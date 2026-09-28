The last forty-eight hours have been a joyful and wondrous time of getting to know you.

We all love the daughter-in-law-to-be but now we are in a new mode of life. Marriage is between families, not individuals. My family now lives with a larger conception of our family. What have I learned so far?

As a child of the New South, I love people from southern small towns. The new in-laws come from a southern small town of 2,000. Check.

The family founder was a Jewish entrepreneur from Brooklyn. I love entrepreneurial families from all backgrounds. That would be another check for me.

Industry and enterprise inform the family’s sense of self and mission in life. I don’t have to explain my love and admiration for Reginald Lewis, Berry Gordy and Percy Sutton. Enterprise is understood as a way of life. A joyful check.

There is intensity. Don and I talked for hours. We are both intense, albeit in different ways. We shared health issues and my love for chocolate cake. It was fun and felt authentic and organic. People in southern small towns don’t put on airs. I love that. Now, my wife and her mother are not from a southern small-town. They are from Brooklyn. They will come to appreciate family with a southern accent.

Such a wondrous time as one learns about a new family. And I am sure tonight a certain southern family are reviewing their notes about the Twymans as well. I sense we are a good fit but we must spend more time together in the South. I know the South as home. My wife and my mother-in-law do not.

Getting to know you

Getting to feel free and easy

When I am with you

Getting to know what to say

Haven't you noticed

Suddenly I'm bright and breezy

Because of all the beautiful and new things

I'm learning about you day by day — lyrics from Getting to Know You from the King and I (Rogers and Hammerstein)