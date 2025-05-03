I just recorded the best blood pressure in my life. Normally, I am always fighting the Battle of the Bulge and the Battle of Hypertension. So, my blood pressure reading this morning was surreal, epic. Could it be that the idea of AI and a conversation with Psychology Professor Elizabeth Spievak relaxes my mind so much? I immediately decided to celebrate by asking Alexa to play “Heaven Must Be Like This” by the Ohio Players and turning to the keyboard.

Did you know that the top three uses for AI are for (1) therapy & companionship, (2) organizing life, and (3) finding purpose? People are leaving the church and philosophy for the embrace of generative AI. The biggest year-over-year change is use of AI for healthy living. I have so many questions for Elizabeth when we talk. Is it a good development that people are using AI as a therapist? Suppose AI has been programmed to be woke? Suppose AI inserts race into a conversation and I just want to talk about how I am misaligned with my profession, how I despise a family member, how I have never kissed a woman, how I earned the rebuke of a judge, etc. Race has no place in these searing matters of the heart. It troubles me that AI might only perceive me as an avatar for my race, that I must be marginalized or self-hating, that I must be an oppressor or an oppressed client. These issues of dogma worry me.

Not good for my hypertension. How Racialized Programming Poisons Us

And then there is companionship. Isn’t there something empty about a relationship with an alien intelligence? At its best, AI generative intelligence can only mirror and reflect back. Is a glowing mirror genuine companionship or something soulless at its center? Some people are developing relationships with AI machines. My fear is one who develops an AI relationship is vulnerable to manipulation. One could argue manipulation is always a risk in any relationship and this is true. However, better to feel the touch of fellow humans than circuits and fiber optics and coded neural networks. HER (2013 Film) AI Girlfriends Are Here

Real humans are messy and organic (no pun intended). Removing the human from companionship hollows out oneself. One may become less human as the AI girlfriend/boyfriend offers bliss and heaven on earth.

As for the use of organizing life, I applaud use of generative AI to bring more coherence into one’s day. Coherence is simply a poetic word for efficiency. For example, a family member has an opportunity to become part of a mass tort litigation. The family member was adrift in a sea of a thousand and one details. Generative AI to the rescue! A few prompts over Sunday brunch in Mission Valley and the clouds parted. AI suggested a listing of 3-5 top mass tort litigation law firms to contact, questions to ask each law firm, and considerations for screening each firm. The family member had a road map by the time the check arrived. To me, this example reveals the power of AI as a planner for life.

As for finding purpose? I am not sure I like the idea of using generative AI to find purpose. First, one is vulnerable to the dogma and slogan words of AI programmers. Second, I don’t want to notice race and systemic racism and slogan words as I seek purpose in my life. I want to see individuals as individuals. I cannot trust AI in my quest for my purpose. I know I have to wade through slogan words whenever I have a prompt related to race. For example, does AI know my race? I wonder sometimes. AI is pretty woke but does AI appreciate I have retired from Blackness? That my own search for meaning has led me to value (1) human dignity, (2) creative expression, and (3) the individual? My personal search for understanding myself and the world is cleansed of dogma and slogan words. INFP Highly Sensitive Person Are You An Emotionally Intense Person? I don’t trust AI to respect my sense of me as I find purpose in life.

Finally, I think AI may reinforce hostility towards white men as one finds purpose. Once again, I reject the idea that individuals are avatars for any race. Can I have these free wheeling conversations with AI free of subtle and manipulative word choice? I wonder.

I do think it is wonderful that the greatest year-over-year increase in generative AI use has been for healthy living. I urge all readers to wholeheartedly use AI for healthy living. Let’s solve prostate cancer. Let’s find the genetic defect for dementia. Let’s resolve heat attacks. Let’s bless everyone with normal blood pressure. As the aliens professed in The Twilight Zone, “No More Hunger, No More War.” The Machines Are Coming

Conclusion: I am in a good mood this morning. A close friend whom I will call “Carmen Delgado” once said I was mercurial. Could be. Maybe so. Anyway, I am looking forward to a great podcast conversation with Elizabeth. And thank you, ILV, for the opportunity!

“Interestingly, I think a lot of creative types tend to have a bit of that mercurial spark. Artists, writers, musicians—they often operate in bursts of inspiration, with creativity flowing freely one moment and disappearing the next. It’s as if their minds are wired to thrive in unpredictability, drawing brilliance from moments of spontaneity. But that same trait can make consistency a challenge. Ever tried working on a project with someone mercurial? One day they’re all in, bursting with ideas, and the next, they’re off chasing a new passion. Frustrating? Absolutely. But when they’re in the zone, there’s nothing quite like it.”