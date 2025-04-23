Let’s assume we produced a television show about a fictional gathering of all science winners of the Nobel Prize. In reality, there have been around 772 Nobel Prize winners in the sciences. Only one was black, Sir Arthur Lewis (1915 - 1991), who won a Nobel Prize in the sciences (economics). As producers, we don’t like that reality and so we populate our fictional gathering with a 50% black gathering of Nobel science winners. Don’t little black girls need to see themselves as Nobel Prize winners in the sciences?

Similarly, 64 people have won the Fields Medal. The Fields Medal is the highest and most prestigious honor in mathematics. No blacks have won the Fields Medal. Evil white racism and all. Why not strike a blow for anti-racism and create a commercial or advertisement depicting an alternative reality where 1/3 to 1/2 of the winners were black? Do you fear white replacement, you evil oppressive reader?

Let’s suppose we are writing a screenplay about selection of the next Pope. In reality, no black men (or women or transgenders) have served as Pope. We don’t like how the Catholic Church has practiced systemic racism and white supremacy, so we imagine and depict a world where 25% of Popes have been black women and 25% of Popes have been black men. What’s the harm, right? A blow for social justice.

Intoxicated with the power of activist creation, we are recruited by a Hollywood team to infuse diversity, equity and inclusion into a movie about the cabinet of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. We insert black women into 1/3 of all the cabinet positions because, you know, reasons. Another strike against white supremacy. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) can work wonders! Black Nazis

And I quote — “While they may not be accurate, these images are nevertheless instructive, showing us what and whose anxieties are shaping the conversations around AI and its potential harms.” If one raises an objection, one must be filled with fear of white replacement.

Let us leave the land of mystical hypotheticals and travel to the real world this evening. Shall we leave behind the realm of Nazi Germany and descend upon the universe of AI labs? Let’s do that, shall me?

As my readers know, I am on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) binge as of late. I feel like Dr. Ellie Arroway in the movie Contact. I know Alien Intelligence is out there waiting to make first contact with us as a human species. The curiosity consumes me. And in my curiosity and podcast binge watching, I came across this telling podcast, Anthropic Just Dropped a Bombshell" “Don’t Trust AI Reasoning Models!” Gotta’ love the click bait title.

As I watched the podcast set in an AI lab (presumably), I asked myself whether reality in the AI world was being mirrored back at me. Was reality being altered yet again for my manipulation? The podcast is 13:06 minutes and seconds long. In the AI lab which seems loosely to be modeled on Anthropic and/or Open AI, I counted approximately 400 appearances of individuals working at this AI lab. The AI lab is meant to depict the AI engineering workforce at either Anthropic or Open AI. This is my impression.

My number is very approximate and could be off by a range of 10 to 20 individuals depicted as AI engineers. Let’s work with 400 in this fictional depiction of an AI lab.

Out of the 400 appearances, I observed 20 black females. Not bad since 5% seems representative more or less of the general workforce in the U.S. tech work force. However, what percentage of that 7% would be clerical, administrative, security and/or maintenance support personnel? I don’t know the answer but none of the black women in this podcast fit into those supporting roles. Not even a diversity, equity and inclusion trainer from what I could tell. These black females were acting like full-fledged AI engineers at an AI lab, be it Anthropic or Open AI.

Do you agree? View the podcast before I deliver the punch line.

=========

In the real world, there are zero black female AI engineers at Anthropic from what I can tell and based upon my Chat GPT-4 research. There are zero black female AI engineers at Open AI, based upon Chat GPT-4’s extensive review of all listings in LinkedIn. If I am wrong or mistaken, please tell me.

If I am right, the reason is not because of evil white racism. The reason is not marginalization. No one is pulling the strings behind the curtains to keep black women out of AI engineer slots at Anthropic and Open AI. No one. The reason is because no individual who happens to be a black female has expressed an interest and been superior to the competition. No need to lean into dogma and slogan words.

If I am wrong or mistaken and you are a black female and your life purpose has been AI coding for Anthropic and/or Open AI, please do inform me. Otherwise, I will conclude I am correct.

=========

So, we as viewing members of the public interested in AI are treated to a fictional world where 5% of the AI engineers are black females when, in fact, there are zero black female AI engineers at Anthropic and Open AI. Why should you and I care that podcast producers reimagine a world more black and female than reality?

When we cannot trust our eyes, we become cynical and distrustful. We become more race conscious, not less conscious. There were black actors on old television shows like Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, and The Outer Limits. But it never felt forced. The actors did not seem like avatars for a race, like chess pieces in someone’s imagined utopia. Before the Civil Rights Movement

But don’t little black girls need to see themselves as AI engineers on the silver screen? No, because those black females are actors. They are not AI engineers in the flesh. In fact, we probably harm the aspirations of little black girls when they learn that adults have created a make believe world where black females are 5% of the AI engineering world. That is make believe. When young ones learn they have been lied to, they are more likely to tune out and become demoralized. It seems to me that, if we remove the focus on race and sex, all the inspiration one needs to become an AI engineer at Anthropic and Open AI will come from within.

This idea that one needs to see others who look like one’s self to make it in life is poisonous and limiting. Stop focusing on the external. Start focusing on oneself and one’s goals in life. Do openly Orthodox Jews believe they must see other openly Orthodox Jews in order to have a prayer for success? Of course not. Do Asian Americans believe they must see other Asian Americans in order to succeed as an AI engineer at Anthropic and Open AI? Surely not. Do Indian Americans cling to the belief that they must see other Indians in an office before they can make it? That has not been my experience.

When we distort reality, we must ask ourselves whether pretending there are black female AI engineers at Anthropic and Open AI corrupts public consciousness. Are we priming members of the viewing public to expect black female AI engineers where there may be none? Does this false consciousness lead to split thinking between fiction and reality? Are we contributing to mental delusions and disorders as we pretend life is not as life is? Would you watch a television show that depicted half of Nobel Prize winners in science as black? Half of Popes as black men and women? 1/3 of the Confederate Cabinet as black? Blacks as Nazis?

Non-existent black female AI engineers on the silver screen? Just questions I raise.

Conclusion: It is a funny thing — I have seen 20 black female AI engineers in a single podcast whereas there are none in fact at Anthropic and Open AI. I have never seen a pioneer black lawyer in a podcast when, in fact, there were hundreds before 1900. The things we choose to see, and not see.

Good evening!