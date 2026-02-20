One of my favorite U.S. Presidents is John Adams. A lawyer, a maverick, a founder of a family, Adams has always held a warm place in my heart. He found purpose and meaning in the fight for American independence. Consider that his peers were George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, Samuel Adams and Thomas Jefferson. How did this defender of British soldiers and contributor to the Declaration of Independence manage his prickly personality during an age of fidelity to liberty? Adams graduated from Harvard College which left an impression on me in junior high school. He was the great great grandson of immigrant Henry Adams (1583-1646) and the great grandfather of writer Henry Adams (1838-1918).

This coming book club meeting will be our first without “Henry.”