White Guilt in America may, just may, disable the natural development of forgiveness and Yom Kippur in black American culture and consciousness.

This idea bringing together two different ways of being in the world intrigued me. I furiously took notes. One day, I will circle back to Diana and explore this idea further. Part of the idea might involve RAIN which stands for Recognize, Allow, Investigate and Nurture. Could it be that RAIN can be appplied to black American culture and consciousness? Does RAIN offer more or less promise for black individuals than EHT? Something to think about.

=========

After coming out as a fellow INFP this morning, my daughter appeared light on her feet, joyful about life. She is moved by music, like me in life. “Let’s play this song, I Like When It Rains” by Willis. I said sure.

Conclusion: I love my life. I love my family. I love my daughter and my friend Diana. I love all things about being human right now.

The Rain Begins to Fall in San Diego.

Love the Universe and the Universe will Love You Back!