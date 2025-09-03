An insightful heretic is a nonconformist who holds unorthodox views and possesses a keen, profound understanding of the established system they diverge from. Unlike someone who simply rejects tradition out of ignorance, the insightful heretic challenges the status quo by leveraging deep knowledge and a sharp eye for contradictions.— AI Overview

I would like to think I am an insightful heretic when at my best as a writer. Of course, that is not for me to conclude. It is for the winds of time. A few days ago, I wrote an essay as an outsider. The guardrails just slipped away and I wrote. The reader response was immediate. I reached out to my young writer friend. “The courage to write can fail a writer. In those moments of hesitation, wisdom steps in and whispers authenticity…while logic is the beginning of wisdom, the destiny of wisdom is an open mind.”

I shared my anxieties about the creative’s trap. Creatives live for self-expression. But the future is not ours to see. One never knows what will land with readers, an audience. Oftentimes, an idea will take on a life of its own while the creative has moved on. Or, the creative really, really loves that unloved essay about The Human Condition or Canadian Cousins. My young writer heard me and she didn’t get it. And that was ok. I just needed to be heard by someone. In my next life, I will write at a young age and not be so afraid before I grow old.

As the day wore on today, I thought about various ideas to share. I thought love and the power dynamics of an unwelcomed trust fund and decided that was too personal and private. I listed to music from the 1970s and remembered the days of my southern childhood, how the Eagles and Kenny Loggins turbocharged my motivation. But the thesis didn’t gell well. I thought of all the things I shared in common with Rod Stewart but I lost my courage. The hours moved on and nothing came together for a serviceable argument this evening. I came close to writing about The Creative Trap but my feelings are nascent.

This evening, I live in an age of anticipation as Rod Stewart sings. A kiss is just a kiss. A sigh is just a sigh. I care too much sometimes as time goes by. My wife was right a few days ago. I am a writer.

Let’s do a potluck this evening. I have set forth on the table three bowls before me — one grey, one green, one blue. The grey bowl contains three slips of paper for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. The green bowl contains twelve slips of paper for each month of the year. The blue bowl contains 31 slips of paper for each day of the month. I will randomly select a year, a month and day of the month from each bowl. Those choices will determine the dates for my three remembered essays this evening. Pure chance.

And the selections are

2023 — September — 15 Lost to the Shadows of Time

2024 — August — 23 The Knock Off Consequences of Covid

2025 — June — 17 The AI of Switzerland

What do you think of these random selections? Have I have grown as a writer? Have I steered clear of dogma and slogan words? Have I added to human knowledge? Have I borne witness to the truth I hold to be self-evident that, if there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives? That I feel in my heart the Jack and Jill Mom, the new graduates in foreign lands, the up and coming corporate executive, and the one who saddens me so this evening.

Good evening dear readers, one and all! You are my muse!