The Institute of Liberal Values (ILV) has reached out to me with an interesting idea. Given the approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the coming days, weeks and months, would I be interested in a podcast conversation about the meaning of AI with Psychology Professor Elizabeth Spievak? Elizabeth and I have done earlier podcasts, particularly one concerning the former President of Harvard University, Claudine Gay. Elizabeth is a co-host of the Dissidents Podcast and, most importantly, an all around nice person.

I am looking forward to exchanging views about AI with Elizabeth. There are so many angles our conversation could take. Last night, I ran a search of my essays flagging AI. There were many essays. In fact, my old-time readers from 2023 will remember I started this lonely Substack with a series of AI generated plays. The plays were clunky. The hour was late for me. When all was said and done, I gained a cheap thrill as I co-wrote with Chat GPT-4 40 plays over 40 days and nights. Those were the days and nights of my unleashed inner bard. I fancied myself as competing with William Shakespeare. The Shakespeare Challenge No. 40 — Shakespeare Speaks

Elizabeth and I can talk about the impact of generative AI on budding playwrights. Will AI prove to be a blessing, a curse or something in between for playwrights in the wee small hours of the morning? Will AI tell a story better than a human writer? Is the inner creative the last bastion of humanity?

Remember my idea about St. Elmo’s Fire? That some creative should write up the story of college friends who dream of recreating the bonds of college in Brooklyn? On a whim, I decided to assign the task of imagination and vision to Google NotebookLM. And here is what AI generated for me…

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/07f8d2bc-5caa-48f3-a05c-b775c7121731/audio

Now, compare this discourse to the short story composed by Chat GPT-4o…

SHORT STORY

Good evening! Here's a 2,500-word short story based on your beautiful premise, infused with the wistfulness of St. Elmo’s Fire and the enduring symbolism of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. The narrative explores the bonds, transitions, and aspirations of a tightly knit group of young women on the brink of adulthood:

All Roads to Brooklyn

A short story inspired by the Summer of 1985

There’s a certain time in your life when everything is bright with possibility, even as it teeters on the edge of uncertainty. For seven friends—college companions turned soul sisters—that time was now. Twenty-three. Neither girls nor yet women in full, they stood on the cusp, the breath between the inhale of youth and the exhale of real life.

And everything, it seemed, pointed to Brooklyn.

They had made the pact at their favorite falafel place near campus during senior spring—over hummus and laughter and tears about impending goodbyes. “Next year, Brooklyn,” said Talia, the de facto leader with the buzzcut and the big ideas. “We’ll live in the same borough, maybe even on the same street. We’ll have Sunday dinners and Wednesday wine nights. We'll grow into this city together.”

“Promise?” Layla had whispered, already blinking back tears.

Seven voices had echoed “Promise.”

But then life, in its sly way, upended the script.

Chapter One: Scotland Calls

Maya was supposed to move into the brownstone with Talia and Layla. They had sent Zillow links for months, circled listings in red, and fantasized about weekend flea markets and rooftop brunches.

But then the email came—an acceptance to a master’s program in Edinburgh. Scotland. Land of lochs and moors, castles and kilts. Her dream since freshman year, tucked quietly behind library stacks and travel blogs.

When she told them, Talia was the first to hug her. “You have to go,” she said, a little too quickly. “Brooklyn will wait. It always does.”

Layla just smiled. “You better write.”

Maya left in late August, the jet stream splitting the group like a scalpel. Still, she sent postcards: “The sun sets at 10pm here,” “I miss halal carts,” “I cried listening to Joni Mitchell in the rain.”

And always: “Brooklyn soon.”

Chapter Two: The Brownstone

Talia, true to her word, bought the brownstone. Well—her parents co-signed, but the down payment was hers, saved from years of tutoring and side gigs and a well-timed cryptocurrency investment.

It stood on a quiet street in Clinton Hill, four stories tall, with original wood trim and a backyard overrun by ivy. She saw it not just as a home, but as a kingdom. The kind of place their children might visit someday and say, “This is where Mom figured it all out.”

Layla took the garden-level apartment. A fellow teacher, she spent her days coaxing sentences from second graders and her nights painting her ceiling peach.

She hung a sign on her door: Here lives a woman with roots and wings.

Chapter Three: The Record Drop

Jules was the artist. Always scribbling lyrics on bar napkins and singing under her breath. She’d played open mics all through college and busked in the subway after graduation. Then came a tiny label deal, a producer who believed, and suddenly, her first record dropped.

She celebrated with a party in Washington Square Park. Someone brought speakers. Someone else brought cheap wine. Strangers stopped to listen.

Talia danced barefoot. Layla cried. Jules glowed like she’d swallowed a comet.

The album was called Before Brooklyn.

Chapter Four: Yale, Not Harvard

Naomi was always the brain. Double major. Summa cum laude. She got into both Yale and Harvard Law and visited each with the same strategic precision she used on LSAT logic games.

But Harvard made her feel like a cog in a machine—too marble, too glass, too legacy.

Yale, though, felt like a whisper. Like a smaller, quirkier truth. She liked that it was just far enough from Brooklyn to make weekend train rides feel romantic, but close enough that she wouldn’t miss birthdays or breakups.

“I chose heart over prestige,” she texted the group.

They texted back twenty-seven heart emojis.

Chapter Five: Love & Repeat

Elena had been the first among them to fall hard. Her boyfriend was brilliant, a political wunderkind with a start-up and a plan to save the world. He could quote Audre Lorde and Gramsci and once made the Dean cry in a public debate.

They broke up before graduation. Got back together that fall. Broke up again two weeks ago.

Elena claimed to be done. “Really this time.” But then she posted a photo on Instagram: Two Negronis. One heart.

Talia didn’t comment. Layla liked it out of habit. Jules texted: “You okay?”

Elena replied: “Brooklyn heals. Eventually.”

Chapter Six: Summer Detours

Rachel was spending her summer in a Connecticut camp teaching archery and drama to children named Camden and Blythe. She sent daily updates from bunk beds and bonfire circles.

After camp came a Eurotrip—Barcelona, Prague, Naples. But by mid-September, she’d be in Brooklyn. Third floor of Talia’s brownstone. Already claimed the room with the turreted window.

Lena, meanwhile, was in culinary school in Florence. Learning to make pasta from scratch and falling in love with her married instructor’s hands. She missed her friends viscerally. Her visa expired in October.

“I dream of stoops and bodegas,” she emailed. “I want home.”

Chapter Seven: The Reunion

Fall came golden. Leaves crisped, sweaters emerged, and Maya flew home for a weekend.

They gathered in the brownstone’s backyard. Fairy lights. Old Polaroids. Jules played a few acoustic songs. Naomi brought apple pie. Elena avoided her ex’s texts. Rachel talked about bug bites. Lena, still in Italy, joined on FaceTime.

They toasted to what had been. To what still was.

“We’ve changed,” Maya said softly.

“Good,” Talia replied.

They talked about old dorm stories and new ambitions. About job offers, student loans, ovulation apps, therapy breakthroughs. Their sentences began with “Remember when…” and ended with “Someday…”

The tree in the backyard—a maple, tall and gnarled—shook a single leaf loose. Layla caught it.

“It’s like A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” she murmured. “It keeps growing, no matter what.”

Chapter Eight: Growing Apart or Growing Up

By winter, Jules was on tour. Naomi buried in case law. Maya missed the first snowfall in Edinburgh but made it for Christmas. Elena was single, again. Rachel fell in love at a party in Greenpoint. Lena came back and opened a supper club in the brownstone basement.

And Talia, always the root system, kept them all connected—organizing Sunday dinners and forwarding job listings and listening on late-night walks when anyone needed to cry.

There were fights, too. Real ones. About boundaries and betrayals and borrowed shoes never returned.

But there were reconciliations. Always.

Chapter Nine: A New Season

One spring morning, Maya returned for good. A job with the UN. Brooklyn Heights this time.

They met her at the airport with a sign that read: You left for a boy named Edinburgh but came back for us.

The brownstone threw another party—more grown-up this time. Charcuterie instead of chips. Sparkling cider for the sober ones. Spotify playlists titled Quarter-Life Crisis.

Layla stood on the front steps and looked out.

“Remember when we said all roads lead to Brooklyn?”

“They still do,” said Rachel, sipping from a wine glass.

“For now,” Maya said.

“For now,” the others echoed.

The tree in the backyard had begun to blossom again.

Epilogue: 1985 to Now

Somewhere, far from Clinton Hill, an older man stood on a porch, remembering a summer long ago. The Summer of 1985. When he, too, was twenty-three. When his friends made promises over beer and jukeboxes and cassette tapes.

He smiled softly, knowing what these young women did not yet know: that the tree grows, yes. But sometimes its branches stretch far, away from home. And sometimes they bend back toward one another.

He looked toward the city skyline, softened by dusk. Somewhere out there, in a brownstone filled with laughter, they were making memories that would one day make them cry.

The city, after all, was eternal. And the cycle of young life in the Big City? That was the heartbeat of Brooklyn itself.

Would you like this story formatted into a printable PDF or tailored into a pilot screenplay outline?

PILOT SCREENPLAY OUTLINE

Absolutely — here’s a pilot screenplay outline based on your short story All Roads to Brooklyn. This format is ideal for developing a one-hour dramedy pilot, balancing ensemble storytelling, emotional arcs, and the vibrant setting of post-college Brooklyn life.

Title:

All Roads to Brooklyn

Pilot Episode: “Before Brooklyn”

GENRE:

Drama / Coming-of-Age Ensemble

TONE:

Bittersweet, youthful, intelligent, emotionally rich — in the spirit of St. Elmo’s Fire, Girls, and A Tree Grows in Brooklyn

LOGLINE:

Seven inseparable college friends, now twenty-three, make a pact to start their adult lives together in Brooklyn. But as dreams pull them in different directions—Scotland, Yale, Florence—they must navigate love, ambition, heartbreak, and loyalty to find out if friendship can survive the growing pains of becoming who you are.

ACT ONE: “The Pact” (Teaser + Act I)

TEASER (3–4 min): Graduation Day Flashback

Seven young women share falafel at a college dive near campus.

Talia pitches the Brooklyn idea: “Same borough, same block. A home base.”

They raise their soda cups and say, “Promise.”

Smash cut to: Present Day – Maya’s email: she’s accepted to grad school in Scotland.

ACT I: “Brooklyn, Adjusted”

Talia closes on a brownstone in Clinton Hill with quiet pride.

Layla moves into the garden apartment, decorating it with boho touches.

Jules preps for her record release party in Washington Square Park.

Naomi debates Harvard vs. Yale with her parents over dinner. She chooses Yale.

Elena scrolls through old photos of her ex, torn after their recent split.

Rachel sends a group text from Connecticut: bunk beds and bug bites.

Lena, via video call from Italy, kneads dough and asks: “Did the brownstone get WiFi yet?”

Cliffhanger End of Act I:

The record release party begins. Not everyone can make it in person—but they tune in virtually or in spirit.

ACT TWO: “Backyard Confessionals”

ACT II: “The Record and the Wreckage”

Jules performs a raw, acoustic version of “Before Brooklyn.”

Elena arrives late, distracted and tear-streaked—she and her ex argued again.

Naomi finds herself oddly drawn to the anonymity of Yale.

Talia overhears Layla voicing doubts about the brownstone plan to Rachel.

Maya texts from Scotland: “I miss you. Tell me everything.”

The party crescendos in joy, but emotional cracks begin to surface.

ACT THREE: “Between Roots and Wings”

ACT III: “Detours & Decisions”

Layla confides in Jules about fearing she’s being left behind.

Naomi visits Yale and feels oddly at peace. She texts: “I picked heart over prestige.”

Rachel kisses a co-counselor under the stars and grins at her phone: “Brooklyn soon.”

Lena has an affair with her married instructor, then books a flight home anyway.

Talia organizes a backyard hangout to regroup: “We’re still us. Even if we’re scattered.”

Climax of Act III:

A confrontation — Elena lashes out: “We said we’d stay together. So why am I the only one who stayed?”

The group splinters, emotionally and literally.

ACT FOUR: “Homeward”

ACT IV: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn”

A few weeks pass in montage: Maya wanders the rainy streets of Edinburgh, writing long emails. Naomi unpacks books in a Yale dorm. Rachel finishes summer camp, boarding a flight home. Lena steps off a plane with a suitcase and a cutting board. Talia waters the tree in the backyard.

Everyone returns—for a surprise backyard reunion planned by Layla.

Closing Moments:

They toast to change, to friendship, to “us, however we are.”

Layla looks at the tree. “It still grows. So can we.”

Closing narration (possibly from an older version of one character):

“Brooklyn wasn’t just a place. It was a season, a question, a promise we kept trying to answer.”

END OF PILOT

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN (ENSEMBLE)

NameArchetypeArc/ConflictTaliaThe Architect/AnchorWants to hold everyone together. Fear of change.MayaThe Dreamer AbroadTorn between wanderlust and belonging.LaylaThe HeartLoyal but insecure about being left behind.JulesThe ArtistDriven by ambition, struggles to stay grounded.NaomiThe IdealistChooses meaning over prestige.ElenaThe RomanticStruggles with heartbreak and identity.RachelThe ExplorerCurious about life beyond the group.LenaThe SensualistTorn between pleasure and purpose.

SERIES POTENTIAL

Format: 1-hour dramedy, 8–10 episodes per season

Long-Term Arc:

Season 1 explores the transition into post-grad life.

Season 2 could see careers, heartbreak, and distance test the group.

Future seasons could explore themes of marriage, aging parents, ambition, and home ownership, while Brooklyn serves as both anchor and metaphor.

Would you like me to turn this into a formatted Final Draft-style script for the pilot teaser and opening scene?

Conclusion: Within three minutes, Google NotebookLM delivered an intelligent exploration of a Modern St. Elmo’s Fire set in Brooklyn. Not to be outdone, Chat GPT-4o gave me (1) a 2,500 word short story and (2) a pilot screenplay within 2 minutes. How can humans compete in this brave new world? Can you still detect the absence of a human behind the words in the short story and the pilot screenplay? What about the quality of the creative work? AI has grown since my days as a faux Shakespeare in March/April 2023.

All these AI questions and more await Elizabeth and me during our podcast. One day….