If you have been watching AI podcasts since the Christmas holiday, you have noticed a growing excitement about AI developments. The following podcast is an ideal example of what I mean. 200 plus hours of manual research and 40,000 words which resulted in six documents produced by CEO Paul Roetzer’s AI agent. 95% of the words were produced by AI to the delight of the CEO.

The future of work has changed but the leaders of corporate America are behind the curve. Something has changed in the last three to six months.

Purportedly, the rate of AI progression has doubled in the last two years. Work task horizons are doubling every seven months. If the trend holds, tasks lasting a week long will be performed by AI systems within the next two to four years. Something switched over the holiday season, according to entrepreneur Roetzer.

On November 24, 2025, Claude Opus 4.5 was released to the public. An updated version of Claude Code came out at the same time. People began feeling the change in the coding space like a rising tide.

It was on Christmas day that Roetzer noticed a weirdness bubbling about Claude Code. It happened everywhere all of a sudden.

On the day after Christmas, a co-founder of XAI tweeted Opus 4.5 is pretty good. A co-founder of OpenAI replied “it’s very good. People who aren’t keeping up over the past thirty days already have a deprecated world view on this topic.” Roetzer’s mind drifted from festive downtime with his family to something stirring in the coding space. Roetzer knew the AI labs have more powerful and smarter versions of AI than the public. The insiders are seeing and experiencing the world differently from you and me. They have access to things you and I do not have access to.

Roetzer’s mind drifted back to an address before the Council on Foreign Relations. The speaker was Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei. Amodei projected that all code would be written by AI within a year’s time.

Roetzer remembered a tweet by a Claude researcher on November 26, 2025. It was a mournful lament. “What can I care about next? Opus 4.5 is as much AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) as I ever hoped for.”

The AGI thing was emerging over Christmas break on the coding side.

On January 2, 2026, an engineer at Google tweeted on X and received 7 million views. The Google engineer confessed to using Claude (!) to solve a coding problem. And to the astonishment of the engineer, Claude solved in an hour a problem which the engineer had solved in a year. The prompt used was a mere three paragraphs.

On January 3, 2026, someone reported he had completed more projects over Christmas break than in the past ten years.

“We have entered the singularity.” — Elon Musk