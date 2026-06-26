On June 26, 1926, the Board of Trustees at Howard University selected Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson of Charleston, West Virginia to be the new President of Howard in Washington, D.C. The selection was a momentous watershed in Black American history. There was a time when it was considered risky and unconventional for a black man to head a university. And yet there was a growing sense of race pride among black Americans throughout the 1920s. Veterans had returned from the war in Europe filled with higher expectations for themselves. The nadir of the 1920s was inconsistent with the felt confidence in classrooms, faculty offices and church congregations throughout America.

One hundred years ago to the day, the Howard trustees placed their trust and faith in the son of a Baptist preacher from Paris, Tennessee. This young 36-year-old pastor from First Baptist Church in Charleston had already impressed movers and shakers on a national stage. A graduate of the Divinity School at Harvard in 1923, Dr. Johnson delivered a commencement address on June 1922. He was only the second black commencement speaker at Harvard after W.E.B. DuBois. Johnson had big shoes to fill on that day and he rose to the occasion. The nation now knew the name of this son of former slaves. He was on the radar of important people, including the trustees at Howard.

I just poured myself a shot of Mango & Pineapple Tequila.

I propose a toast to the foresight, vision and courage of the Board of Trustees at Howard on June 26, 1926.

When he learned the news of his selection, Johnson was traveling in Europe. He was taken aback. He was not expecting the news. He also knew of the symbolic importance of his appointment. The Trustees placed their confidence in Johnson as the first black president of Howard. The eyes of Howard and the nation would be upon Johnson. Would he rise to the occasion or prove the race was not ready to preside over universities?

Johnson accepted the appointment. He asked leave of his small congregation at First Baptist back at Charleston. They fully knew all along their pastor was destined for great things. They knew it.

I propose a toast to a man of destiny.

As I have written before, Johnson brought his innermost conviction to the president’s office at Howard. Johnson was determined to transform Howard from a backwaters institution to a world-class university. He was going to guarantee that there would always be a steady stream of appropriations from Congress. And he was going to bring the best and brightest minds to the faculty at Howard. He recruited Charles Hamilton Houston to head up the law school. Houston was the first black editor of the Harvard Law Review. Houston would go on to turn the law school around and mentor Thurgood Marshall, who graduated first in his Howard Law School of 1933. Johnson brought Charles Drew on board to head up the Medical School. Drew was a brilliant mind who was instrumental in the discovery of blood plasma. Finally, Johnson brought on board Ralph Bunche who would later become the first black to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

I propose a toast to a man of leadership who recruited giants to Howard.

On one day in Chester, Pennsylvania a young pastor from Atlanta heard President Johnson preach. Johnson was acknowledged as the greatest black American orator of his generation. That young pastor was so impressed about what he heard about non-violence and Gandhi that he read as much as he could about this idea. That young pastor from Atlanta was Martin Luther King, Jr.

I propose a toast to the enduring influence a wise elder can have on a young man.

As we approach the 250th anniversary of our country’s birthday, I am drawn to stories of heart and strength from our black American past. Why did some elites in New York City choose to remember the arrival of 20 Africans at Jamestown in August 1619 and nothing of note about June 26, 1926? This date was a momentous changing of the guard for a people. The old anxieties and fears about black leadership were cast aside. Indeed, the trustees at Howard placed the future in the hands of a small-town man who inspired black scholars and writers and intellectuals to be their absolute best. These are the stories that should be remembered on the airways this day.

Where is the 1926 Project for a nation in need of heroes?

I have done my part. When June 26, 2026 rolls in, I will text all of my family members and rejoice the 100th anniversary of real change in American history. For it was on this day that a son of slaves bent the future towards his will. That’s the American story we love. See I Buried A Former Slave Woman.

I propose a toast to an unsung hero in American history, Dr. Mordecai W. Johnson!

The Orator and Pastor, Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson