Thus far, I am enjoying my read of James Madison: America’s First Politician by Jay Cost. I have read about half of the book for my Book Club. Another Virginian, another early American President. In the 2020s, it is easy to forget how central the Old Dominion was to the genesis of our nation. I know well the places we read about—Mount Vernon, Monticello, Richmond Virginia. James Madison is more of the same. Home for Madison was Orange County, Virginia, the native home of my great-grandfather.

There are several dimensions to Madison I could address in this preliminary book review. I could talk about Madison as a slave owner and how slavery was not the focus of his civic life. For example, one visits the website for Montpelier, Madison’s home, and the third tab following James Madison and Dolly Madison is “The Enslaved Community.” https://www.montpelier.org/ See also Exhibition: The Mere Distinction of Colour https://www.montpelier.org/the-mere-distinction-of-colour/ At his own home, Madison is remembered as “James Madison, Founder, U.S. President and enslaver, 1788.” Why the lower case for “enslaver?” What message is being conveyed? Are visitors paying good money for tickets to learn about a generic enslaver? Just asking questions.

Slave owning is not why Madison should be remembered. And to his credit, the author Jay Cost doesn’t distort the history of the Father of the Constitution. Cost acknowledges slavery but not at the expense of Madison’s historical contribution to the American republic. I choose not to address slavery in this book review. If you are so inclined, visit the website for Madison’s home, Montpelier, and lose yourself in evil slavery.

I would write about Madison’s physical dimensions, how he was short relative to the general male population of his era. He did not strike an imposing presence. One had to engage Madison before one became impressed with his intelligence and vision. But writing about the shortest President in U.S. history would be, well, a short essay.

I could write about Madison as a sickly man who overcame his ailments and lived into his 80s. That would be an interesting tale but something else intrigues me about Madison.

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Irony

If we paid attention in government class in high school, we all know the story of James Madison who arrived early at the Constitution Convention in 1787 with a Virginia Plan for a new structure to replace the ailing Articles of Confederation. The Virginia Plan was revised and amended during deliberations in Philadelphia. As Virginian George Washington presided over the proceedings, the delegates haggled and horse-traded and compromised over several months. The result by September 17, 1787 was a Constitution remembered to this day by attendees at The Free Press supper in Soho, New York City as the “most unique thing to love about America.” And James Madison is remembered as a table favorite, not George Washington or Thomas Jefferson but James Madison.

After the Constitution was sent to the thirteen states for ratification, Madison together with Alexander Hamilton and John Jay worked hard to persuade fellow Americans of the wisdom with the Constitution. Second to Hamilton in prolific ferocity, Madison would pen 29 out of the 85 Federalist papers explaining the case for the Constitution. There were uncertainties about whether 2/3 of the states would ratify the document. Even Madison’s own state of Virginia was in play until the actual ratification vote. Amazingly, Patrick Henry opposed the Constitution in Virginia.

Virginia would ratify the Constitution by a vote of 88 to 80. Madison bested Henry’s filibuster in the Virginia Convention and ensured our course towards a constitutional republic remained on track.

When the First Congress convened in April 1789, it was Madison who carried the idea of a Bill of Rights through the U.S. House of Representatives. Most members of Congress were content to not do much in the early months of our government. It was Madison who persevered with the first ten amendments while his colleagues were uninterested. Truly, Madison can be remembered for the Bill of Rights more than slavery.

So, why do I coin this review Irony?

The son of the wealthiest man in Orange County, Madison lived a comfortable and privileged life as a teenager, a college student at Princeton and a young adult back home at Montpelier. His background was one of legacy status. His Dad’s economic success lifted Madison above the economic struggles of the day more or less. Madison himself did not own the plantation. His father did. So often outsiders will perceive a wealthy father and presume life must be gravy for the son. It doesn’t often work that way. The son may feel he lacks independence, that he lives at the sufferance of his father. I got this vibe as I read the book. There was an occasion when Thomas Jefferson encouraged the young Madison to move closer to Monticello. Madison had to beg off as he didn’t have the funds. He was land rich and cash poor, or should I say his father was land rich and cash poor.

As member of the U.S. House of Representatives and close advisor to President Washington, Madison butted heads with the ambitious immigrant Alexander Hamilton. By this point, Hamilton was an American success story. He had risen from a hardscrabble existence in the West Indies to college and the military staff of General Washington and ultimately to Secretary of the Treasury under President Washington. Both Madison and Hamilton were visionaries, although their visions led them in different directions.

Madison perceived Hamilton as an elitist by American standards. Madison remembered the elitist side remarks Hamilton tossed around at the Constitutional Convention. Could it be Hamilton wanted to re-create the British monarchy in America? What evidence did Madison have for this conspiratorial thinking? Hamilton had released the First Report on Public Credit. This proposal would repay the national debt at full face value. A generous notion but the problem was many veterans of the American Revolution had sold their bonds for 10 to 20 cents on the dollar to northern speculators. If enacted, the measure would be a windfall for creditors up North. Madison proposed a compromise of a split between the veterans and speculators as the fairer and more trustworthy solution. Madison lost the debate. In the long run, the deal was a good thing for the market value of government debt. However, Madison was concerned about Hamilton’s direction for the government.

Next up was Hamilton’s proposal for the federal government to assume the debts of the states. Several states had run up debts during the American Revolution. Someone had to pay and Hamilton felt the federal government should be the responsible party. This stance would invest creditors, and debtors, with a stake in the federal government. Madison felt this was another attempt to enrich speculators whereas those who fought for the nation’s freedom received nothing. Hamilton’s assumption plan was narrowly defeated but the proponents did not give up. What happened was a wave of speculative purchase of debt and insider trading by members of Congress.

Madison’s perception of Hamilton as an elitist was confirmed when Hamilton submitted The Second Report of Public Credit to Congress. Hamilton wanted to charter a national bank which would further enrich monied interests. Madison felt affirmed in his suspicions. Hamilton had a vision of America. And his vision was of a natural aristocracy that should make crucial decisions.

Madison’s vision was the opposite. Agricultural interests should be the American future. Southerner farmers and planters had land and slaves. As a class, these people of Madison’s class were cash poor with no liquid capital to take advantage of Hamilton’s proposals. Madison was not biased towards the commercial class as Hamilton was.

Conclusion: A Founding Father from the wealthiest family in Orange County, Virginia railed against the immigrant Hamilton as a tool and operator for the elite aristocracy. This is irony. A Virginian who never knew economic hardship took up the banner for the forgotten veterans and land poor. One can come from economic security and be driven by a vision for the little guy. One can know poverty and insecurity in childhood, marry up into an elite New York family, and embrace the interests of the elite as best for one’s nation.

The irony of Madison and Hamilton is the irony of America.