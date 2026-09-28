Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
Sep 28

I love "The King and I" and many other musicals with such great music and meaning.

I am excited to see your family grow and excited for all of you.

We have had two grandsons get married this year and a granddaughter is getting married in October.

We are truly blessed and so are you!

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