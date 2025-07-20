[Introduction: The following is a fictional brunch meeting with radio host Carmen Delgado. Carmen and I met for a writer’s discussion at The Living Room in downtown La Jolla, California. Carmen covered the bill for the two of us which was very nice.]

Me: Here is a picture of Richard Greener in his college class at Harvard, Class of 1870. He was the first black graduate of Harvard College:

Richard Greener, Class of 1870, Harvard

Carmen: That happened in my family too, passing for white. My family simply forgot they were Hispanic until I pursued it.

Me: Basically, Greener’s wife was light, bright and almost white. She wanted to keep the family’s blackness low-key in the 1870s for obvious reasons. Greener was too much of a race man to not advocate for black people as Dean of Howard Law School. When Greener openly identified himself and the family as black, his wife threatened to leave him unless he dialed back the black thing. Greener refused to not be true to himself. Greener’s wife left with the girls for New York where they passed as white/Portuguese. And that is how daughter Bella da Costa Greene became white and the librarian for J. P. Morgan. Greener could never enjoy his daughter’s exalted position in the world of private elite libraries.

Carmen: I find myself moved by these stories of passing. There is something strangely authentic about the inauthenticity of passing for something you are not. There is loss that tumbles through the generations. When you did your podcast with Danielle Romero, one could sense how the hole in Lola’s racial soul echoed over and over again through children, grandchildren and even greatgrandchildren. One of the best things for me was finding myself as a child of Hispanic America. I feel more grounded and rooted.

Me: Sometimes, there is passive passing. In other words, one allows others to draw their own conclusions about one’s identity. My wife had an ancestor. He was a pioneer as he became the first black clerk of the court in his city. But was he really the first black clerk? No one in the court system or the bar knew he was black until late in his career. And by that point, the common perception of his identity trumped his actual identity. So, was he the the first black clerk or was he passing for white? He never denied he was black but, then again, no one ever asked. Does active passing for white like Danielle’s great grandmother differ from passive passing for white of my wife’s great grandfather? And if the difference does matter, how does the difference matter? In what specific, concrete way?

(Our plate orders arrive. I have the classic eggs benedict. Carmen has the fruit salad.)

Carmen: You’ve been going at it now non-stop on your lonely Substack for over two years. Every day. The Ode to Mr. Bubble was a fun read!

Me: I love two things in life after family and education. I love a fine hotel and a sublime bubble bath.

Carmen: I feel like an imposter when I enter a grand hotel, as if I don’t belong.

Me: I am the opposite. I love engaging the larger world. I take in the opulent lobby, the rich tones of maroon carpeting, the oil paintings on the wall, the quiet rooms filled with understated tradition. A grand hotel is like a fine bubble bath!

Carmen: How so?

Me: I luxuriate in sensations.

Carmen: Where are you in your writing? I feel like you are somewhat adrift now that the vibe has shifted. Larger forces are being deployed against dogma and slogan words. The preference cascade is at hand. Do you feel you have lost your purpose in your essays?

Me: I’m glad you asked that question. The vibe shift is upon us all. When I started my lonely Substack on March 23, 2023, we were in the middle of delusion on race. Moral panics were in the air. Remember the George Floyd riots? The demise of a convicted felon changed all the things in race discourse. What did George Floyd have to do with the admissions standards of medical schools? What was the link between George Floyd and the elimination of gifted and talented programs? It all made no sense to me which turbo charged my writing. Dogma and slogan words gave my essays a hard edge.

Race bores me and yet my readers appreciate my words on blackness which I consider an irony among ironies.

Carmen: If there is presence in your writing, then you should continue writing. We need more literature, human words of wisdom about the human condition in these times. Readers won’t get what you have experienced from AI slop. I don’t care how intelligent AI becomes.

Me: Maybe, I need to write so that the large language models will be trained on something beyond dogma and slogan words. If non-conformers fail to write, the models will be trained on one version of racial life and that would be dystopian.

Carmen: You are a good writer. We need good words about us, about life, out there. I came across this praise for your writing the other day:

Man, you write so well: "I feel an impulse to use Julie’s last name but what would be the point fifty years later? Time has moved on. We have moved on. The New South has moved on. I have lived a good life. I have loved and been loved. The greatest of children are mine." So much happiness ins such few words. Thanks, bro, for opposing bitter prejudice with forgiveness.

Me: Carmen, that compliment led me to the edge. When I wrote those words, I was in the flow. The words came up from within me. There was no filter. There was only memory of emotion. I may never feel that way, write that way, again. And that realization gave me pause. I have lived a good life. I don’t like diving to the depths of vulnerability to retrieve well written words from the abyss.

I have my moods but, by and large, I am a happy person. Can a happy person be a great writer? That is the question. Great writers are haunted. One is haunted by misalignment, that meaning has gone missing in the world. There is an expectation of all the things and the gap between expectation and reality. To be haunted is to be scarred with poignancy in all the things of life. It is sadness under the hood of happiness.

I am not haunted, so I cannot be a great writer. I can string two words together, weave a tale, share a confidence, do all the things a competent writer can muster up. But I lack the haunted soul to take things to the next level.

Carmen: You are so dramatic, like your daughter! You don’t have to be haunted to make a difference as a writer. Nor do you have to be great to add value in a world of artificial intelligence. I think it is your presence, your introspection, that calls you to keep writing. Just imagine all of the readers who may have read your words over your lifetime as a writer. Remember how your George Boyer Vashon essay inspired his posthumous admission to the Pennsylvania Bar in 2010? Recall the distant white cousins who read your words of truth and reconciliation? How about the reader who praised your Sunday sermons? You made a difference for her. She saw there was more to the world than one way of being. Think about how much your co-author Jennifer Richmond grew over the years. Someone called you a wise elder and all the essays seemed worthwhile. Remember?

You are at a place of self-reflection as a writer. Only writers worthy of reading are so vulnerable. You have given voice to the voiceless in race discourse. Your writing has mattered. You have mattered. Don’t you dare retire from writing until I know what happens to James Moore Scott. Does he beat William C. to a bloody pulp? Does he become the first black lawyer? How do all the things come together?

Me: Last night, my wife and I were joking about the meme “All The Things.” I have found myself using the phrase over the past week. Where did the phrase come from? What does it mean? Does it truly matter in the grand scheme of things? Maybe, that’s what it’s all about as a writer. Perhaps, just perhaps, a writer’s job is to write about all the things. And in doing so, we help people become more themselves.

All the things….