Maryland Governor Wes Moore vetoed legislation to study reparations for American slavery. https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/18/us/maryland-governor-vetoes-reparations-bill.html https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/5307282-maryland-governor-wes-moore-reparations-bill/ I could not be happier. Over the course of thirty essays, I have laid out the multi-layered case against reparations for American slavery. Do I credit logic for Governor Moore’s wise veto? I wish I could. Do I credit principle for the thumbs down? That would be nice but probably gives ethics and morality too much credit. I believe the vibe has shifted in the country and the world this year. I credit The Fourth Turning.

People are fatigued with the lack of accountability in the realm of race. The white guilt card has been overplayed. As I plainly put it to Klingon, if my Grandma born in 1893 did not clamor for reparations for American slavery, why would able-bodied men and women thirst for reparations in the year 2025? It is embarrassing, the utter lack of self-respect.

Even former slaves pulled their pants up and got about the business of enterprise and property accumulation. My Grandma’s Grandfather, Daniel Brown, was born a slave in Charlotte County, Virginia in 1833. Was he crippled by his slave status? Did he lust for reparations before he could provide for his family and descendants? The records reveal that Daniel Brown purchased his first property in 1869 and he did not stop until he had acquired over 500 acres of land in Chesterfield and Charlotte Counties, Virginia.

When Daniel died, he did not leave his grieving widow with a bill. He left his beloved with a will. The following is a partial listing of resources Sally Anne Brown could draw upon in her sorrow and as the mother of ten black children in 1885: