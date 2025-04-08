I am aligned with Cousin Jimmy’s vision of shared and universal humanity. Isn’t it ironic that many black Americans, Old Americans, cling to false labels of identity and consciousness? Our genome tells us we are the inheritors of the world’s populations down to the level of our DNA. Many of my family members on Dad’s side are descendants of an unknown Filipino ancestor who lived in the 1700s in Virginia. One could sense the faint echoes of Asian descent in the eyes of Cousin Alysha, Uncle James Scott, Cousin C. and my sister as a baby. Mom remarked that my sister appeared Chinese upon birth, a testament to the Filipino in our veins. Jimmy captures the nuance and complexity of us in Migrations and we are all better informed as a result.

We were Igbo and Bamoun and Hausa and Irish and Scottish and English and Scandinavian and Filipino and Fulani and of the larger world. My Mom and Her Distant Mothers We were of the stuff of life meaning our genetic match to the Zapata family in Puerto Rico, an Italian man up in Boston, a Serbian living in the Bay Area seemed less inexplicable and more the natural order of things as humans.

Were there ways in which Jimmy could have improved his manuscript? Of course, and I will review a few ways as no book is perfect.

First, Jimmy could have used an editor. The book cries out for an Index. There is none. An author’s natural tendency is to avoid tedious work. Where’s the fun in that? However, the reader’s experience is short changed when I cannot quickly locate page references to, say, Katherine Montague Twyman, or James Twyman (1781 - 1849). An editor would have caught mistakes like the amazing long-lived Katherine (1678 - 1843). p. 138 Surely, Katherine must be in the Guinness Book of World Records. In his Genealogy Notes section, Jimmy provides a correction but I found this handwritten note distracting and something a top notch editor might have caught during the drafting process. Numbered footnotes might have been advised, although the notes at the bottom of p. 144 were effective and useful. The abundance of technical and detailed facts suggested to me a more vigorous use of footnotes, either at the bottom of each page, at the end of each of chapter or at the end of the book. Not sure which footnote approach would have worked best.

Second, this book is a valuable component of what I call the Truth and Reconciliation Movement in American racial history. The book deserved to have been published by a commercial publisher. We need more stories about genetic reality in American families. The more we recognize others as distant cousins, the less we will be vulnerable to racial manipulation in the public square. It all begins with consciousness. Consciousness begats Blackness. Imagine how Blackness might manifest if everyone one recognized there was no Berlin Wall between the genes of the Igbo and the genes of the Englishman in one’s self.

Finally, I would have loved a deep dive into the social meaning of Migrations. What does it mean if the descendants of American slaves are blood kin of the Founding Fathers of our country? My third cousin is a direct descendant of Thomas Jefferson through Sally Hemmings. Do the genetic findings in Migrations enable us today to conceive of ourselves as branches of the same Old American Stock, regardless of racial self-identity? Who is threatened when an American claims the slave and the slaveholder as equal parts ancestor? Is it possible for the consciousness of race and family to change through logic and reality alone? These are questions that begged to be addressed in Migrations. Jimmy missed a fine opportunity to lay out for us a new foundation for a united American based in our chromosomes.

Conclusion: Nonetheless, I remember my excitement when I read Migrations for the first time. To know that the figures from history books are back up in one’s distant family tree is consciousness raising, at least for me. I urge readers to contemplate the meaning, and purpose, of Migrations. Has Jimmy planted the seed for a more divine consciousness in Americans?

I can only hope so.

Dr. James Edwin Smith III (Cousin Jimmy)