I know two women. Let’s call them Allison and Wendy. They have been best friends since elementary school days in Jack and Jill. They met in Jack and Jill. They became friends for a lifetime in Jack and Jill. Allison and Wendy came of age in the 1970s at private schools. They are a slice of life, the human condition.

Allison came into a world created by her parents and grandparents, great grandparents and great great grandparents. Family was just there. The summer place was just there. Society in all of its tenacles — Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, the Comus Club, family friendships with Lena Horne and the local congressman — was just how one was thrown into the world.

I find Wendy’s backstory more interesting, to be honest. Once during the 1970s, I read an issue of Black Enterprise Magazine and saw a profile of a prominent black surgeon. I later saw that same issue of Black Enterprise on the coffee table at Wendy’s home. Come to find out that surgeon was Wendy’s Dad. I was impressed. For those who don’t get it, let’s assume the monthly magazine came out twelve times a year. And let’s assume the magazine started publication in 1970 as it did. That means perhaps there were around 120 issues of the magazine in the 1970s for a black American population of around 22 million people. Fewer than 100 black people out of around 22 million black Americans were on the cover of the magazine. Fayette, Mississippi mayor and entrepreneur Charles Evers graced the first cover of the magazine in August 1970. (His niece was in our Jack and Jill chapter in San Diego.) Other people who graced the cover in the 1970s included U.S. Representative Andrew Young, and Arthur Ashe. And Wendy’s Dad was in this select group profiled on the cover of Black Enterprise Magazine. I was impressed.

Wendy’s Mom was a doctor, which is a pattern I have noticed before. Black doctors marrying black doctors. Wendy’s maternal grandmother was one of the first black female doctors in South Carolina, so there was a long tradition across the generations in the family.

When I first met Wendy, she was living at her parent’s place in a comfortable home in the city. Wendy and her brother, one of the most handsome young men in town, had collected a respectable number of degrees and diplomas from Harvard and Yale. I liked Wendy at first sight. She was quirky which, as my readers know, is my weakness/smile. Wendy just has an upbeat, unconventional approach to life which I dig. She is wickedly smart and naive, an alluring combination for me. (Should my wife die before me, my wife suggested I marry Wendy/smile.)

I even hoped my best friend might ask Wendy out on a date. Didn’t happen as my friend seemed to not be attracted to black American women, regardless of their intellect and Ivy League degrees and quirkiness. Did my friend nurse resentment because Jack and Jill rejected his family for membership? Only the fates know.

There is a sad undercurrent to Wendy’s story. So blessed with a solid family and grand home and elite education. What was her weakness? As an elite child of the 1970s, she naturally fell in love with her peers; i.e. white preppy guys. Wendy to my eyes was an incredible catch. The white preppy guys never proposed marriage, even though Wendy was madly in love.

Was it about race? Draw your own conclusions.

In any event, Wendy never married. She wanted children more than anything else but she refused to be an unmarried mother to her credit. Allison stumbled upon a black man fresh out of the Ivy League. It helped that Allison was attracted to black men and did not find white men attractive. Issues of attraction along the color line.

Conclusion: What is the meaning of the tale of Allison and Wendy, two youngsters in Jack and Jill who would travel separate paths in life?

First, one can be born into the hush of Black American privilege and never find marriage and a family. I actually like that Wendy’s love knew not the color line. However, was Wendy born in the wrong decade and the wrong generation for her love to be reciprocated? Perhaps, the Harvard Square was the wrong place for her love to be reciprocated? I am just raising questions. I don’t know the answers.

Second, for whatever reason, black children remained unborn who might have been cradled in the warm embrace Old Money. Wendy’s unborn children would never know stories about a pioneer great grandmother in the practice of medicine in South Carolina in the bad old days. Her unborn children would never sit at the knee of an uncle from Yale Law School and learn how to navigate the system. And her unborn children would never call their Mom’s best friend in the world Godmother.

Third, a legacy of Jack and Jill remained unborn and unconceived. I have my quarrels with Jack and Jill but there is a sadness to know legacy in one family has come to an end. There will be no other Jack and Jill legacies in Wendy’s line. The chapter is closed.

Fourth, was Allison the beneficiary of a color conscious attraction for black men? Did Allison protect her Jack and Jill legacy by love for black men only? It is an interesting question for which I do not have an answer.

Finally, we should recognize that common life experiences create a sense of Our Kind of People. Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class It is all so interesting to me, the gamesmanship and sense of self in the world of Black American society. What do I mean? Allison and Wendy are the best of friends. Allison probably felt like the poorer friend growing up since her parents were not both doctors. Wendy probably felt less than at times since there were no historical names in her family. Allison appreciated Wendy’s childhood home which was, how shall we put it, suitable for Town & Country Magazine. Once upon a time, Jack and Jill members were aware of those who had the fancy homes and those who were straining to keep up appearances. Then again, Allison’s family could claim the generational summer place on Sag Harbor. All praise to great grandfather. It is not clear to me Wendy had a summer home but who knows. Wendy’s parents stayed together. Allison’s folks, well that is a Lifetime series.

Ultimately, Allison and Wendy became friends in Jack and Jill as little girls. Jack and Jill friends into elderhood. They were there for each other over the decades and the challenges of life. Today, Allison has amazing children as Wendy tends to her ailing parents. All of the surface things about status and prestige never mattered to these best friends in private school. They were both outliers as Black Americans. I suspect this sense of otherness within Blackness bond them together over the years.

What do you think?

Good evening!

Larry Graham (1961 - 2021) was my classmate in law school. Larry and my best friend were friends. Lady Boule offers a raw and honest critique of Our Kind of People which I appreciate. Nonetheless, even Lady Boule recognizes black ancestors were more than…slaves.