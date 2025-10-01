I met an old colleague from long ago this morning. We had not seen each other since the year 2005. Much had changed in twenty years. To be honest, I could not recall his name at first. So much time had passed. Gracious, he bailed me out by offering his name. He made it clear that he did not want to intrude or be a bother which I appreciated. I moved on my way but remained within earshot. I could overhear how he interacted with the moving crew. He was polite, courteous, quick with a thank you. He carried himself with such civility which reminded me of the South and home. The more he spoke, the more I felt like I was in the presence of someone who had been reared well by his family. He had the aura of a southern gentleman. One could hear it in his accent, the tone of his voice. He sought to place others at ease and not bring attention to himself.

I thought about how we need more men in our daily lives who move through the world with civility. As I remember being a child of the New South in the 1960s and 1970s, I can recall being in the presence of elders who left the same impression upon me as my colleague did this morning. Was my colleague in fact a native of the South or was it just my imagination?

As the day ended and he was about to leave, he offered his good-byes before leaving. I asked if he was from Memphis, Tennessee. I vaguely remembered he had been in Memphis. He said, no, he was born in Los Angeles but grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana from the age of eight. I had my answer. He acquired his southern manners and polish via New Orleans, not Memphis as I had guessed. A dying breed of man.

One day, I will write about rules of civility for a modern gentleman. I would love to conclude this essay with a gentleman’s ode to New Orleans. Instead, the best I can offer is a soulful walk in Memphis as my departing feeling tone.

Good evening!