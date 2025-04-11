Simulation: the action of pretending; deception — definition from Oxford Languages

As I crossed the street yesterday, it occurred to me I might be living in a simulation. I have this nagging feeling that the individuals I pass by every day are not reflected back at me every night on the silver screen. Could it be that television shows and You Tube podcasts pretend and deceive me when it comes to Blackness in my life? Of course, I married a Black woman (All praise to the One Most Holy) and I come home to phone calls about Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) scholarship programs at night. But is my typical day reflected in the advertisements and commercials presented to me every evening?

When I reached the other side of the street on my lunch time walk, I decided to conduct an experiment. I would count the next 100 people who passed me by. I would dutifully note each black people. The results would provide a rough and ready approximation of black people in my daily life outside of home.

I turned on my race consciousness switch. My race consciousness switch is always turned off, unless I am at home/just kidding. Just kidding.

What did I discover on my walk? It was a lovely day by the way and I played soothing jazz on my phone. I strolled along the San Diego harbor at peace with the universe. I maintained my count up to 100 which was easy to do. Here is the reality of Blackness I observed:

Number of People Observed : 100

Number of Black People Observed: 3

So, my world during my lovely walk along the harbor was 3% black. The figure did not surprise me. I did find it interesting that the third black person, a very attractive and ambiguous woman, could have been anything. I had to strain to place a label of Blackness upon her. Her skin tone was brown but her hair puzzled me and her facial features seemed more transracial than anything else. In the pressure of the moment, I counted her as Black but she could have been Latina, Mixed, or Trans Racial. It is ridiculous to place people in racial boxes which is why I keep my race consciousness switch turned off as a default position throughout life.

There were also two men who intrigued me. I couldn’t place them in the Black box as a matter of good faith. They didn’t cross the Black meter line in my mind. However, I had to stare at them for a long time and size them up as best I could. I made an educated guess based upon 63 years of living life. Could I have been wrong? Absolutely. They were ambiguous but nothing screamed “Black” individual to me.

For my faithful readers over the years, you will recognize that my level of Blackness matches up well with my experience at Salem Church Junior High School which was 3.74% black. My neural pathways were formed between the ages of 11 and 14 in a 3% black setting. Such a setting is unremarkable for me.

=========

The Simulation of a Black World.

So, what happened when I came home in the evening? First, my Black Wife is primed in Black Consciousness. This evening, I learned she was doing something for AKA, a black sorority, within 15 minutes of my arrival. It is what it is.

I retired to the bedroom and left my wife to her estimable sorority sisters.

Now, my curiosity was peaked. What was the world that would appear back at me in advertisements and commercials? Would I see reflected back at me a 3% black world as I experienced during my lunch time walk?

I decided to examine three groups of ten advertisements and commercials for a good sampling. These advertisements and commercials are random. It is pure chance which ones I came across this evening.

GROUP 1 SIMULATION

Number of Advertisements/Commercials Observed: 10

Number of Advertisements/Commercials Containing Black People Observed: 5

GROUP 2 SIMULATION

Number of Advertisements/Commercials Observed: 10

Number of Advertisements/Commercials Containing Black People Observed : 5

GROUP 3 SIMULATION

Number of Advertisements/Commercials Observed: 10

Number of Advertisements/Commercials Containing Black People Observed : 7

=========

Do You See the Pattern?

“The ability to manipulate perception keeps entire populations under control.”

When I consume depictions of the world in the evenings, I am deceived, misled. I observe a false world from 50% to 70% black. One might label this world a scripted version of reality filled with smiling faces. Most viewers never question this false reality. And this is how the illusion sustains itself. My real life bears little resemblance to the manipulated world of advertisements and commercials. In my life, I walk through a 3% black world down by the harbor. About 1 out of every 33 individuals I pass are black. Not 1 out of 2 but 1 out of every 33.

“Something strange happens when you start paying attention .”

I never chose to observe a false racial world in advertisements and commercials. Someone else on Madison Avenue made that decision for me. This is by design. I live an examined life, so I notice these distortions of reality. An Examined Life

How do I react to this pattern of manipulation in the evenings? My first response is always “not again.” The Black world always feels contrived and fabricated, like a woke Hollywood movie. Queen Cleopatra: The Most Hated Show of All Time Then, I become curious and began to play the guessing game. Recall how James Moore Scott’s family in Gotterdammerung would guess the number of blacks they might see or not in the Green Mountains of Vermont? There were so few blacks to be seen that the guessing games wrote themselves. After I graduated from law school, my girlfriend and I spent a wonderful week driving throughout Vermont. Vermont only had 800 blacks, according to the U.S. Census. I saw more blacks in my research at the University of Vermont library than I did in person. I was curious to experience the Green Mountain State, but no one seemed curious about my race with the possible, possible exception of one bed and breakfast owner. Odds are he was more intrigued by my girlfriend who was light, bright and almost white with blond kinky hair, blue eyes, and pale skin.

Josephine Beall Wilson Bruce

My point is the fun house of mirrors on the screen every night invites me to make a game out of guessing whether there is a black actor in the next commercial. Not the direction of a color indifferent world.

And this is my concern — does the oversized representation of blacks in advertisements and commercials render viewers more color conscious? Do the powers that be on Madison Avenue want us all to be more color conscious? Are black actors just chess pieces in a larger game of racial manipulation of consciousness? Why is it that I never care about race and Blackness on my daily walks in downtown San Diego? That reality is the best incubator for color indifference?

Instead, we are all now trapped inside a weird experience of false consciousness of a Black World on the silver screen. What happens when manipulation begins to shape our consciousness? Are those who live unexamined lives uniquely vulnerable to manipulation of life in advertisements and commercials? I do not have answers. I am not an advertiser. I am not a philosopher. I do suggest more scholars, writers and intellectuals investigate these matters of manipulation of consciousness behind the curtain.

I don’t want to be trapped in an illusion of a Black World. Just reach me and show me reality of life.

Does consciousness create the world? Does consciousness of observed reality create Blackness in the world? Does Madison Avenue force consciousness of Blackness into our observation of reality?

Our brain is wired to observe patterns. At least my mind notices patterns. The Examined Life To Be Affirmed At J. C. Penny

=========

Conclusion: The purpose of this lonely Substack, in part, is to live an examined life. When I observe reality every day, I notice a 3% black world on the streets and a 50% - 70% black world on the silver screen. Even my essay on Where Are the High IQ Black People contained a black woman, even though black women constitute around 0.5% of those above the 130 IQ level. I love the young woman’s Afro in the image. I am partial to Afros, however, what are the odds that a black woman would be chosen in the image? One out of two hundred odds?

I am noticing the patterns. I am asking questions. I have no answers.

That’s all I got. It is not good for Black people to be laughably over represented in virtual reality of advertisements, commercials and images. The result is a guessing game, not true respect and dignity.

Good Day!