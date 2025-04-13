[Introduction: As part of its ongoing Graduate Speaker’s Series, the Student Council at Thomas Dale High School (TDHS) has invited a former Student Council leader to a press conference in the high school auditorium. Students and faculty are expected to attend. Members of the public are welcomed as well. Today’s guest is author, essayist and former TDHS Student Council President W. F. Twyman, Jr. The press conference is conducted by Reflector 2025 Editor-in-Chief Claude Anderson. The date? April 15, 2025.]

Editor-in-Chief Claude Anderson: Welcome everyone to our third press conference in our continuing Graduate Speaker’s Series. Every month, we invite a graduate of Thomas Dale High School to reflect upon the world as it was, and as it is. I have enjoyed the genuine interest and support from many of you. I also thank our Student Council for their generous support.

Today, we welcome a writer from the Class of 1979. W. F. Twyman, Jr. is a former law professor who lives in San Diego, California. A graduate of the University of Virginia (Go Wahoos!) and Harvard Law School, Twyman literally bagged groceries at Ukrops’ supermarket one week and studied law the following week at Harvard. Our namesake, Sir Thomas Dale, began the idea of the American Dream and Twyman took up in his own life the mantle of Thomas Dale. Twyman enjoyed his student days under our roof as a Knight between the fall of 1976 and the spring of 1979. His mission was service in Student Council. As he shared with me a few moments ago, he lived a goal driven life: 10th grade — Student Council Homeroom Delegate, 11th grade — Student Council Vice-President, 12th grade Student Council President.

Please join me in welcoming one of us, a fellow Knight, essayist and writer who once walked the same hallways as we do every day… W. F. Twyman, Jr.

(polite applause)

Twyman: Thank you for that nice introduction. So much has changed here over the years. We never had a security desk for check-in. That’s new and different. When I attended classes, our school was only 9% black. I believe the percentages today are up to 36% or something like that. My school was around 90% white. Today, Thomas Dale is 37% white. Valeria Garcia was our only Hispanic student and she made it clear she was Spanish from New Mexico. Today, 20% of you are Hispanic. Times have changed as times always do.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: Can I call you Twyman?

Twyman: Yes, in fact, if I might share a short story about my name.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: Please do.

Twyman: I attended Salem Church Junior High for junior high school. My Band teacher was Mr. Eugene Brown. He never, ever got my name right. Mr. Brown always called me “Twyman” in band class. I thought he was being unduly formal. Maybe, he liked the sound of my family name. Anyway, I was a flute player and I was driven to excel. I won the award for best beginning flute player in the county. But here’s the thing — on the night of the awards ceremony at school, everyone was present. All of the award winners received an award with their full name like, for example, Robert Clifford Barclay IV. Brown announced my name and he called me “Twyman Winkfield.” And my award got my name backwards. (Laughter). So, it happens and Twyman will be fine.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: In preparation for this press conference, I read your book. Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America and several of your articles and essays. You are a lyrical writer, almost as if you are suppressing the natural poet in your soul. Did you know you would become a writer while at Thomas Dale?

Twyman: Heavens no! Never crossed my mind. I was hell-bent on becoming U.S. President. Attending Harvard and becoming President. That was the plan. The best laid plans of mice and men, something like that. My wife is still annoyed that I never became Governor of Virginia. She accuses me of false advertising/smile. (laughter) My grandmother-in-law wanted me to become Governor. High expectations in that family. I am the underachiever, and the Black Sheep in a Black American family.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: As I read some of your recent essays, a few words grabbed my attention. Words like quantum, particle entanglement and observed reality. I am currently taking physics from Mr. Woodward and Black Culture and Consciousness from Mr. Brown. You seem to be crossing academic lines in your thinking.

Twyman: Yes, I am a curious writer. My curiosity leads me to follow the evidence where ever it might lead. As you know, I don’t do dogma and slogan words.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: Did you oppose dogma and slogan words while a student here at Thomas Dale?

Twyman: Times were more open and kick back in the late 1970s. Everyone understood one could disagree without being disagreeable. I was probably a Liberal-Moderate in those days which made me an outlier. Traditional conservatism was the zeitgeist. Small-town, suburban southern values and attitudes. I expressed myself and my class mates expressed themselves and we all grew wiser about life. I long for those days.

Here are examples of what I mean. These examples are taken from my Reflector Yearbook 1979: “Never forgot that we whites are oppressed by the minorities” “I must truthfully say that my senior year has been more interesting by our discussions. Though we seldom agree, I will always respect your opinions. Best of luck at UVA and God bless” “Wink, you’re a pig-faced [political party deleted] —But you’re fun to fight with and a very nice guy. Best of luck with every thing you try! I know with your winning wit and charm you’ll always come out ahead!”

We were sure of ourselves in 1979. We did not need dogma and slogan words to be in the world. We were not afraid of one another. We were friends and classmates.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: You are describing a time I do not recognize. What about microaggressions? What about implicit bias? White privilege? Systemic racism? Marginalized minorities? Blackness is Oppression Because Nothing Else Matters?

Twyman: Next question.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: Why do you have it out for dogma? Why are you the foe of dogma?

Twyman: The dogma that troubles me is this — we are not supposed to think about the dimension of time in our analysis of Blackness. The timelessness of dogma is not a very good fit for understanding us, you all in the Class of 2025 and me and my classmates in the Class of 1979 or my Dad in the Carver High School Class of 1952. My Dad was driven past the segregated all-white Thomas Dale in 1952 to attend the segregated all-black Carver in 1952.

Dogmatic frameworks like Blackness is Oppression, Nothing else matters, make no allowance for thinking about the flow of time. The Time of your Class of 2025 versus my time of the Class of 1979 versus my Dad’s time of the Class of 1952.

The dimension of time matters, and time is missing from dogma. We can’t understand the 1950s, the 1970s and the 2020s at Thomas Dale in the same way. We have to be flexible and empathic and sensitive which dogma is not. The Human Condition

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: How does this analysis link to quantum physics? I am not sure I have a firm handle on the connection.

Twyman: Certainly. Quantum analysis removes us from the macro (abstraction) and repositions us in the micro (concrete) of human life. At the level of the particle in quantum analysis, the rules change. And so it is that at the level of the individual soul in quantum Blackness, the rules change. Understanding blackness means we start with the individual. We start with my Dad but he is only one individual out of 8 billion souls on the planet. We start with me but I am only one individual out of 8 billion people on the planet earth. We start with you, Claude, but you are just one blessed person out of 8 billion individual humans who call our planet home.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: I think I follow you but tie this thread of thought to observed reality in quantum physics.

Twyman: In quantum physics, it is observed reality that matters. It is observed reality that creates experience. As in quantum physics, it is observed reality that best explains the observed reality of Blackness in America today. Observe two individuals on the street. Whether Blackness exists or not is defined by observed reality. If I am playing my favorite composer Johann Sebastian Bach at church for hours and my Mom tells me it is time to go, an observer observing my Mom and me interact would not observe Blackness. The observed moment is raceless, color indifferent, devoid of Blackness. Contrast that to the recent murder in Texas where everyone has observed race. The assailant is Black before he is an individual. The victim is White before he is an individual. It is consciousness of an observed reality that creates Blackness. Doesn’t have to be that way but our consciousness has been so manipulated.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: How could we not be conscious of their race? We see a white victim with all of the racial baggage that entails. We see a black male offender with all that brings to the table.

Twyman: You made my point. It is all of the back story and group narratives we bring to the table and spoon feed into our consciousness that observes reality. Reality now becomes Blackness whereas reality could just as easily be two individuals interacting like two particles interacting in quantum mechanics. Consciousness creates Blackness. Consciousness is upstream from Blackness. As more and more advances are made in quantum physics, those lessons will be imported by creative minds into the realm of understanding Blackness.

Dogma is stuck on the abstract and the macro. Quantum blackness opens up a new universe of understanding consciousness at the level of the concrete and the micro. All understanding has a genesis. Said genesis is individual consciousness, the “I’ in consciousness.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: But real people don’t live quantum lives where Blackness is optional. The evil white cop will harass me because I am Black. It is my oppression due to Blackness that creates my consciousness. You have the order reversed, with all due respect.

Twyman: Because you are an individual soul separate from me, I can never know your consciousness. You can never know my consciousness, or the consciousness of my Dad born in 1934. Suppose my consciousness of Blackness is not your consciousness of Blackness? What do we do? How we co-exist? How do we live in harmony? Are we fated to always live in misalignment and alienation across the dinner table when blackness comes up? These are difficult questions of consciousness. Consciousness begins with the “I.”

I can think of no more powerful tool for understanding the “I” in consciousness than Quantum analysis of Blackness.

Here is the quantum equation for us all — Consciousness »> Observed Reality »> Blackness.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: I am going to try a different angle with you. From all I have read, you were never part of the Black culture. Your upbringing, your insatiable curiosity, your open mindedness set you apart from other black people even in high school. Why should Black Americans listen to your theoretical ideas? In your own words, you have retired from Blackness. You are to be ignored, non?

Twyman: One day in high school, I had a deep conversation with a student Rodney Taylor. Maybe, it was junior high school. It has been so many years ago. Rodney accused me of not being black. He wasn’t mean spirited. It was the 1970s. I replied, I read every book about Black History in the library. That made me black. Rodney rejoined, “you love to study black people and that was different from being black.” At the time, Rodney was maybe/maybe not dating my Beloved Cousin.

Was Rodney on to something? Did I love the study of black people but not the lived experience every day? I like myself and that is good enough for me. I find, oftentimes, there is a current of low self-esteem and self-regard in black consciousness. I don’t really jive with that. Does that answer your question? If my ideas hold up, why should it matter whether I am living the Black experience or not?

Is there one Black experience or 1.2 billion Black experiences on our planet? The answer depends on one’s consciousness. While these are great questions for living an examined life, I really foresee other matters taking center stage in your young lives. We don’t have time to discuss today but everyone here should reach their peace with Artificial Intelligence (AI) between now and the year 2030. I love Black history but the future to be lived is not the past. The future to be lived lies ahead.

Editor-in-Chief Anderson: Thank you for that answer. Many of us who are Black at Thomas Dale think about these questions of identity every day. We are accustomed to limits of dogma and slogan words. Your words from a different place and time are refreshing.

Twyman: It is incredible to me that this one school has meant so much to my family over two generations. There was a time when my Dad could only look outside through the school bus window and see this white school. Twenty-seven years later and my Dad would have to digest that his namesake son presided over Student Council at this school. That is an incredible sweep of Black history, American history, from the 1950s through the 1970s.

And now I don’t recognize students who have forgotten Black Enterprise, the promise of public school desegregation. It is the way of the world. Claude, I wish you and your classmates wisdom for your tomorrow. Bring the coming of a better time into existence.

I will be there for you.

(general applause untethered to the history of the moment)

