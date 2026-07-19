I arrived home a few minutes ago awash in perspective. For the past five hours, I have lived a San Diego (2026) version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967). Only the setting was America’s Finest City, not the Bay Area, and my wife and I were poor stand-ins for Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn. And the television screen was filled with coverage of the Gay Pride Parade in Hillcrest. The more I watched the four-hour-long Pride Parade and observed my adult sons at breakfast, the more I felt how deeply their world has advanced compared to the world of Sidney Poitier as Dr. John Prentice and Katherine Houghton as Joanna Drayton. My sons know the Pride Parade in a way I never knew. Romance across the color line bears no mention, unlike the entire premises of the movie Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and a circumstance so contrary to my youth. See The Dartmouth Scar Experiment. My mind started to rattle around looking for points of the human experience to connect into a coherent insight.

I was adrift in my thoughts on our way home. I told my wife I sometimes just look at my adult sons with immense pride. She nodded in agreement.

Life offers unexpected moments for writing. I came home committed to my review of Professor Abdullah’s essay, Another Colonizer of Black History: What Needs to be Said Part II. As I sat down in the living room chair, I noticed a piece of paper on the floor. I picked up the paper, read it, and in that moment, felt the uncolonized Black History I had lived. So, I am sharing this evening what I wrote about my Dad nine years ago in his honor at a church ceremony. Part II and my review of Abdullah’s essay can wait for another day. Insights are fleeting and should not be wasted.

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Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:39 PM

The late Ralph Page, a cousin and former member of our Church, met me at a Brown Family Reunion sometime in the summer of 2004. I had not seen Mr. Page in decades, but he locked eyes with me and said how good it was to meet someone with roots in the Church. When I think about my Dad and the Church, I think about how deep those roots run. You would have to go back to the days of promise after the Civil War and the time of church meetings in sage brush outside to properly tell the story of my father and Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. My grandmother’s grandfather, Daniel Brown; his wife, Sallie; and their many children would travel from the Brown homestead near Warwick Road up to Bethel AME Church on Third Street in Richmond. This is a ways to travel nowadays for church service, let alone by horse and buggy back around 1870. I suspect Daniel Brown wearied of the long travel every Sunday, particularly since some of his neighbors on Hickory Hill were worshipping closer to home in the sage brush on Terminal Avenue. Such was Daniel Brown’s influence that he persuaded the worshippers in the sage brush to affiliate with the AME Church. He committed to his new church in the sage brush with enthusiasm, and his children and his children’s children called Ebenezer home over the decades to come.

As a young kid in the 1960s, I clearly remember coming to Ebenezer for worship on Sundays. Aunt Charlotte would be sitting in the very back pew as she was not one for small talk once church service was over. Cousins Ulysses and Clarence Brown, tall distinguished men, would be seated in front of Aunt Charlotte. By the time our family arrived for service, we were a few minutes late and had to wait for ushers to seat us. We always, always sat on the right-hand side of the church about 3-5 rows from the front and towards the right side of the pew. My Dad’s mom, Rosa Nell Brown Twyman Jackson, would be sitting two rows in front of us having walked to church from her home a mile or two away. (What a tough grandmother!) Grandma’s sisters, Aunt Bettie and Aunt Martha, sat within one pew of Grandma for as long as I could remember.

And this brings me to my Dad, the last surviving child of his mother, my grandmother. My Dad was born into Ebenezer AME Church. And his mother made sure he attended Church on Sundays. And yet, we all know that a birthright alone is no guarantee of a Christian life. How often do we hear of wayward sons of preachers, for example? My ancestors laid the foundation for my Dad but he, and he alone, was responsible for how he would choose to live his life in the Church. And that is why we, as a family, want to express our appreciation for his lifetime of service in his own right to Ebenezer.

For several years, you served as a loyal Superintendent of the Sunday School. You assumed duties with no hint of hesitation or reluctance. Not only did you further the education of your youth, but you provided a lasting role model to your son about the power and dignity of knowledge, of scholarship in church doctrine. I still remember you reviewing scripture while preparing for Sunday School classes. I must have been in elementary school at the time. The lesson I internalized was that study was part of being an adult. You didn’t preach education. You taught by example.

And then there is your service in the Men’s Choir. I can’t recall how many years you have lent your voice to praise of the Lord, but I know you have served time and time again when called. Once again, teaching by example that service is what adults do in the Church.

Finally, you’ve served in a modest, unassuming manner. You are not a braggart. You don’t draw attention to yourself. You are like your sister, Aunt Charlotte, in fundamental ways—reticent, dutiful, conscientious, principled, saintly. Most would never know about your deep roots in Ebenezer history or your deep lineage among the saints. It doesn’t surprise me that your distant, distant ancestors on Ancestry include several saints.

So, this is our day to trumpet all the ways you have made a difference for the Church. You would never do it yourself as you would think it unseemly. Then allow us, your blood family, to proclaim our love for your quiet years of service within the Church and Christian living outside the Church. You are a rare spirit, a faithful steward of your family past, and beacon for your descendants.

With respect and love,

Your San Diego Family

Conclusion: That toast was to my Dad nine years ago.

Today, my wife and I had a splendid time with the amazing girlfriends of our adult sons. I confess some of the images from the Pride Parade were jarring to my eyes, but I am of a fading generation and I accept my dinosaur ways with grace. And besides, I don’t know enough about Pride Parades to have an opinion. I just observed the moment, how none of the young adults seemed rattled by risqué images, how I could not tell where blackness ended and whiteness began if I were blindfolded, and how we dropped off our older son at a Pride dinner in Hillcrest on the way home.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner!