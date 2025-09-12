Ukranian Immigrant Iryna Zarutska (May 22, 2002 - August 22, 2025)

[Introduction: In preparing for this preliminary book review of Empowered Humanity Theory by Jason Littlefield, little did I suspect the surge of emotions I would feel this week. I read this book and found myself deeply disturbed by images of a senseless killing on a Charlotte, North Carolina light rail. Such a beautiful woman struck down within seconds by a stranger. Don’t we always teach our young children to keep away from strangers? Iryna could have been your daughter, or my daughter. I welcome face recognition, artificial intelligence, which will alert the vulnerable to the presence of monsters.

“Our daughters deserve to live in safety and we owe it to them.” —commentator on City Journal article

And then there are monsters who shed the blood of visionaries. Do you know how it felt when I heard the news? My mind was thrown asunder. One dear friend cried this morning. Another close friend was plunged into despair. It was too much for me. I was living through man’s inhumanity to man while reading about a framework for living an empowering and dignified life. I do not want my friend to be despondent. So, I will begin this essay with a lesson from Empowered Humanity Theory. I will ease her limbic system and offer my friend different emotions. “When we treat ourselves with kindness rather than harsh self-criticism, the brain releases oxytocin, often called the ‘love hormone,’ which fosters trust and emotional warmth.” This imagined story is dedicated to you.]

A Love Affair

“There are special people in our lives who never leave us, even after they are gone. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” — commentator @AnneDoherty-j9f on Love Affair you tube video

Scene — AB and I are in the lobby of the Sacramento hotel. See Black Manhood for backstory on AB.

AB: What’s in your heart? Tell me about your soul right now.

Me: He’s gone. They have split up. He’s smart. He fits well within our family. But I think the relationship is over. We can’t rewind the hands of time. I don’t even know what caused the break. And that’s the frustrating thing.

Mood — AB and I are on our third glass of red wine. We know each other and feel comfortable with one another. She does all the things one does as closeness approaches. AB lays her hand on my arm.

AB: Why didn’t you kiss me? Why? We’re old and gray now. But why?

Me: I was young. We were young.

AB: No, lots of people are young. Didn’t you want me when I wanted you? When we had no wrinkles? No aching joints? No worry about the time we had left?

Me: (I don’t want to hurt AB. Alas, the wine has loosened my neural pathways) My Mom. (Even in my tipsy state, I resist telling the truth)

AB: Were you afraid of me?

Me: No, no. Heavens no. My Mom. My Mom wanted me to marry a black woman.

AB: (stares to her left as she realizes the insult from 40 years ago) I never met your Mom.

Me: I’m sorry. I adored you. I could talk to you, tell you everything except for what would hurt you. I could not tell you my Mom was antisemitic. Like, it wasn’t that so much as she could not imagine me bringing a Jewish girlfriend home. I wanted to protect your heart because I felt for you so much. I protected you by pulling away from you. And I didn’t want to lose you but I couldn’t commit to you. And I was embarrassed that I was such a coward and could not tell you.

I’m truly sorry. I wish I could have told you when we were young and so in love.

Mood — Just a flood of emotions all the way around. Relief mixed with anger and regret and loss and all the things unsaid.

AB: You should have told me, been honest with me even if it hurt me.

Mood — In walks other alumni from the Harvard Law School (HLS) Class Reunion. AB and I are joined by our old classmates eager to catch up on lives and spouses and children and careers. AB and I do not reach resolution as our conversation has been hijacked.

Mood — It is past midnight and the HLS alumni have thinned out. AB and I walk to the elevator together.

AB: So, you married a Yalie, huh?

Me: Yeah. She checked the box.

Mood — The elevator doors open up.

Me: What floor are you on?

AB: 4th floor.

Me: Me too.

Mood - I push the button and we ride up together to the 4th floor. Strange fantasies run through my mind. Life has been good, is good. What was meant to be was meant to be. The doors open on the 4th floor.

Me: Well, good night!

Mood — AB stares at me and, just for a moment, she imagines she is young again at the door to her dorm room, 407 Story Hall. All that never was washes across her face. He never told me his emotions. She steps towards me and hugs me. I am determined not to play with her emotions. This is not a Love Affair.

AB walks away to her room next to mine. She turns the door handle and whispers

AB: Zay Gezunt Mayn Gantser Harts (“Good Bye My Whole Heart”)

=========

“The most profound act of resistance in a divided world is to see the full humanity in ourselves and in others.” — Jason Littlefield

I loved my mom more than life itself. And if one goes back enough, Mom was a descendant of the Fulani people who were descended from a Jewish distant ancestor in Judea. My Mom and Her Distant Mothers My Mom never knew her genetic backstory. I would only learn in my 50s. Isn’t it ironic that my Mom wanted her son to marry a black woman when my Mom was of distant Jewish descent in her maternal line? It is just ironic. We are all so connected, which is the power of the book Empowered Humanity Theory for me.

Would my mom have felt differently if properly introduced to AB? We will never know.

Jason begins his book by arguing we only get one life. Those words hit hard for me this week with the passing of Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk. We get one chance and we know not the day or the hour when our life is over. Jason encourages us to spend as much time as possible living in peace at the center and in positive relationships with others. From the very first page, I felt alignment with Jason’s way of being in the world.

The feeling of oneness with the world continued.

Jason asks us to imagine a better world, a world better than division and senseless murder, a world where my good friend doesn’t lose hope and tumble into despair. Jason beseeches us to “imagine a world where people anchor their identities in their deepest values rather than fleeting tribal allegiances and interactions center dignity rather than difference and division.” p. 1

=========

Conclusion: The hour draws late. Tomorrow, I have a phone call with my dear friend. We will talk about Jason’s book and her despair of the heart. And I will listen and comfort her and let her know she is not in this world alone. I am by her side, always and a day.

Good evening and live in love!