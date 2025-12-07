One of my heroes from American history is Mordecai Wyatt Johnson (1890 - 1976). The first black president of Howard University from 1926 to 1960, President Johnson inspires me for several reasons. First, he came into office with a vision for transforming Howard over the course of three decades. Second, the son of former slaves, Johnson gained from the high aim of his mother who sacrificed creature comforts for her son’s education. Third, Johnson came of age in a racial nadir of the 1910s and early 1920s. His life story reveals the resilience of the human spirit. Fourth, Johnson achieved despite opposition in a southern dominated Congress and from small-minded faculty colleagues. Finally, generations of black American doctors and lawyers and teachers would benefit from Johnson’s sweeping appointments to the law school, the medical school and the college.

For a review of my admiration for President Johnson, see my previous essays on Johnson. Beyond the Year 2050 Managed Reality Reframing All the Things.

Suppose President Johnson were brought back to life? How would he respond to dogmas and slogan words like white supremacy, white privilege, microaggressions, blackness = oppression, and blaming the system? Would Johnson perceive external locus of control as a handicap in the year 2025? I shared my curiosity this morning with my Free Black Thought (FBT) Podcast Co-Host Michael Bowen. We both agreed that, with a well delineated prompt, artificial intelligence might enable us to sit at the feet of Johnson and review these questions of race and blackness.

So, stay tuned. At some point in the not too distant future, Michael and I will have the honor of questioning President Johnson about black fatigue, the neural pathways of some black children and teenagers, and whether the magic of Howard from 1926 to 1960 can be recaptured in black culture and consciousness. A prominent podcaster native to Africa once said there is no foundational black American culture. No one questioned this provocative statement.

Perhaps President Mordecai W. Johnson might have a word or two to say about black American culture. And consciousness too.

Thanksgiving Dinner, Howard University President Mordecai W. Johnson. November 1942