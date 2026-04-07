[Introduction: Last month, Free Black Thought Co-Founder Dave Gilbert and I had a robust conversation about the pros and cons of a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI). Dave and I brought rich perspectives to the discussion. Dave works in the computer industry at Google, the center of this emerging frontier industry. I have zero AI industry knowledge. I research, watch podcasts and write essays. Dave is firmly opposed to governmental regulation of the industry. I am open minded since I don’t even know what I don’t know.

Together, we created a dynamic chat about the outer limits of regulation for AI. I hope this transcript does justice to our talk. I have made minor edits for the sake of readability. The full transcript of our two-hour discourse is over 30 pages, so I have limited this essay to the highlights.

Enjoy!]

Wink - Dave sync - 2026/03/23 17:52 PDT - Transcript

Attendees

Dave Gilbert, W. F. Twyman, Jr.

Transcript

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: How many members of Congress have a degree or background in artificial intellligence (AI)?

Dave Gilbert: Maybe none of them. One

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: One out of 535. So, I’m thinking to myself, this is going to be like an insane regulatory problem for these people because not only do they not have the technical expertise, they’re older than the general population. We’re talking people in their 80s and 70s and 60s. So they’re even less disposed to appreciate the details than someone in their teens or 20s or 30s. So I don’t know. So my conclusion is that, before we even get to the details of possible regulatory frameworks, there are two hoops.

One, should it be global or national? And then two, do we have the technical expertise on Capitol Hill or in a general assembly to really write up something that’s effective? So how do you want to start our talk here? How do you want to kind of get the ball going? Because there’s no real obvious place to start, if you know what I mean.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: There’s kind of a lot out there. So, okay. Know what? I’ve talked more than you have. So, why don’t you take the ball now? And that’ll be more fair, I think.

Dave Gilbert: Yeah. …

Dave Gilbert: Since you and I last talked, there is something interesting that happened. Tthe White House released a national AI legislative framework and…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Uh-huh. really? Mhm.

Dave Gilbert: Yeah, if you want, I can send you the link in this chat or you can just do a search for it but it’s President Donald J. Trump unveils National AI legislative framework March 20th.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Got it.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Thank you. Says three days ago, which is an example of how fast moving events are happening in this field.Aand it also emphasizes the point that even if this framework were discussed, passed into law, it’s still a national framework. It’s not an international framework. So that’s a problem at the get-go, I think.

Dave Gilbert: Yeah.

Dave Gilbert: So I guess two sort of there two or…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yeah. Right. Mhm.

Dave Gilbert: Maybe three things that we could look at as analogies there to your point. One, we could look at the internet. So, the transformer paper was an American invention published in Google at 2017.

Dave Gilbert: And then we had some international standards that established sort of the basic structure of the internet so that we were able to extend what we had built to be a global standard that could be adopted TCIP and other sort of open standard networking standards that anybody in the world could connect to.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Mhm. Right.

Dave Gilbert: So that’s one thing we could sort of take as an analogy that the way the internet developed internationally, an American invention that we…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Mhm. Does China subscribe to those frameworks?

Dave Gilbert: Then established a series of standards that and I guess it is an international organization that handles domain routing and so forth. So there’s some international components to the internet, then yeah, of course they (China) heavily censor their internet now

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Okay.

Dave Gilbert: But they use the same standards. Yeah.Ythat’s one place we could look. Another is nuclear energy. And of course that we regulate nuclear energy through international organizations.

Dave Gilbert: And then there’s nuclear weapons through treaties. and then what’s the other thing? There’s commercial air travel. So that requires international coordination too. So we have the FAA, but then I don’t know what the names of the bodies are, but we have international organizations and standards that help make sure that when a plane from our country lands in some other country that there are series of standards that are followed. One, I don’t know much about it but I know that, for example, I believe English is sort of an international air traffic control language.

Dave Gilbert: So even international pilots all use English now I think and…

Dave Gilbert: That’s not a matter matter of international law. It’s just sort of a matter I think it’s sort of agreed on as a certain standard, as a standard, so maybe I don’t know that AI is kind of…it’s kind of different in various ways from these other things…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Mhm. Right.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yeah. Yeah.

Dave Gilbert: But those might be places to try to begin to think about international standards for AI.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: And I think that’s a great analogy for an anchor. Of course, the material distinction I see right away is, unlike commercial air travel or nuclear weapons or nuclear energy or the internet, the pace of capability advancement in AI is by a factor of five or 10fold. Right?

00:05:00

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: In other words, we’re not going to see that kind of growth in commercial air travel between now and 2028. So, I think there may be a material difference in the rate at which AI is developing as an industry which may undercut the effectiveness of the analogy. But not to rain on your parade. I think it’s a good idea and way to think about it, but I just think that’s a recurrent problem.

Dave Gilbert: Yeah. Yeah. So things are happening so quickly with AI and there’s a certain kind of exponential improvement by some measures and…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yeah. Yes. Yes.

Dave Gilbert: We see that there are several different scaling vectors that are continuing to allow for the models to become more powerful very quickly and the rate of improvement may continue, yeah, so that’s a unique kind of challenge for regulation.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Did you find persuasive the metrics for the rate of increase in the 2027 report? AI 2027

Dave Gilbert: I mean, the guys who wrote it are more technical than I am. So, I sort of figure that they’re probably right, that we should take, that we could see that kind of rate of increase.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Okay.

Dave Gilbert: So, I’m willing to say, okay, things are going to move pretty quickly. These guys have done some pretty careful work to show how quickly it could move. And so, let’s take that into account and see what we want to do about it.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Here’s my idea just to kind of get us started because I thought to myself, okay, so I’m going to tell Dave all of the conditions preceding, all of the difficulties at the get-go, but let’s assume we can surmount those difficulties at the get-go. What might be the best way to conceive of a framework? And I haven’t read the White House framework, but it occurred to me that maybe what we should do is think about it in terms of Trip wires. So. for example, you could have a framework tied to conditions that are tripwired. For example, do you have an instance of autonomous replication? Do you have, for example, an AI model that design bioweapsons? For example, do you have an AI that can manipulate financial markets at scale?

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: For example, do you havean AI model that can pass a rigorous theory of the mind test which would suggest perhaps some nascent consciousness. See the Claude Constitution, all of those studies. And then, five, maybe is the AI model recursive self-improving. Is it beginning to code itself in other words where it doesn’t need human oversight and so maybe you could think of those five examples or those five circumstances as trip wires that call into play some regulatory framework. And so maybe the idea could be, and I’m just spitballing here, that if a trip wire is tripped, then you automatically pull three triggers. You automatically pull the trigger of mandatory safety review by the AI model.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: You have a trigger of a mandatory third-party auditing because you can’t trust the insiders to kind of gauge themselves for safety. And then, three, the trigger would be restricted deployment. If there’s a trip wire tripped, then a trigger is pushed and there’s restricted deployment of the AI model until further notice.

W.F. Twyman, Jr.:And so you’re thinking, wink, that sounds like a great scheme, but how are you going to get 535 people who know diddly about technical expertise of AI, who are older than the average bear, to go along with this regulatory framework to enact something which is thoughtful and insightful and aligned with the requirements? And here’s my answer.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: I think what you need is to have two things.Tthink of it as a fork in the road. So on the one hand, I think the House and Senate needs to have what I would call expedited passage of AI legislation. So, unlike normal legislation, you really do need to have some expedited clearing of the pathway. So I would say that, in the case of an AI trigger when a trip wire is implemented, that you suspend all normal internal house and senate rules so that you can have a expedited review of legislation because the AI technology is moving so quickly. You can’t settle for the old ways of debate, deliberation, drafting legislation and all that kind of stuff.

00:10:00

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Too slow. And then the other fork in the road would be, since the members of the House and Senate are not that versed in the details, the expertise, we need a technical advisory council which would advise Congress and the technical advisory council would consist of three types of people: (1) folks from major AI research labs, (2) folks from major tech companies, and (3) folks from academic institutions like MIT, Caltech, Stanford. And you would have a council consisting of maybe 15 to 20 members. They would serve for three-year terms with a two-year term limitation. And the appointments would be made by a nominating committee consisting of the president and major advocacy groups like PAUSE AI USA, for example.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: But yeah so that committee would appoint 20 members of this technical advisory council and then they would in a sense be the doctor, the therapist. the counselor, the priest to congress which doesn’t know up from down but the technical advisory council would, so that is when you have something which is triggered. When you have a trip wire triggered, the technical advisory council right away within say a day or two or a week at the utmost channel can assess what needs to be done and then that would be streamlined through the House and Senate because it’s AI related to the tripwire framework and therefore we could hopefully mitigate the idea that there’s a gap between the speed at which AI advances and the speed at which humans can deliberate.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: What do you think?

Dave Gilbert: I think I’m not sure I see the need for it.

Dave Gilbert: But I would want to talk about each of the five trip wires,…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Really? Okay. Yes. Yes. Yes.

Dave Gilbert: But I think that part of the challenge would be defining what the trip wires actually are. And…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yes. That’s right.

Dave Gilbert: And what triggers each of the trip wires and…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yes. Right.

Dave Gilbert: And then as far as a council goes that recommends legislation I mean that sounds okay but I think there’s going to be some debate about who should be on that council and…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yeah. Yeah. And there should be, Yes.

Dave Gilbert: Yeah but yeah I mean I would say I’m willing to hear out the plan so maybe…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yes. Yes.

Dave Gilbert: If we talked about you could pick one of the trip wires and…

Dave Gilbert: We could talk about what that trip wire means and what might trigger it. Okay.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Okay, let’s do number one.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Let’s do Autonomous replication. So, this is a situation where you’ve got an AI model and it’s just making copies of itself. Think of the autonomous AI agents that just can copy themselves without human intervention or prompting or oversight. I think, a trip wire. That’s a flash point, Because if you have spontaneous copying by autonomous AI entities or models, that poses a human danger because we don’t know what’s going to happen from that.

Dave Gilbert: So as far as I know, that hasn’t happened yet. Are we in agreement about So,…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: That’s right. It hasn’t happened yet. That’s right. That’s right.

Dave Gilbert: What that would mean would be a model let’s say it’s an open source model.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yes. Yeah.

Dave Gilbert: It’s one of the Chinese varieties or maybe it’s llama through the meta source model and let’s say the weights are sitting in a repo somewhere and someone can download those weights and they have enough hardware locally to run some version of it and they notice that as soon as they go get it from the repo and they start playing with it that it develops this will to replicate itself and…

Dave Gilbert: They can see it begin to try to replicate itself. Is that what we would mean by a self-replication trip wire without any Okay.

00:15:00

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yes. But yes,…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: but it wouldn’t be the will or the attempt. It would be the concrete evidence that indeed replication has taken place.

Dave Gilbert: So I’ll try not to use anthropomorphic language.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Okay. Right.

Dave Gilbert: What we noticed that as soon as someone downloads it and they begin to do whatever they’re going to do with it that apart from what they have instructed it to do it begins to attempt to replicate itself and I assume that means to find a network ports that will allow it to replicate itself beyond the sandbox of the person downloaded it right Yeah.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Right. And the two key criteria, it’s all autonomous. There’s no human prompting or oversight or intervention.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: And it is a verifiable copying of the model.

Dave Gilbert: So, I guess with another question I have would be then I could see that it might be possible to instruct a model to do that. But that’s not autonomous,…

W. F. Twyman, Jr. : But that’s not autonomous, of course.

Dave Gilbert: Right? Okay.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Right. Yes.

Dave Gilbert: But if we’re just talking about just somehow the model without being instructed to do that, it begins to try to replicate itself across a network. yes. I would think that we would want that to, that would be pretty serious and we would want to take a look at why that happened and is that something that could happen consistently. And if it could then, yes, I think at some fundamental level we would want to maybe find some way to regulate whatever it is that allowed that model to do that whether it’s the number of parameters or…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yeah. Yeah.

Dave Gilbert:Tthe fine-tuning or whatever it was.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: And those and…

Dave Gilbert: Yeah. …

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Those details are going to come from the folks on the technical advisory council. They’re not going to come from Congress for obvious reasons. They’re not going to come from the Congressional Research Service, which has been reduced in staffing funding since 1979 by about 21%. It’s going to come from the technical folks on the commission. They’re going to be like our rapid response team.

Dave Gilbert: So, yeah, I guess I mean I would wonder there why wouldn’t we just use the FCC or some other body that already exists that’s under, executive control?

Dave Gilbert: What? Why some new group

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Good question…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Because there are material and substantial distinctions between cable TV versus regulating anthropic and open AI, just the speed the capacity of change. Your cable TV is not going to autonomously replicate itself. Your radio is not going to autonomously replicate itself. But AI models have that perilous potential which is why you would take it outside of the FCC which doesn’t have unique expertise and large jurisdiction with a technical advisory commission or council which has that technical expertise and specialization.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: So but not a lot of AI researchers out there answer yes I think that’s best I don’t think it should be executive order that’s a good question I’m going to say let’s think it out. There are pros and…

Dave Gilbert: Points…

Dave Gilbert: Then an act of Congress create this council and then It would be under executive control like any other government agency, right?

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Cons. Right, if you have it under the executive agency, then in a sense you’ve got the weight and power of an entire branch of our federal government. That’s a plus. the downside is it’s kind of like saving and protecting the Federal Reserve from unilateral executive power.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: We don’t want the president unilaterally mucking around with interest rates going up or down. Similarly, we may not want the president to unilaterally have the authority to muck around with, I think this is autonomous, but I think this is real replication. No, I don’t think so. We may not want those technical decisions of high value to be lodged in one human person, several humans, but not one. What’s the upside of having an independent agency do it? If the independent agency has this statutory role, it really can focus on the technical considerations at hand. You take politics out of the picture. You take partisanship out of the picture. You’ve got a bunch of AI nerds and geeks and wonks, this is what they live and breathe every day.

00:20:00

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: So those are the people who are going to be best situated to make these decisions that need to be made cleansed of dogma and slogan words and the other. There’s no time for that when you’ve got things doubling in capacity every four to six months. What do you think?

Dave Gilbert: So I guess just to advance the conversation,…

Dave Gilbert: I’m willing to sort of grant that maybe we need some sort of act of Congress to establish some sort of AI council that would be somewhere under the control of Congress maybe semi-independent under the executive I think that’s just constitutionally the way things probably operate…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Okay.

Dave Gilbert: But that it could be set up in such a way. I mean your example about the Federal Reserve, I’m willing to kind of provisionally accept that maybe it would be something like that so that we can sort of see…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Very close.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Yeah, I think you’re right.

Dave Gilbert: Where this conversation goes. Yeah.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Think you’re right. I think that would make a lot of sense. Yeah. So, I’ll make a note of that. Kind of like the Federal Reserve independence. All right. So, what are some downsides to this idea of this approach? One, who acts even if you have AI experts, the top AI researchers in the world? Aren’t the experts going to remain divided over how to define autonomous versus non-autonomous in the moment? I would imagine 12 researchers may have 12 different opinions in real time as to whether or not this AI model has autonomously replicated itself or not. Do we care about that?

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Do we just have a majority vote for the council? If a majority says its triggered, it is deemed triggered. If a minority says it’s triggered, the majority rules and the trip wire is never triggerd.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Or do you want to require a two-thirds vote or the unanimous consent of the council? These are interesting questions.

Dave Gilbert: I don’t want it at all.

Dave Gilbert: This isn’t like the way that the EU commissioners operate. They don’t pass law.

Dave Gilbert: They just allow a bunch of unelected commissioners or they’re actually elected, I suppose,…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Right.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Right.

Dave Gilbert: To decide what, …

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Right.

Dave Gilbert: How to enact policy. I don’t like that. I don’t trust government as much as you do, Wayne. That’s the problem.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: That’s understood. although to be fair, would you put this council in the government box quote unquote? Because really they’re just technical AI researchers.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: They’re not really elected officials. You know what I mean? They’re kind of like a different animal.

Dave Gilbert: I don’t want unelected people making decisions about if I get to compute or not. I don’t like people deciding that I can’t download open source software and…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: I see. I Gotcha.

Dave Gilbert: Use it. I don’t trust them.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Gotcha. so, okay, let’s work with that.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: So, who’s going to make the trigger decision? Do you want an AI to make the decision of whether or not something is autonomous?

Dave Gilbert: No, I think the way to do it is I think Congress makes the decision.

Dave Gilbert: I think if there’s a national emergency, the executive makes the decision. Right now, I would be fine with some kind of government agency that could recommend certain kinds of decisions that would be appointed by the president and empowered by Congress like the SEC or the FCC or some other federal agency that the FAA.

Dave Gilbert: I think it would be maybe we do need to create a special government agency, but I would not give it any more power than any other federal agency.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Right.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. And so in doing that, you would also relieve them of the obligation to serve like an advisory commission to Congress. They would not have the duty to report back to Congress before they can act in the moment with the technical information they have before them. Correct.

Dave Gilbert: Yeah, but they would have to follow the post Chevron Supreme Court decision which is that when courts decide if an implementing guideline of a federal agency is constitutional, they don’t have to defer to the implementing code that federal agency has produced. and so I think with that change in place, that would be okay.

Dave Gilbert: That the FCC can make certain decisions now and anybody can sue against those sue to stop those decisions and that goes through a process so I guess I would be hap as much as I know about I don’t know that much about the details of…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Mhm.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Mhm.

Dave Gilbert: How quickly agencies can act to do things? I know the FAA can shut down an airport if it finds there’s an emergency.

00:25:00

Dave Gilbert: It can shut down flights if it finds there’s an emergency. there’s Right.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: So you think this council be able to shut down Claude.

Dave Gilbert: Maybe the agency council’s not a comfortable word for me. That’s not a word we use in US government.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: And’s why that’s…

Dave Gilbert: I would say an agency empowered by Congress.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Why I’m not Right.

Dave Gilbert: A council sounds like a bunch of unelected people telling us…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Right.

Dave Gilbert: What to do regardless of…

Dave Gilbert: What the Constitution says.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Got you.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: And yeah,…

Dave Gilbert: I don’t like that word. but…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: That’s fine.

Dave Gilbert: But a government agency that was created by Congress that acts like the FAA and…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: That’s fine. Right.

Dave Gilbert: It sees an emergency and would it have the right to shut down AI for a day until some kind maybe so maybe something like that would in the same way I assume whatever the nuclear energy regulatory agency could shut down a reactor…

Dave Gilbert: If it see…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: Right. Right.

Dave Gilbert: If it sees a problem. So,

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: And I think if we have the agency created, I really think it needs to be viewed as a technical specialized agency, meaning they have the call, the discretion to make these decisions in real time. Because my fear is always, the more humans and lawmakers you bring into the picture, the greater the time lag between what’s happening in real life and what’s happening on Capitol Hill.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: And to me, that’s the real problem here, the real danger. So, you really want to make this agency have that kind of rapid fire response vibe, if you will.

Dave Gilbert: So is your help me understand your cons it sounds like your concern that is maybe nuclear power is the right analogy here that something could happen that would immediately In a very short amount of time,…

Dave Gilbert: If there wasn’t, a radical intervention could be existentially catastrophic.

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: And did you see this in the report you read,…

W. F. Twyman, Jr.: The 2027 report? It talked about October 2027 and how you can have a situation where decisions need to be made in real time that are going to determine the fate of AI going forward for better or for worse for humanity. So that persuaded me in that report that we really need to have some type of technical specialized rapid fire response.

[Conclusion: And so it went over two hours. My thanks to Dave for indulging my creative ideas about mitgating the gap between human reaction time and AI exponential growth. We both agree there is a widening gap. The question before us is the best way forward.]