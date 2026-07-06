“Subjective experience of the world is different.” — paraphrased quote from Godfather of AI Gregory Hinton

[Introduction: It is a new week and I am energized. I finished reading The Power of Babel: A Natural History of Language last night by John McWhorter. There are parallels between the decline and death of languages throughout world history and the fall of traditional black American culture in southern towns and hamlets before the rise of Black Nationalism and Black Studies. See generally Let’s Decolonize Black History. See also The 1960s Mistake that Stopped Black Progress Dead. My daughter is somewhere out there in the universe. My sons are living their best lives. My wife arrives back in town from suburban Maryland later tonight. Montgomery County, Maryland is like a second home for my wife. Most of the elders are now deceased or have moved out to the Maryland suburbs. Wasn’t the end of the rainbow for the upper middle class always the suburbs? And Oak Bluffs? He Called Out Black Fatigue

Why did Black Progress stop for some families in the 1960s but not other families?]

My Journal of Free Black Thought podcast co-host Michael Bowen penned a rich essay about Black Fatigue. The Blickity Black Impulse I felt the essay contained much to mull over and digest. This morning, we reviewed the essay during our taping. The following are my observations about Michael’s rumination that struck a chord with many readers for reasons.

If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million experiences, stories and perspectives. Some were southern gentlemen like my Womack uncles back in Virginia. They would visit us always dressed in three-piece suits and wearing stylish hats. My Twyman uncles were quirky men of the mind concerned about turning 50 cents into a dollar. None of my family relations were known for, shall we say, antics in the public square. They set a standard for how nephews and nieces should act in public. One represented one’s family when one walked out the front door.

I’m not even talking about Mom, Dad, or Grandma. You get my point.

Michael called out “black fatigue” in his essay. And I will quote Michael “When I was just turning 30 I had become bored with many of my black friends. It was a kind of black fatigue almost nobody in America understands, it was the tedium of bourgie black success.” Now, Michael was addressing a particular kind of black fatigue, not the sorts of people who misbehave in public on a Carnival Cruise. Michael was recalling the tedium of black success as he lived in the 1% black world of corporate Hermosa Beach around 1991.

What I find interesting is that my life around 1991 was not suffused with black fatigue. Instead, I was being warned by my cousin-in-law that my future in-laws were serious about their blackness. I read passages from my Substack essay out loud for our listeners. My felt experience was not Black Fatigue but introduction to the Our Kind of People world. It was all new to me, a cultural adjustment. And this is further evidence that every individual has their unique engagement with blackness. Did I witness “The Element” (Michael’s shorthand for ghetto people) in the late 1980s in Manhattan? Yes, I did but The Element was not part of my social life. My life was black lawyers from Harvard Law School (HLS). That may sound elitist but that’s truth.

I was not fatigued with my people from HLS. Who Are My People?

Michael writes about “code-switching” and deciding upon his level of code-switching in his corporate office. This was not me. I never gave a thought to changing my speech patterns. I was too authentic (or autistic) for that. I was the same person regardless of the setting. Plus, too much energy to change my speech. This is another example of how people can engage the world in different ways. And both ways are fine. There is no law that mandates one must code-switch. One can, if one chooses. One also has the option of speaking as one talked in junior high school if that is authentic.

Michael and I were in Brooklyn around the same year, 1991. We had totally different memories of Brooklyn. Michael ran into more of The Element in Brooklyn. (And I am using Michael’s word.) I was adjusting to the contours and guardrails of a Delta Sigma Theta grand dame, the web of Alpha Kappa Alpha pink and green vibes, Sag Harbor, the great uncle who bragged about his Nordic nose (ok) and Old Family names. Same city, different cultures in black America.

For Michael, Blackness flattened out in Brooklyn. I found just the opposite, a whole new foreign world of people serious about their blackness.

Michael concluded his essay with a great inspired framing. “The future of American freedom, indeed any freedom requires an honest acknowledgement of what liberty is denied. It requires a genuine accounting addressed to mankind…” Yes, Michael, I agree. It is a great question for all Americans to ponder. Where is the denial of liberty for me in San Diego today? I don’t mean not being able to live in Rancho Santa Fe or Coronado due to affordability. These are not black-related data points. My kids were born in La Jolla in an upscale hospital, not a segregated colored hospital in the capital of the Confederacy. My kids attended private schools, except for my younger son who attended an International Baccalaureate School for high school. I attended public schools. My kids were aimed for the Ivy League since before birth. I had to wrestle my HLS future from the grip of Howard Law School on my father’s mind.

What liberty is denied to me? To my beloved family? Please tell me. I want to know.

Conclusion: All black Americans are not the same. There is always a divide between Michael and me, let alone me and The Element. Michael always compliments me for my southern gentleman ways. Once upon a time in a place south of Richmond, Virginia, my manners would be unexceptional and unremarkable. I was raised by Mom, Dad and Grandma, not The Element. Living in a World of Ghetto Life