A few moments ago, she reached out to me again.

I still need time to heal in many ways. For most of the last few days, I have not talked very much. I am such an enigma. Introvered yet talkative. When I go quiet, my wife knows I am not myself. I need to extend myself grace for healing. I want to live aligned with my values. See Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for Living an Empowering and Dignified Life by thought leader Jason Littlefield. We had a great book club discussion today which included Jason, Zander Keig and Diana Blum. Afterwards, I was wiped out and needed sleep. I am living on two hours of sleep these days.

I do not need to be brought back to inexplicable moments in my life.

At 1:12 p.m. while I was fitfully sleeping, guess who reached out to me again when I was at my most vulnerable? “Hi Howya doing? Happy Friday!”

When I woke up hours later and checked my cell phone, it was my Mexican Amy Winehouse friend again. I Just Need A Friend My neural pathways lit up. I felt all of the circuits surge despite my rational mind telling me I did not need a friend who needed a friend right now. I wanted to conserve my emotional energies like a dying patient in hospice care. I felt overwhelmed as lack of sleep rendered me tractable to someone who knows me too well. And I tried to shut down everything, every neural receptor to her text message. When one has known a troubled soul for over a quarter of a century, every word in every communication has double and triple meanings.

You’re not sly, my Mexican Amy Winehouse friend.

My soul is in recovery. Maybe, I just need a friend right about now. I struggled with my feelings. How best to respond? I could have chosen to ignore my friend but I have done so in the past and I felt less of a person. So, I clung to some middle ground of communication. “Holding unto gratitude with a good attitude.” I hit send. Moments later, she gave me an obligatory thumbs up.

God, I felt like the couple in Marriage Story. There was so much I wanted to say and I could not say. I could not say, “I’m feeling lousy right now. I am recovering from major surgery which I downplayed because I think of myself as resilient.” That was the truth but I dared not speak it with my friend. She would immediately feel a visceral urge to comfort me and ask me questions. “What kind of surgery?” “Oh, my God, are you ok?” “Did they catch it all?” “Talk to me, NOW!”

A deep friendship is a blessing and a curse. Because friends are who we turn to when sleep eludes us at 3:00 a.m., when sitting up for an hour or two feels like an accomplishment, when one’s spouse accepts the quiet and the Mexican Amy Winehouse continues to risk it all for I don’t know what? A deep enduring friendship? A friendship that never dies across the decades?

I am talking with my daughter right now which feels safer. I have spent the past 48 hours writing my Dad’s eulogy. He declines now after 91 years of life. And I want to get my remembrance of him right. And I want the comfort of a daughter who knows me and who knew my Dad across the generations and decades. See generally So Far Away My Dad is dying and I am ailing and it is all I can do to keep my emotions and feelings neatly contained.

I could never trust my heart in this way with my Mexican Amy Winehouse friend. She would want to know more, and more, about how I feel right now in this moment. We always took deep feeling to a new level when we were young. I don’t want to tell my friend that I am afraid of what I feel. I don’t know whether my Beloved Cousin will attend my father’s funeral. Will Beloved Cousin boycott my Dad’s funeral over politics? She was my first friend in life. She was my sister’s first best friend. And now I fear politics will trump blood.

How much, how little do I share with my friend? It is all so distracting. What are friends for anymore?

My friend has always been trouble. She caused the breakup of my friendship with my best friend in the world. Tried to play it off. Once she called my wife in a drunken stupor for…reasons. She once asked me why was I so mainstream? It was a cheeky challenge to my personhood, my human dignity. I am drawn to individuals who are a mess. Perhaps, I will write about my self-destructive tendencies to save people like my wayward sister (you know I have not released those demons yet/smile).

What is the purpose of this essay? The purpose of this essay is to share my layers of nuance and complexity as a living being. I need time to heal. I resist being touched by someone who has figured out the code of me. It is the internal struggle to understand myself in the moment which may be of some value. Why am I drawn to individuals who are a mess? It is a part of me which I strain to deny, to hold back, to not acknowledge. Maybe, Zander has an idea or two.

When my friend’s father died, she called me right away. She needed a friend. I don’t feel capable of reciprocating those feelings when my Dad passes away. If there is no reciprocity, is there enduring friendship? There is no need for politics this evening. During our podcast this morning, I beseeched Jason, Zander and Diana to focus on life before politics. Before Left or Right, there was love and joy, meaning and purpose. Every paragraph in Jason’s book resonates with me. We truly empower our shared humanity when we limit the genius of our perspective to the pre-political.

I should take a deep breath and hold my hand over my heart.

Once upon a time, my love for the curious and quirky led me to depths of understanding with someone who drank to feel alive, who led me from a world of the Black Elite to something more, more raw and vulnerable. My values of curiosity and open-mindedness led me to a distant land of dysfunction. What wouldn’t I give to have my best friend back in my life again, the godfather of my children? It didn’t matter to my Mexican Amy Winehouse friend. Only feeling and understanding and books mattered.

My wife just arrived at home. She is blissly unaware of my Mexican Amy Winehouse friend. My wife only knows I am in need of healing. She asked about my Dad.

I know you’re afraid of what you feel

You still need time to heal

And I can help if you’ll only let me try

You touched me and something in me knew

What I could have with you

Now I’m not ready to kiss that dream goodbye

When it’s this sweet, there’s no saying no

I need you so, I’m ready to go — lyrics to Through The Fire by Chaka Khan

Good evening!