Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
5h

I used to think that I didn’t like Rod Stewart, but he has some music that’s just timeless!

https://music.apple.com/us/music-video/i-dont-want-to-talk-about-it-feat-amy-belle-from-one/1286450884

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Winkfield Twyman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture